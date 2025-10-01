Kilovar’s Substack

Dr. Alex Cannara
3d

From CGNP.org testimony in 2017 to CPUC re Diablo Canyon operation..

17. Flexible DCPP Operation (see also CGNP Testimony 2.1):

http://tinyurl.com/nh79pcs “The Westinghouse Pressurized Water Reactor Nuclear

Power Plant”, ©1984, pp 6-7…

“The control system allows the plant to accept step load increases of 10 percent and ramp load increases of 5 percent per minute over the load range of 15 to 100 percent of full power subject to xenon limitations. Equal step and ramp load reductions are possible over the range of 100 to 15 percent of full power….”

Dr. Alex Cannara
4d

The Westinghouse pressurized LWR operator manual makes clear load following is straightforward.

