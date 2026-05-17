Operator at Santa Anna River #1 in SCE Territory, note the Lighthipe Governor in the foreground and the clock on the wall. Source: Iron Men and Copper Wires, Centennial History of Southern California Edison, page 38, by William Myers

Welcome back to the early twentieth century, where all of this began. We’re still in the PG&E system, mostly because it’s so well documented. As I said in Part 1, it’s easy to claim “first,” but harder to prove. Let’s just say it’s the earliest documented interconnected power system I’ve found. This time, let’s look at what it was actually like to operate it.

The Signal Lamp

Put yourself inside the Colgate Powerhouse on the Yuba River, circa 1903. You’ve drawn the rotation as the control operator on the frequency unit for the Bay Counties Power Company grid. Your generator is coupled to a Pelton impulse wheel, controlled by a Lombard hydraulic governor — state of the art for its time. Like all governors of the era, the Lombard operates on a set of flyweights, belt-driven off the main generator shaft. It uses a small pilot valve operated by the flyweights to drive a pressurized hydraulic cylinder that adjusts the Pelton needle valves. As customers switch electric load on and off in the distant Bay Area, the Lombard responds by adjusting water flow to keep frequency relatively close.

Lombard Water Turbine Governor, Source: Charles River Museum https://www.charlesrivermuseum.org

But close isn’t close enough. Like all governors of this era, the Lombard works on a droop-feedback loop. It holds speed in a narrow band, but it can’t return frequency precisely to 60 cycles on its own after a load change. That’s your job. You are the missing control loop.

To make the fine adjustments the governor can’t, you have a collection of hardware — nuts, washers, bolts of various weights — that you hang on the governor balance shaft to bias the speed set point up or down. You’re watching a signal from the switchboard operator on the floor above: a red incandescent lamp, flashing to tell you which way to go. Add a washer. Remove a bolt. Watch the lamp. The frequency drifts, you adjust. It drifts again, you adjust again. There is no pause button.

This was a mentally exhausting job. Every load change on the entire interconnected system — every motor start, every light switch, every streetcar leaving the barn — showed up as a speed disturbance on your machine. You couldn’t look away. You couldn’t take a break. And this was not a safe working environment by modern standards. The generators were not enclosed. It was noisy. There were few guards over large pieces of unforgiving rotating equipment. Getting injured was easy if you lost focus, and workman’s compensation was decades away.

That’s why the frequency control position had to rotate. Nobody could sustain that level of concentration for a full shift. The operators tag-teamed — not as a luxury, but as a necessity. The job would break you if you held it too long.

The method improved over the next few years. By 1909, the collection of scrap hardware had been replaced by a small electric motor mounted on the governor arm, driving a traveling weight back and forth. The switchboard operator no longer flashed a lamp — he operated a two-direction switch handle to drive the motor and nudge the governor’s speed set point up or down. The operator was still the control loop, still making every decision, but now he was throwing a switch instead of stacking washers. It was the same job with better tools, and it was still exhausting.

The Dance on the Plant Floor

You weren’t alone on that plant floor. While you chased frequency on the lead unit, other operators managed the remaining generators — the follower machines running in droop mode. Their job was equally critical: they watched your output and adjusted their machines to keep you near the center of your operating range. If your unit was running up near its high limit, they picked up load on another machine to pull you back down. If you were running too light, they shed load off another unit to give you room below.

This was the inside-the-plant coordination layer — a continuous two-person dance. The frequency operator chased the moment-to-moment load swings. The second operator managed headroom, so the frequency unit didn’t hit its ceiling or its floor. They’d swap positions because the frequency role demanded a level of concentration the headroom role didn’t. It was a tag team born of operational reality.

Why did frequency matter so much? Because of the proliferation of AC motors across the served load. As the frequency changed, so did the rotational speed of every motor on the system. Customers had a reasonable expectation that their motors would run within a narrow speed range. The width of that range decreased over time as control methods improved, but even in 1903, “close enough” had to be pretty close.

