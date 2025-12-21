Hello readers, this is a departure from my usual “the way things work” pieces into the world of speculation. Let me know what you think.

There are some interesting things going on with William Corporation. For you that don’t know William operates the Transco gas pipeline, the major pipeline group that moves gas out of Texas and up the East Coast to New York. Here is a map of their system

:

Williams is behind the construction of the two much publicized New York gas transmission pipelines.

Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) - A 23-24 mile underwater pipeline segment running from New Jersey to New York City’s Rockaway Transfer Point. It would parallel their existing Transco pipeline system and add 400,000 Dth/d of capacity. The project was canceled in 2024 after years of state water quality permit denials, but New Jersey’s DEP approved permits in November 2025. Williams hopes to have it operational by the end of 2027. (Credit Claude AI)

Constitution Pipeline - A 124-mile, 30-inch diameter pipeline from northeastern Pennsylvania through Schoharie County, NY, connecting to the Iroquois Gas Transmission System and Tennessee Gas Pipeline. It was canceled in 2020 after about seven years of development, but Williams has asked FERC to reinstate the federal permit and plans to restart regulatory filings. Rumors indicate the NY Governor has removed opposition, but time will tell. This is an interesting move since it is a tie to Marcellus/Utica gas field. (Credit Claude AI)

Much less known, but equally interesting, is the fact that Williams is moving into the data center behind the meter power generation space. They are developing two 200MW behind the meter powerplants called Socrates North and South in New Albany, Ohio. Socrates South is directly adjacent to the expansive META data campus, Socrates North is directly adjacent to the under construction large AWS data campus. The equipment list for these plants is fascinating .

Gas Turbines: 3 × Solar Turbines Titan 250 turbines 23MW 9 × Solar Turbines PGM 130 turbines 16.5MW 3 × Siemens Energy SGT-400 turbines 14.3 MW

Reciprocating Engines: 15 × Caterpillar 3520 reciprocating engines (fast-start units) 2.5MW

Emergency/Black Start: 8 × Caterpillar C15 diesel generators (500 kW each)

Backup Capacity: Space for 1 × SMT 130 mobile combustion turbine generator set (for outage events) 16MW

Fuel Supply: Two 24-inch diameter natural gas pipelines supplying both facilities



The use of these gas turbines requires gas pressure to be in the be 400 to 600-psi, so you cannot use a 250-psi gas distribution line; it has to come from gas transmission. There is no mention of gas compressor equipment involved with this project. There are also no details on the 24-inch gas line project, which is odd. But once you look into things, it starts to get interesting.

These two powerplants are islanded in the middle of Columbia Gas Transmission System infrastructure. This system is owned by TC Energy out of Canada, which is an interesting place for Williams to build. TC Energy owns its own massive pipeline system which largely does not cross the Williams system. Here is a map

Williams also owns Ohio gathering pipelines and processing plants that are islanded inside the TC system. Here is a map:

The Columbia Gas Transmission System surrounds both the gathering facilities and the Socrates plants. The system also extends to interconnect with the New York area’s pipeline systems, which makes the Constitution project very interesting. Here is a map:

This looks primed for a merger or a purchase. It’s hard to tell what direction things would go, TC Energy is much larger than Williams, but things are not exactly friendly to Canadian owned companies in the USA right now. However, the merger of these two gas systems would serve much of the data center generation’s fuel load; it’s hard to see anyone letting that asset go. The future will tell but all evidence points to a major system play happening soon.

Thank you for reading my Substack. As always, I would love to hear your thoughts on the subject. I appreciate your support.