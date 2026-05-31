Kilovar’s Substack

Kilovar’s Substack

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Kilovar 1959's avatar
Kilovar 1959
8h

Monitoring is one thing, supplying is quite another. Still having real-time monitoring on all us interconnections is an excellent idea. NERC is working on making it part of the 30 minute RTCA assessment requirement. top-001-3-r13-and-iro-008-2-r4-real-time-assessments-oc.pdf https://share.google/6oUk0Q8ikbKxjN12S

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José Luis de la Fuente's avatar
José Luis de la Fuente
21h

Superlative post by Kilovar 1959 and Gene Nelson, Ph.D.

Thanks very much for bringing it here and sharing it with all of us.

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