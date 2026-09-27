Today we are covering a piece requested by our own Gene Nelson, Ph.D., of GreenNUKE on Inverter-Based Resources (IBRs): how they perform when the power system faults, and how well they supply the reactive power behind Power Factor (PF). Gene covered the first leg of the stool, inertia, in his piece “Why is Grid Inertia Important?” I also touched on inertia in “Power Systems - Inertia- Big Iron Rolling.” Today we talk about the voltage side of the equation, and which systems perform best when things go bad. The timing works, too: PRC-029-1, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) ride-through standard for IBRs, takes effect October 1.

I. What the Motors Ask For

Electric motors make up a massive portion of the power system load. Motors are quite literally the main electric device that converts electric energy back into mechanical energy, and they are highly efficient in doing so. Motors built our modern power system more than anything because they detached the machinery from the steam engine or water wheel that drove it. Light bulbs drove out the dark, but motors made it possible to put your manufacturing anywhere. But motors are simply spinning magnetic fields driving a shaft, and electromagnets need voltage to drive the reactive (magnetizing) current that creates those magnetic fields. Voltage comes from sources like synchronous generators capable of providing that reactive power to the power system. Here are some facts on the subject:

Capacitors cannot produce voltage. They supply vars that raise it, but their output falls with the square of voltage. At 0.8 per unit, a capacitor bank delivers only 64% of its rating, the least help exactly when it’s needed most.

Grid-Following (GFL) inverters share the capacitor’s basic limitation: they can’t create voltage either. They lock onto a voltage that something else establishes and inject current in step with it. Unlike a capacitor, they can adjust their vars quickly, but only up to their current rating.

Motor systems use about 53% of the world’s electricity: 72% of industrial use and 36% of use in buildings (2023 data).

Power factor is the ratio of real power (kW), which does the work, to apparent power (kVA), which is what wires, transformers and generators actually have to carry. The third side of that power triangle is reactive power (kvar), which supplies the magnetizing current motors need. A typical induction motor runs around 0.8 to 0.9 PF at full load and much lower when lightly loaded, because it draws nearly the same magnetizing vars whether it’s working hard or idling. Utilities generally treat anything below 0.85 as low and charge penalties for it, and capacitor banks at customer sites and distribution feeders typically correct load into the mid-0.9s before it reaches Transmission. But capacitors can’t follow a disturbance, and heavily loaded Transmission lines absorb vars of their own. That’s where a generator’s reactive range earns its keep.

Large turbine generators are typically rated at 0.85 to 0.90 PF lagging. At full output, that’s about 0.48 to 0.62 Mvar for every MW, and the D-shaped capability curve allows even more vars when MW output is reduced. An IBR built to the minimum in Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Order 827 must hold ±0.95 PF, about 0.33 Mvar per MW at full output, and that requirement is triangle-shaped, shrinking in proportion as MW output drops. Supplying vars at full MW output means oversizing the inverters, which costs money.

After the Odessa events (as described later in Section IV), several solar plants cut their dynamic reactive current injection (the K-factor setting) from 2 to 1 so their inverters would stop tripping on overvoltage. NERC said reducing reactive support just to stay online isn’t an acceptable fix.

Capability only counts if it’s delivered: the European transmission operators’ association (ENTSO-E) found in its final report on the April 2025 Iberian blackout that several conventional plants reached less than 75% of their requested reactive setpoints at critical moments, while many renewables ran on fixed power factor.

The biggest motors on California’s Transmission system make the point. The A.D. Edmonston Pumping Plant lifts water from the Central Valley 1,926 feet over the Tehachapi Mountains toward the Los Angeles basin, using fourteen 80,000 horsepower (60 MW) synchronous motors fed by a dedicated 230 kV line from Pastoria Substation in the Path 26 corridor. Unlike the induction motors above, synchronous motors carry their own field windings and can run over-excited, so they can supply vars instead of drawing them. In a deep voltage dip, though, their rotor angles swing, and a motor pulled toward loss of synchronism draws more vars, not fewer. Gene’s original question, which we worked through in When the Lights Went Out in Spain, was whether Edmonston could pull regional voltage down in a Path 26 fault if Diablo Canyon were no longer online to answer it. This piece is the physics underneath that answer, and Section VI comes back to it.

II. Where Vars Meet Faults

AC Transmission lines are limited by their impedance, or “total opposition to current flow.” Short lines run into thermal limits first, but long lines, like most of the Western Interconnection, are stability limited: the more reactance between the two ends, the less power the line can carry before the system pulls apart. The major component of impedance in a Transmission line, especially a long one, is reactance. Reactance is an inductive component and absorbs reactive power, or vars. Lines also have capacitance that generates vars, so a lightly loaded line pushes voltage up and a heavily loaded one pulls it down. The balance point is the line’s surge impedance loading (SIL). Without sufficient vars, the voltage along the line sags as load increases. That’s a voltage limit, not a thermal one. When a Transmission line has a fault, a “short circuit” to ground or to another phase, it is the reactance of the line, and of the sources behind it, that limits the current flow, and that faulted line will absorb massive amounts of reactive power from the surrounding power system, causing the voltage to drop. Keeping this in mind, think about these facts:

A fault that does not clear quickly can depress system voltage to the point that the power system loses synchronism (pulls out of step). With voltage depressed, nearby generators can’t push their power out, so their rotors accelerate. Past the critical clearing time, they can’t be pulled back.

