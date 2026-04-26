Kilovar’s Substack

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Kilovar 1959's avatar
Kilovar 1959
8h

What has always amazed me was how explosive the growth was. We are talking about time when things not on a rail car still moved by livestock propelled wagons over unpaved roads. That's not just the West, brick and cobblestone streets were strictly a urban thing. Lifting was done with block and tackle, no cranes.

The speed with which the industry grew speaks to the unfilled need that existed that small steam engines couldn't fill.

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Keith McFarland's avatar
Keith McFarland
16h

Excellent piece. Looking forward to more history of the most complicated machine in history.

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