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Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
5h

Thank you, Brad. Your article underscores the importance of dispatchable energy. Given this story is unfolding in Alaska, the adverse consequences include the greater probability of some humans freezing to death. Recent statistics show that about eight times as many humans die of extreme cold as perish from extreme heat.

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Sarah Montalbano's avatar
Sarah Montalbano
35m

An excellent history, and thank you for the mention! Its my understanding that GVEA in the Fairbanks area has already had to start relying more on fuel oil and coal because the excess natural gas-generated electricity that would normally be sent up the Railbelt is slowing down. I'll have to look at their recent price history. And my prognosis on AK LNG gets less optimistic the longer the legislature draws out its decisions on tax treatment for the line. We'll have to see, but in any case it won't be built fast enough to avoid needing an import terminal, I think.

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