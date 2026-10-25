Kilovar’s Substack

Kilovar’s Substack

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Gary's avatar
Gary
2d

New York State loves to hate gas, yet around 95% of NYC’s power comes from gas. Watch what they do, not what they say. If they truly thought that climate change was an existential threat, they would reopen Indian Point and build more nuclear stations downstate. Storm King anyone?

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Jesse's avatar
Jesse
2d

Wait, is “dekatherm” a real unit?

Isn’t that just a deliberately obscure way of saying “MMbtu”?

Isn’t the gas from Ontario (currently) largely Appalachian gas, but stored for the winter at Dawn hub? Does this even change the regional storage requirements?

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