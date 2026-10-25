On October 19, 2026, the Department of Energy (DOE) agreed to commit up to $42M from Defense Production Act (DPA) Title III funds towards the permitting efforts for the Constitution Pipeline. To be clear, these funds are entirely for paperwork, and nothing in the award goes to capital equipment.

What it does cover is all the environmental reviews, engineering studies and site preparation. It is there to help cover the cost of winning regulatory approvals.

What it does not do is authorize construction, and the DOE was very clear about that in its announcement. Authorization is only possible after completing the gauntlet of regulatory barriers that have stood in the way up to this point.

Compared to the scale of the project, $42M is a drop in the bucket, about 3%. Williams estimated this project at $683M in 2013 when it was originally conceived, and it was close to $1B when it was abandoned in 2020. Estimates put it at $1.2B to $1.5B today.

In April 2026, the Administration declared natural gas pipelines essential to national defense. The wars in Ukraine and the Persian Gulf would seem to support that declaration.

The Constitution Pipeline is now targeted to begin construction in spring 2027 and be ready for service for winter 2028. However, there is a legal battle still pending that may make that date highly questionable.

At the moment there are no signed customers. Energy Secretary Chris Wright says a trading firm and a large local utility have each offered to take all of the gas, but so far no one has signed on the bottom line.

What Constitution actually does: a source swap at Wright

So, this is the part that gets lost in much of the hype. The Constitution Pipeline ends at a gas hub that is already fully served. Wright station is already served by the Iroquois Pipeline out of Canada, and the Tennessee 200 Line out of Pennsylvania. It would likely displace the Canadian gas from Iroquois.

Constitution is a 125-mile, 30-inch line from the Williams gathering system in Susquehanna County, PA. It is rated to deliver 650,000 dekatherms a day (Dth/d). At Wright, compressor capacity for Constitution would be leased for fifteen years. Gas would flow into the Iroquois and Tennessee 200 lines. There are no downstream enhancements listed with the project, so gas from Constitution displaces other gas at the station.

Constitution can supply about three-quarters of the Canadian gas Iroquois carries on an average winter day. The Tennessee 200 flow is Appalachian gas from the same regional gathering fields that feed Constitution, so it’s essentially just a reroute. For national defense this swap makes sense; it switches the majority of the gas source to domestic wells. U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data show Canadian gas entering Iroquois at Waddington, NY, averaged about 0.89 billion cubic feet a day (Bcf/d) last winter (December 2025 through February 2026) and 0.50 Bcf/d across 2025, falling as low as 0.16 Bcf/d in May 2025. Iroquois can receive up to 1.2 Bcf/d there. Constitution’s 650,000 Dth/d is roughly 0.65 Bcf/d.

The actual constraint is downstream of Wright: in 2024, Iroquois’s Brookfield, CT interconnect averaged 80% utilization and peaked at 98% (East Daley). The Constitution Pipeline does nothing to relieve this constraint.

For reference, this is not the only path for Susquehanna County gas to the Northeast:

Atlantic Sunrise (Transco), 1.7 Bcf/d south since October 2018

Tennessee 300 Line east to Mahwah, NJ, including the East 300 Upgrade for Con Ed (115,000 Dth/d, in service November 2023, with added compression at Station 321 in Susquehanna County)

Transco Leidy Line east toward New Jersey and New York City

Millennium across the Southern Tier to Algonquin at Ramapo Click the map to open the full-size version.

Federal power vs. state authority

The core of this fight over the Constitution Pipeline is about political power, and the longstanding policy of New York State to stand behind environmental permitting to block federally supported infrastructure projects. It comes down to states’ rights vs. federal power; it’s been playing out for 250 years and isn’t likely to stop anytime soon. So, let’s list it:

How it got here

December 2014: the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) certificates Constitution. April 2016: New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) denies the Clean Water Act Section 401 water quality certification. August 2019: FERC finds DEC waived its authority by taking too long. 2020: development stops; contracts later terminate. November 2021: the Second Circuit vacates the certificate and the waiver order and sends the case back to FERC to dismiss. As far as I can find, no court has ruled on whether New York actually waived. December 19, 2025: Constitution asks FERC to reissue the certificate and reaffirm the waiver. Iroquois files for the Wright Interconnect on February 13, 2026.

Where it stands now

FERC staff issued a new Environmental Assessment (EA) on August 21, 2026, leaning partly on the 2014 environmental impact statement (EIS). Comments closed September 21, 2026. DEC wants a full new EIS.

FERC has a November 2026 date for completing its review, according to WAMC, Albany’s public radio station.

New York DEC and two sets of environmental groups petitioned the Second Circuit over FERC’s early-2026 orders. FERC moved to dismiss in June 2026 as premature. The cases are consolidated and on hold until FERC finishes.