The System Explodes

The size of the PG&E system exploded over a few short years. In 1899, it was a small three-station system under the Yuba Electric Power Company. By 1909 — just ten years later — it had grown to 67,000 kilowatts across ten hydro-electric powerhouses, a 9,000 kW General Electric Curtis steam turbine in Oakland, additional steam plants in San Jose and San Francisco, and a reciprocating gas engine station at Martin near Brisbane.

The Oakland steam plant is worth noting. F.H. Varney, PG&E’s Engineer of Operation and Maintenance, described its construction in the same July 1909 issue of PG&E Magazine. Ordered in July 1908, the plant was running under its own steam 162 days later — in time for the Christmas load. Varney made the case that the steam turbine occupied one-tenth the floor space of a comparable reciprocating engine plant, and it didn’t need to be jacked over by hand for maintenance. This was PG&E betting on the future of prime mover technology.

Oakland (MW Curtis Steam Turbine, Source PG&E Magazine Volume 1, Number 2 , THE STEAM TURBINE INSTALLATION AT 0AKLAND, F. H. Varney

The gas engine station at Martin was the opposite bet, and it lost. Martin Station sat on the property of the Oakland Gas, Light and Heat Company — a PG&E subsidiary — and ran its reciprocating gas engines on the same coal gas that fueled the city’s gas lighting system. Coal gas was produced by heating coal in retorts, and its thermal quality varied with every batch. Feed an engine fuel that’s changing its energy density in real time and the engine speeds up on a rich slug, slows down on a lean one. The governor chases a moving target it can never catch. Add the corrosive byproducts of coal gas combustion — hydrogen sulfide, ammonia, tar vapors — eating through valve seats, cylinder walls, and piston rings, and you had a station that pulsated, corroded, and was abandoned by 1910. Martin Station didn’t fail because gas engines were bad. It failed because coal gas was an impossible fuel.

Each new source that connected to the system made the frequency control operator’s job harder. Every generator added another set of electrical dynamics. The steam turbine in Oakland responded to load changes differently than the Pelton wheels at Colgate. More sources, more lines, more load — and still one operator on one frequency unit, throwing a switch handle to nudge a governor that couldn’t hold frequency on its own.

The Breaking Point

This explosion of growth forced PG&E to literally invent what we now call the power dispatch system — a system that is still the foundation for grid operations to this day.

P.M. Downing, PG&E’s Engineer of Operation and Maintenance, described this evolution in his July 1909 article “The Load Dispatching System of the Pacific Gas and Electric Company” in PG&E Magazine. What Downing documented was a system that had outgrown every organizational structure the company tried.

The Bay Counties Power Company — the nucleus of what became PG&E — originally handled everything from Colgate. Speed regulation, voltage regulation, line switching for the entire system, all controlled by the station operators at the master plant. That arrangement worked when the system was small. Then the extension of transmission lines brought the important center of switching near Davis, and for a time the operators there handled what had formerly been controlled from Colgate. Then PG&E absorbed the Standard Electric Company and had to operate that system in parallel with the Bay Counties grid. By virtue of its location, South Tower in Contra Costa County by the Carquinez Strait was selected as the common control point for both systems.

About a year and a half before Downing wrote his article, PG&E made the decisive move. The regular station operators were relieved of dispatch responsibility entirely, and the company created the dedicated position of Load Dispatcher. The job had outgrown the operators doing it at every stage.

The Dispatcher’s Office

The Load Dispatcher’s office became the nerve center of the entire system. From that office, every powerhouse and switching station received its orders. No superintendent could take a powerhouse, transmission line, or any other part of the system out of service without first receiving authority from the Load Dispatcher.

But the dispatcher was not controlling frequency. That was still the job of the operator on the frequency unit at the designated control plant. The dispatcher’s job was managing the system, so the frequency control plant had room to work. He distributed load among the powerhouses to keep the frequency unit near the center of its operating range. He tracked the status of approximately 125 oil switches and 350 air switches using physical dummy models on a large diagrammatic wall board — the first iteration of what we now call a mimic board. Oil switches were represented by circular dummies, air switches by rectangular ones. When an order was given to operate a switch, no change was made on the board until the operator reported the order carried out. A dispatcher coming on watch could tell at a glance what lines were out of service and what switches were open or closed.

