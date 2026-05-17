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LudwigF's avatar
LudwigF
5d

Thanks very much for sharing this.

I’m finding it really interesting, despite knowing little about the physics.

LF

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J Hoker's avatar
J Hoker
4d

Thanks, this was a really fun article. As I've mentioned before, my family's been in the industry since the 1930s, so I've grown up hearing about and seeing the changes to the system. The very early history is fascinating. It's probably not as sexy as frequency development and regulation, but the history of the electric meter's development might be of general interest. I just reread that last sentence. I had to laugh - maybe that's something only a utility wonk could love. LOL

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