Residential air conditioner compressors stall when voltage drops to 0.6 to 0.7 per unit (PU), or 60 to 70%, and they typically start stalling within three cycles. A normally cleared fault can be long enough to do it. A stalled compressor draws heavy reactive current until its own thermal protection trips it off, and this fault-induced delayed voltage recovery (FIDVR) has held voltage down for as long as 50 seconds.

Most Transmission protection tries to clear a fault within three to six cycles (50 to 100 milliseconds). Both events in Section IV cleared in about three. Backup protection takes longer.

Some extra-high-voltage (EHV) Transmission lines use single-pole tripping and reclosing. Only the faulted phase opens on a phase-to-ground fault, and the two healthy phases keep power flowing and hold the system together while the arc clears and the phase recloses.

Having a dynamic source of reactive power to support system voltage during a power system fault is key to keeping the system stable.

III. Six Times Rated

The rubber meets the road between a synchronous machine and an IBR when bad things happen. We have established that line faults are extremely detrimental to the stability of the power system, but a dynamic source of reactive power can help mitigate that impact. This is where synchronous machines shine. They can deliver roughly six times rated current at the start of a fault, decaying over the following cycles to a sustained level set by the machine’s reactance and how hard its exciter can force the field. They are limited by their excitation systems and what is known as their thermal damage curve, basically the point where supplying that fault current starts to do damage. Thermal damage curves are surprisingly liberal for the energy delivered. Flip the coin to an IBR, and the fault current is typically limited to about 1.2 times rated for a limited period. Push them any harder and you risk damaging the electronic bridge. The protection doesn’t wait to find out. In the 2022 Odessa event (Section IV), one major manufacturer’s inverters tripped on instantaneous AC overcurrent at 1.4 and 1.5 times rated current, thresholds that aren’t adjustable and operate in about 0.2 milliseconds.

Protective relays depend on the high current flow to operate properly. Protective relays are designed to be selective: to trip the circuit breaker closest to the problem and limit the scope of the impact. Distance relays look at both voltage and current. Fault current is almost entirely reactive current, because the fault path is mostly reactance. Without enough of it, there isn’t enough current to make the relays work correctly, and voltage may drop too low for a distance relay to make correct calculations. So that 6x support is needed.

Another issue has been found with IBRs and distance relays. Modern microprocessor distance relays use start elements, such as negative-sequence overcurrent (50Q) and negative-sequence directional (67Q) elements, to turn on the measuring logic. The power system has to cross those thresholds before the relay even starts calculating. Some IBRs block negative-sequence current entirely. Others inject it at an angle set by their control software rather than by machine physics. In a synchronous system, negative-sequence current leads negative-sequence voltage by roughly 90 to 100 degrees, and relays are built around that relationship. In either case, if the start element does not pick up, the relay never runs its calculation and will not operate when it should. It doesn’t get the wrong answer. It never asks the question. These atypical currents can also fool the directional and fault-type logic, so the relay calls the wrong fault direction or picks the wrong faulted phase. This has forced some protection changes to Transmission near heavy IBR penetration. As recently as August of this year, an Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) working group found many Transmission service providers still relying on project-specific or manufacturer guidance because no common practice exists yet. One caveat: on ground faults, zero-sequence current comes mostly from the grounded-wye winding of the plant’s step-up transformer, not the inverter’s controls, so zero-sequence elements tend to hold up better. It’s the negative-sequence side that’s vulnerable. Symmetrical components are a subject of their own, and I won’t try to teach them here. For readers who want the theory, Schweitzer and Zocholl’s “Introduction to Symmetrical Components” is the classic primer, and Calero’s “Rebirth of Negative-Sequence Quantities in Protective Relaying” covers the 50Q and 67Q elements specifically.

This is why line current differential, with distance zones as backup, has become the preferred EHV protection. Differential simply compares the current entering the line with the current leaving it. Any difference is a fault inside the zone, and it doesn’t depend on negative-sequence angles or start thresholds. The catch is that differential needs a communications channel between the terminals, usually fiber. Lose the channel, and the line falls back on distance protection, the very element IBRs make unreliable.

Because of the low available fault current from IBRs, some utilities have been forced to declare regions with heavy IBR penetration as low Short Circuit Ratio (SCR) regions. SCR is the short-circuit MVA available where a plant connects, divided by the plant’s MVA rating, and NERC flags areas below about 3 as weak. ERCOT uses a weighted version of SCR to cap IBR output across key Transmission interfaces, and that calculation doesn’t count the IBRs’ own fault current. Adding more solar never raises system strength on paper, and retiring a synchronous unit lowers it. These regions require special protective relay schemes to be applied due to the low level of fault current available. Weak regions cause trouble for the inverters themselves, too. A grid-following inverter’s phase-locked loop (PLL) needs a stiff voltage to lock onto, and in a weak area it can end up chasing its own output.