Internet photo of small mimic board.

The dispatcher also managed the daily rhythm of the system. His office kept careful records of energy delivered from every generating station. Daily load curves were plotted showing hydro generation, steam generation, purchased power, and total system load. That information was compiled between midnight and 8:00 a.m. and delivered to the general office as a daily service report by 8:30 each morning. The report also included interruption details, weather conditions, rainfall, snowpack at gauging stations, reservoir levels, and ditch flows — the raw hydrological data that determined how much generation the system could sustain.

But Downing made clear that load balancing was not the hardest part of the job. Re-establishing service after an interruption was far more difficult, and it demanded quicker, more decisive action. With everything running together on a common 60 kV network spanning sixteen hundred miles, trouble on any line could affect the entire system. The trouble had to be located, the faulted section isolated, and the rest of the system restored — all by telephone. Generators could be thrown out of synchronism. In severe cases, individual machines within a powerhouse could lose synchronism with each other. The system of switching in use would automatically separate the powerhouses when trouble occurred, leaving each running with whatever lines and load it could carry. Then the dispatcher had to put it all back together.

As the system continued to grow beyond what Downing described, the dispatcher’s responsibilities would expand further. With enough generation behind multiple transmission paths to the same load center, power flow divides according to the impedance of each path — not according to what the dispatcher wants. Managing where power flows, not just how much, becomes essential to keeping transmission lines within their thermal ratings. Overload a line and you’re not just tripping breakers — you’re risking conductor sag, physical damage, or worse. In 1909, with limited paths and switching points, line loading was likely implicit in the switching decisions. But the problem was coming, and it would only get bigger.

This critical work was in the hands of three dispatchers, rotating around the clock. Fred R. George served as Chief Dispatcher, assisted by C.P. Pierce and W.D. Skiner. Downing’s wife, Frances Stevenson Downing, contributed a piece called “Men Must Work” to the same July 1909 issue of PG&E Magazine. In it she wrote about life as the wife of a powerhouse engineer at a remote hydro plant — the isolation, the engineering magazines on the library table, the heroes hidden deep in the canyon that the city office seldom heard of. The human cost of keeping the lights on has always been a family affair.

The Wider Interconnection

Further complicating the dispatcher’s job was the fact that PG&E was not operating alone. Downing’s article lists four independent utilities running in parallel with the PG&E system:

Northern California Power Company — Pit River country, Shasta County. Great Western Power Company — Feather River, Big Meadows and Lake Almanor. Stanislaus Power Company — Stanislaus River. Snow Mountain Water and Power Company — Lake County.

All four were separate companies at the time, each with their own generation and their own operators. But they were electrically tied to the PG&E system, and from the information available, PG&E appears to have taken on frequency control responsibility for the entire interconnection. That’s not just load dispatching — it’s the embryonic version of what we now call a Balancing Authority. PG&E was holding frequency for companies it didn’t own and couldn’t directly command, coordinating over leased telephone lines that ran from San Francisco to Oakland to South Tower, Stockton, Sacramento, Marysville, and Chico, with branches to Electra, Davis, Mission San Jose, de Sabla, and Centerville.

Regardless of the contractual details, those independent utilities would have been responsible for keeping the PG&E Load Dispatcher informed at all times of the status of their systems and the estimated power exchange between companies. The phone system wasn’t just a convenience — it was the only real-time coordination channel between the entity controlling frequency and the generation resources it needed to manage. The phone booth still standing at the Folsom Powerhouse State Historic Park is physical evidence of that link. Folsom was on the other end of those calls.

Every one of those independent companies would eventually be absorbed by PG&E. That wasn’t a coincidence. When you’re already operationally responsible for coordinating the interconnection — holding frequency, dispatching load, managing trouble restoration across company boundaries — buying the companies just makes the org chart match the operational reality.

The Long Road to Automation

There were attempts to take the human out of the frequency control loop. In 1913, Thomas Fogalsang wrote about an early concept in his PG&E Magazine article “The Development of Automatic Regulation for Turbo Generators” — using a contact-making frequency meter with a dual-coil design to automatically bias the governor. One coil used non-inductive resistance, the other used inductive resistance. When frequency drifted, the torque imbalance between the coils would close an electrical contact and energize a relay to drive the governor motor automatically. It was an elegant idea on paper.

