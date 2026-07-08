Kilovar’s Substack

Kilovar’s Substack

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
7d

What a piece! Reality is stubborn, best to accept it early or face grave consequences.

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Jon Engelberth's avatar
Jon Engelberth
7d

Kilovar, thanks so much for all the detail.

Is there a map you could link to that identifies where all these links are located? I was overwhelmed by acronyms!

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