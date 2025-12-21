Kilovar’s Substack

Natural gas transmission capacity is rarely included in discussions of adding natural gas generation capacity to the grid. However, it is absolutely critical. Capacity is tight and adding new pipelines is a major NIMBY and BANANA issue. Many existing generators on the Williams and Columbia systems operate on interruptible transmission contracts because of capacity constraints. Data centers demand firm supply. Those 20" lines must extend to a location with surplus firm capacity, which is a challenge in Ohio, which depends on underground storage to meet winter peak demand.

Socrates project appears to be all natural gas combustion turbines, no steam turbines, so Williams is forgoing the efficiency of combined cycle (CCNG) plants. Why? Customer can not tolerate longer CCNG startup? Lower capital cost? Why three types of NG turbines? Availability for quick build?