Fourteen years later, in 1927, Leeds & Northrup and General Electric deployed the first automated frequency controllers in field tests on interconnected grids — an evolution of exactly the concept Fogalsang had described. But these early systems looked only at frequency, and that created a new problem. On an interconnected grid, a load change in one utility’s territory drops frequency across the entire system. A purely automatic controller at a neighboring utility would aggressively ramp its own generation to fix the frequency — accidentally shoving massive unscheduled power across the tie-lines, overloading transmission, and creating financial disputes over unintended power transfers.

The problem wasn’t truly solved until the 1930s, when Nathan Cohn of Leeds & Northrup invented Tie-Line Bias control. Cohn’s system introduced a new metric called Area Control Error — ACE — that considered two variables simultaneously: is the system frequency off, and is the net power flowing across our tie-lines matching what we agreed to exchange? Only when both conditions were monitored together could automatic generation control work safely on an interconnected grid. That invention — AGC operating from centralized analog computers — finally displaced the manual operator at the frequency control unit, and the modern power system truly began to take shape.

But every line of code in a modern AGC system, every Area Control Error calculation, every tie-line bias setting traces its lineage back to a man standing next to a governor in a remote canyon powerhouse, stacking washers on a balance shaft while a red lamp flashed above him. The automation didn’t replace knowledge — it encoded it. And the knowledge came from the men who held the frequency, one washer at a time.

Long-term frequency tracking got more sophisticated along the way. In 1916, the Warren Telechron Master Clock gave the switchboard operator a precise tool for measuring accumulated frequency error. The instrument used three separate dials mounted vertically — a standard 12-hour clock face on the bottom, and two upper dials scaled 0 to 4, manufactured by Telechron Inc. of Ashland, Massachusetts. The upper dials displayed the accumulated time error: the difference between real time, kept by a high-accuracy pendulum reference, and grid time, tracked by a synchronous motor running on the system’s own power. When the grid ran below 60 cycles, grid time fell behind real time and the error accumulated on the dial. When it ran above, the error accumulated in the other direction. The switchboard operator read the error directly and issued correction commands to the frequency control unit operator to bring the accumulated error back toward zero. It was the same measurement concept I’m using today in my Arduino frequency meter project, where a TCXO crystal reference replaces the pendulum, and an optocoupler replaces the synchronous motor. The physics hasn’t changed. The tools got smaller.

I hope you enjoyed this second walk down the early history of power system operations. These were the unspoken heroes who made the interconnected grid possible — not with computers or algorithms, but with concentration, experience, and a box of scrap hardware. Drop me a comment with your own story.

References

Downing, P.M. “The Load Dispatching System of the Pacific Gas and Electric Company.” Pacific Gas and Electric Magazine, Vol. I, No. 2, July 1909, pp. 48–50.

Varney, F.H. “The Steam Turbine Installation at Oakland.” Pacific Gas and Electric Magazine, Vol. I, No. 2, July 1909, pp. 35–38.

Downing, Frances Stevenson. “Men Must Work.” Pacific Gas and Electric Magazine, Vol. I, No. 2, July 1909, p. 53.

Fogalsang, Thomas. “The Development of Automatic Regulation for Turbo Generators.” Pacific Gas and Electric Magazine, Vol. IV, No. 12, May 1913, pp. 426–427.

Martin Station photograph and history. Calisphere, Brisbane Library Historical Photograph Collection, University of California.

Cohn, Nathan. “Tie-Line Bias Control.” Leeds & Northrup Company, Philadelphia, PA, c. 1930s. Cohn’s work established Area Control Error (ACE) as the foundation for modern Automatic Generation Control.

Warren Telechron Company, Ashland, Massachusetts. Master Clock frequency monitoring instrument, c. 1916.

Pacific Gas and Electric Magazine, Vols. I–IV (1909–1913). Digitized by Google, original from University of California. Available via HathiTrust Digital Library.