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Ed Reid's avatar
Ed Reid
10h

Fortunately there was far greater inertia in the PJM system than in Spain.

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RDM's avatar
RDM
7h

TIL that about 2/100ths of a percent in line frequency change is important.

I more or less get the mechanism and why it happened, a (very) slight bit less so how it propagated so far, but I really do not get why such a small frequency change would tweak an AC or a lightbulb.

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