Still open at FERC: reissuing both certificates, the waiver, whether the 2026 EA is enough, need with no signed shippers, and an endangered-species consultation the Fish and Wildlife Service hadn’t answered as of the EA.

Separate track: the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed narrowing state 401 reviews to discharges only (January 2026). The White House budget office finished reviewing a final version on September 4, 2026; it has not been published.

Who wins: the first final FERC order goes straight to the Second Circuit, so expect a court fight whichever way FERC rules. That collides with a spring 2027 construction start.

What would make Constitution matter

The reality is Constitution in its present form is a supply swap. The merits of that can be hotly debated in political channels; I am here just to bring the facts. So, what would it take for Constitution to be more than an alternative supply? Let’s take a look in the table below:

There’s a twist. Iroquois is expanding its own system through ExC (Enhancement by Compression), but that new 125 million cubic feet a day (MMcf/d) is contracted for more Canadian gas entering at Waddington. The new room being added downstream on Iroquois is already spoken for, and it’s the same space Constitution would need to make its swap work.

The work not making headlines

While Constitution gets all the press, there is real work going on to harden the gas system and expand capacity in the Baltimore-to-Boston corridor. The work taking place is best explained in tables:

Who all this serves

All of the projects above flow into the I-95 corridor, feeding utilities between Massachusetts and Maryland. That is essentially the dense population core of the Northeast and where most of its industry is located. None of it flows past Massachusetts. The table below details the areas served.

Without counting Constitution, these projects combined total roughly 1.8 Bcf/d of new and proposed gas flow in the corridor.

Northern New England, left out in the cold

All this new capacity does nothing for Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. This region is oil heat country with a splash of propane mixed in. Homes that heat with wood are not uncommon. Natural gas distribution is sparse at best, so there is little end-of-line support to connect to any new gas transmission. The lack of gas transmission does make fueling generation a problem and keeps major industry suppressed. The impact can be seen in the cost of electricity and the cost of living across the region. Here is where the Northern Northeast gets its natural gas:

Vermont: Vermont Gas takes nearly all its gas from Quebec at Highgate Springs, about 13.5 billion cubic feet in 2025, for roughly 58,000 customers in the northwest of the state.

New Hampshire and Maine, from Quebec: PNGTS (Portland Natural Gas Transmission System) takes Canadian gas at Pittsburg, NH. It has no storage, and about a third of its long-term contracted deliveries go to New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Maine, from the sea: Maritimes & Northeast now runs mostly on regasified liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Repsol’s Saint John terminal (up to 1.2 Bcf/d). The offshore Nova Scotia fields it was built for, Sable Island and Deep Panuke, are shut down.

Recent additions: PNGTS’s most recent expansion adds about 14 MMcf/d for one new shipper, roughly 3% of its long-term contracted volume. Nothing was built. FERC raised the line’s certificated capacity in July 2026 because TC Energy can now deliver a little more gas at the Pittsburg, NH border point.

Price signal: in the January 2026 cold snap, gas on PNGTS averaged $45 per million British thermal units (Btu) one Friday and traded near $150 the following Monday.

Oil fills the gap: on December 24, 2022, gas fell below 20% of New England’s generation and fuel oil rose to about 35% (Williams/Transco paper). Maine also gets nearly all its gasoline and heating oil from Canada.

Risk to watch: a September 2026 Canadian op-ed argued for converting Saint John to export. It’s not a filed proposal, but Maine would lose its winter LNG backstop.

Compare these states to Florida, a peninsula surrounded on three sides by water with almost no in-state gas production. Residential gas service in Florida is not common and gets less common the farther south you go. Not because gas isn’t there, but because many Florida homes never use heat. For those rare cold mornings, a heat pump is more than sufficient. So why spend the capital expense of a gas system you really don’t need? Yet Florida hosts some major gas transmission infrastructure to serve the immense power generation needs of the region. Pipeline capacity into the state grew from 4.1 to 6.2 Bcf/d between 2008 and 2018, and by 2018 gas supplied about 72% of Florida’s generation (EIA). The contrast is striking. The Northern Northeast has gas pipelines running right through it, but it simply refuses to embrace gas on principle. No wonder the Revolutionary War was born in this region.

Close

Who pays for all this work? Eventually, you do. The costs of new capacity are recovered through shipper rates, and those fees get passed down the chain to the entity burning the fuel. A generator just rolls those costs into the wholesale price of electric energy.

The Constitution Pipeline delivers none of the relief directly. It may offset the price of wholesale gas from Canada, but it does not resolve any supply problems. The $42M buys a court fight over a pipe to a hub that is already served.

The supply problem is real, though. On December 24, 2022, Con Ed’s gas system in New York City came close to collapse, and none of the projects in this piece fix the reason why. That story is Part 2, out next Sunday.

There are a lot of moving parts to the Northeast gas story. If I missed something, please share. And by all means, please share your thoughts.

Sources