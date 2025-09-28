Hello everyone, we are back with a piece requested by David Roper, make sure you give him a nod for the idea. David would like to talk about making nuclear generation better at following load. It’s actually a good subject to talk about, first let’s get into load following.

Before we venture down the nuclear road, let’s talk about load following in general, what works best, and what the issues are. Let’s break it down by prime mover type.

The best load following generation is without question, hydro. The best hydro turbine design for load flowing is without question, the Pelton Wheel. Because Pelton Wheels are not submerged, they are unaffected by draft tube flow. The way the flow controls work, they can deflect water flow while the needle valves move to a new position, which makes for very fast response. BUT, Pelton Wheels require very high head (water height), so suitable locations are limited. Francis Turbines, followed by Kaplan Turbines make up the bulk of hydropower installations because the work at a much lower head. Francis Turbines are the most versatile. They can operate in a wide range of heads. These turbines are no slouch either, they are able to ramp up and down quickly compared to their thermal brothers. The biggest issue with any hydro turbine is how quickly you can change the flow of water in the penstock (the pipe feeding water to the turbine off the bottom of the lake). If you increase the flow too fast you can create a negative pressure in the penstock and crush it like trying to pull a milkshake through a soda straw. Slow the flow too fast and you create a pressure wave called water hammer that can pop the penstock like a balloon. On Francis and Kaplin turbines, changing flow too quickly can also induce pressure waves in the draft tube (outlet pipe) and cause cavitation that literally pops little pits in the pipe walls and turbine blades. Hydo turbines are extremely low maintenance making them very economical to operate.

Reciprocating Engines can be just as fast if not faster than a hydro turbine, but they are severely limited by the size they can reach. The biggest piston engine generators top out between fifteen and twenty MW. Recips are also maintenance heavy equipment. Despite the size limitations and high operating costs, they are becoming increasingly popular.

With combustion turbines (CT), it very much depends on the design of the turbine. Generally speaking, every CT has what they call a turn down rating, which is the percentage it can be reduced from full output. Once you drop below the turn down rating, the flame becomes unstable, and emissions go out of control. CTs have ramp rate limits set by the manufacturer to control the thermal stress on the internal components. Many also have emergency ramp rates that translate directly to reduced turbine life. Another issue with modern lean burn CTs is flame pulsation during load changes. The flame in the burner can starts to “puff” or bounce which sends pressure waves through the turbine that can be very destructive if not controlled. The ramp rate is based on the size of the CT, as the turbine gets larger there is more thermal mass to expand or contract on a load change, which slows the ramp rate. Regardless CTs can easily keep up with normal load ramps instructed by AGC but may struggle to match the ramp required in the event of a large loss of generation without using the emergency ramp rating. For Combined Cycle units, refer to the boiler section below. CTs do require a fair amount of maintenance, but considerably less than recips.

The limitations on steam turbines (ST) are largely dependent on the boiler generating the steam. Boilers have greater limitations, but ST do have their own. Steam turbines tend to be much more sensitive to thermal stress than CTs, so they are often limited to slower ramp rates than their combustion counterparts. They need steam at the designed inlet temperature, if it’s too low water droplets can form inside the steam turbine and damage the blades. The low-pressure section runs under 28 inch2 vacuum, the turbine needs enough steam flow to maintain that vacuum and to keep the steam warm enough, so it does not condense until it passes into the condenser. These ST limits are often below the operating limits of the boiler, so they never come into play. If you are wondering where the vacuum comes from, watch this VIDEO. Remember ST include nuclear generation; all a nuclear reactor does is boil water. The same rules apply to turbine size and ramp rate, the larger the mass, the slower the ramp, but unfortunately there is no emergency ramp rate with STs. Steam turbines themselves are usually pretty low maintenance, it’s the boiler that requires all the care. Steam turbine design changes according to the steam temperature they ingest: Saturated steam turbines use steam that is not superheated and lower pressure. The steam feed often contains mist separators to make sure no water droplets make it to the turbine. These are at the low efficiency end of the steam turbine range and make up the bulk of the steam turbines used in nuclear plants and geothermal generation. Odd fact, the majority of nuclear steam turbines operate at 1800rpm, not 3600rpm like most of the rest of the fleet. The next level up uses superheated steam. There is a significant increase in efficiency with superheated steam and the concern for water droplets is removed. However, the quality of metals in piping and the turbine increases which considerably increases the upfront cost. This type of turbine is widely used in combined cycle and biomass plants. At the top of the efficiency chain are super critical and ultra super critical steam turbines. These are typically attached to fossil fuel fired boilers that are able to generate extremely high temperatures.

Boilers are a whole conversation in itself, and we need to break it down into a few sections, but let’s talk boilers in general to begin with. The vast majority of small and medium power boilers are drum type water wall boilers with steam super heaters. There is a top and bottom water drum with tubes in between that create the walls of the boiler. The boiler is filled with water up to about halfway up the top drum, steam is pulled out of the top drum. When steam output is increased, you get what is called shrink. This means the top drum level drops as the steam load picks up, then the boiler feed water system needs to react to add more water to keep up, and the fuel system needs to react to create more steam. If the top drum level drops too low, it will trip the boiler to prevent uncovering the tube bundles which could cause a boiler explosion. The only way to limit shrink is to limit how quickly steam demand is increased on the boiler. When load is reduced on a boiler you get what is called swell. The drop in steam demand causes the drum level to rise, the feedwater and fuel systems need to react to reduce the boiler output. If the boiler is ramped down too quickly, the drum swell will get too high and trip the boiler to prevent water from overflowing into the superheater. Large supercritical boilers are often what is known as a once through boiler. This style boiler has no drums and is designed so that water becomes steam while making a single pass through the boiler’s tubes. These boilers tend to be very high pressure, over 3200psi at 1004°F steam, and can reach 6500psi at 1400°F. These systems require exotic metals including the ST to withstand the heat and pressure. A cross-compound ST is almost always used with these pressures. These boilers require careful coordination of the feedwater and the fuel; too much feedwater cools the steam; too much fuel can overheat the boiler tubes. The ramp on these boilers is usually limited by the speed of the fuel system. Heat recovery steam generator (HRSG) boilers placed in the exhaust of gas turbines can be drum or once through, but the majority are drum. HRSGs are mostly super-heated steam but are not super-critical. CT exhaust simply is not hot enough to reach super-critical temperatures. Some older installations generate cooler saturated steam. Drum HRSGs often have oversized drums to lessen the impact of load changes and try to keep the boiler rate of change capabilities close to the ratings of the CTs. Once-through boilers had a brief run as the HRSG of choice until it was found they suffered from tube fractures from the temperature swings of the exhaust. They fell out of favor, and I have not heard if the issues were resolved. Regardless it is possible the boiler may be the limiting factor on load changes in a combined cycle plant.