Source: KDLL Public Radio for the Central Kenai Peninsula

Hello readers. Let’s continue our conversation about poor decisions. Today’s piece links to an excellent article by Sarah Montalbano called “What’s next for Alaska’s Railbelt Utilities?” Sarah does a great job of covering the emerging emergency and where things stand now. But let’s take a hard look at how things got to where they are — and what the clock now says. In Part 1 of this series, “The May Mirage,” we noted a proposed 1.25 GW coal plant for Alaska’s Railbelt as one signal that the energy planning horizon isn’t as renewable-smooth as the headlines suggest. Today, that project gets its full context. The title of this piece has two meanings: the Kenai LNG terminal is the physical object, and the irony is terminal. The same facility that exported Alaskan gas to Japan starting in 1969 is now being pointed the other way. Alaska, floating on North Slope reserves large enough to supply the nation for decades, is preparing to import LNG by tanker to keep the lights on in Anchorage.

The Good Days

In the beginning, Cook Inlet had an excess of natural gas and the future looked bright. The Kenai LNG terminal opened in 1969 as the first LNG export facility in the United States. Natural gas was plentiful, money flowed into the region, and everyone was happy. Cook Inlet gas production peaked around 200 Bcf per year in the mid-2000s, then began a steady decline to the current level of roughly 70 Bcf annually. The first warnings of potential shortfalls appeared in 1998, but Hilcorp, the dominant producer in Cook Inlet, largely ignored them. They engaged in a pattern of short-term fixes and the familiar strategy of kicking the can. If those warnings sound familiar, they should, Matt Randolph – Mr Global, has been warning on Substack for a couple of years that the United States is exporting too much gas and too much oil. He is largely ignored because the money is good and kicking that can is easy. Alaska just got there first.

The Curve Gets Real

By 2015, production had declined to the point that exports were no longer viable. The Kenai LNG terminal went idle — ending an important revenue stream for the region and sending a signal that should have triggered serious action. It didn’t. Hilcorp continued on the same path of short-term supply agreements and cautious investment. The issue became a political hot potato. Local politicians chose not to directly deal with a potentially career-ending problem and left it for the next election. Proposals swirled, but none of them got the support to take root, and the can kept moving.

The Bill Comes Due

So here we are. The Cook Inlet gas supply is on track to fall below Railbelt demand by 2027 — a date the Alaska Department of Natural Resources moved up three years from its prior forecast. We have passed the point of no return. No major permanent infrastructure solution can be completed before the clock hits midnight. Here is where things stand:

The Railbelt utilities — serving the corridor from Homer to Fairbanks — depend heavily on Cook Inlet natural gas for power generation. That supply is leaving. Unlike the Lower 48, where a gas shortage can be offset by power imports from neighboring systems, the Railbelt runs islanded. When gas goes short, megawatts go short. Much of the domestic heating is direct natural gas, same story. There are competing proposals to convert the Kenai LNG terminal into a receiving and regasification facility for LNG imports. A second proposal — the Cook Inlet Gateway import terminal — targets the same peninsula. The utilities have split: Enstar is aligned with one project under an exclusivity agreement, Chugach Electric with the other. Both would cost hundreds of millions of dollars. The Regulatory Commission of Alaska is questioning whether the region needs two. Meanwhile, the clock ticks. Neither will be fully operational before the supply gap opens. The North Slope gas pipeline — now branded as Glenfarne’s Alaska LNG project and carrying a $44 billion price tag — has been “imminent” through multiple developers and ownership changes since at least 2013. Note: this is not TAPS, the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System, which carries oil. The gas pipeline is a separate project that has never been built. Construction, once a final investment decision is made, would take years. This is a long-term solution to a near-term problem. The Terra Energy Center, a 1.25 GW coal plant proposed for the Railbelt, has taken a significant step: a roughly $1 billion boiler agreement with Hyundai Heavy Industries Power Systems — the first such order for a U.S. coal plant since 2006. But coal plants take approximately ten years from commitment to commercial operation. Terra Energy Center cannot be online before the gas cliff arrives. The access road needed to move coal from the mine to the plant must cross more than 180 streams, and the environmental and permitting path for that corridor is far from cleared. Most telling: No Railbelt utility has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Terra Energy Center yet. That silence speaks louder than any press release. Diesel may be the last-ditch backstop. Caterpillar and Cummins specialize in responding to situations like this — at a non-negotiable price. Alaskan villages already running on diesel are paying up to $1.31/kWh. For context, Golden Valley Electric Association, connected to the Railbelt, was already at $0.30/kWh in late 2025 against a US average of $0.13. Diesel doubles that again. For a ground-level education on what it takes to keep diesel generation alive in the Alaska environment, check out Wrenchin_The907 on TikTok for an education on what it takes to keep diesel generation running.

The lesson here is that this problem was well known; it was very apparent it was coming, and it was ignored because dealing with it was politically and economically painful. Both the communities and those that serve them took the low road of ignoring the problem, perhaps hoping it would just go away. The can has met the wall, and there is no longer a place to kick it. That doesn’t mean some don’t still want to try. But now the choices are small and expensive. One irony worth naming before we close: the company building the rescue terminal is Harvest Midstream — an affiliate of Hilcorp, the same producer whose refusal to commit to new supply contracts after 2022 started the current scramble. The rescuer and the problem share a parent company. Whether you find that reassuring or alarming probably depends on which side of the rate case you sit on. What’s your lesson learned? Share it in the comments. Next week we talk about another utility that’s been kicking that can down the road, the building is ready to fall in on the can. Thanks for reading!