IV. Three Cycles in Odessa

On June 4, 2022, near Odessa, Texas, a combined-cycle plant suffered a B Ø to ground fault on its 345 kV bus due to a failed lightning arrester. The fault cleared in about three cycles, correctly tripping 333 MW. At the same moment, generator protection on a neighboring unit mis-operated due to current transformer (CT) saturation, tripping another 202 MW. A separate generating facility more than 450 miles away improperly had the automatic voltage regulator (AVR) set in manual, which holds a fixed field current instead of regulating terminal voltage. It had been left that way, with incorrect settings, after a 2020 excitation system upgrade. That unit tripped on loss of excitation, dropping 309 MW, for a total of 844 MW of synchronous generation. What was unexpected was that another 1,711 MW of solar generation tripped or ramped back due to various types of internal protection and controls reacting to the fault itself, the voltage dip and phase-angle jump, not to the loss of the synchronous units. The biggest culprits were inverter AC overcurrent tripping (459 MW), passive anti-islanding protection misreading the phase jump (385 MW), and AC overvoltage tripping (295 MW). What should have been a relatively minor 300 MW-class loss of resource turned into a 2,555 MW disturbance, nearly exceeding the largest loss the Texas Interconnection is designed to withstand. Frequency dropped to 59.7 Hz, where 1,116 MW of interruptible load resources disconnected automatically, as designed. ERCOT’s automatic underfrequency load shedding begins at 59.3 Hz. Had the primary unit trip been a 1,200 MW steam unit instead of a 350 MW combined-cycle unit, this easily could have turned into a major disturbance. There were two similar but smaller incidents in Odessa in 2021. The first, on May 9, 2021, cost over 1,100 MW of solar output, and 9 of the 14 solar sites that misbehaved in 2022 had done the same in 2021.

Odessa is not alone. There have been several documented incidents in California, plus another significant incident in Utah in 2023. NERC has counted 10 large disturbances since 2016 with unexpected IBR output reductions totaling nearly 15 GW. On April 10, 2023, a single-line-to-ground fault on a 345 kV line in Southern Nevada/Southwest Utah cleared normally, near end in 3 cycles and far end in 3.5, and the line outage itself tripped no generation. Nine solar plants still dropped 921 MW, more than 57% of PacifiCorp East’s solar output, and frequency fell from 60.01 Hz to 59.89 Hz. The wind and synchronous fleets rode through without a problem. NERC kept its report short because every cause of tripping had already been documented in earlier events. Manufacturers had fixes that weren’t deployed, many of the plants dated to 2016, and one had its ride-through settings switched off in all but two inverters. Same pattern, different place.

That’s the backdrop for NERC’s new ride-through standard for IBRs, PRC-029-1, which takes effect October 1, 2026. It requires IBRs to stay connected and keep injecting current through disturbances, tripping only to protect their own equipment, the way a synchronous machine trips for an internal fault. A companion standard, PRC-030-1, takes effect the same day and requires owners to analyze and fix abnormal performance, a direct answer to Utah’s known-but-unfixed problems. There is an out. IBRs in service by October 1 with documented hardware limitations that software or settings can’t fix can seek exemptions within 12 months, and the plants that tripped in Utah are exactly the vintage that could qualify.

V. The Fair Rebuttals

The rebuttal is that a system built right can compensate for the IBR shortcomings. Synchronous condensers are a hot commodity these days, and, to be honest, with sufficient capacity and locations, they can compensate for IBR shortcomings in this area. When equipped with a vacuum chamber flywheel, they add inertia too. They are uber expensive to install and burn some energy to operate, but the number going in speaks to their effectiveness. Transmission companies in eastern Australia have flagged more than 30 new units by 2035, and Queensland’s Powerlink is budgeting about A$135 million apiece. Germany, Ireland, Great Britain, Australia, and now Texas, where two 175 Mvar units are due at ERCOT’s Bakersfield substation by mid-2027, are all making use of this old but new-again technology. Correctly designed protective relay systems can help compensate for the lack of fault current. Still, compensation and replacement are not the same thing.

Grid-Forming Inverters (GFM) actually beat governors on frequency ramping and respond extremely fast to system changes. However, regarding inertia, response is the key word. The caveat is that response is limited by the kVA capability of the inverter electronics, which have very little overload capability, around 1.2 times rated. But credit where credit is due, there are some redeeming features. Australian experience shows grid-forming batteries can match, and sometimes beat, synchronous condensers at stiffening weak areas for nearby grid-following plants. ERCOT now requires grid-forming capability from new battery projects with interconnection agreements signed on or after April 1, 2026, but only within the inverter’s current limit. And that’s the rub for Section III: a grid-forming inverter can stiffen voltage, but it still can’t deliver six times rated current to wake up a relay.

VI. Why Nuclear

Where does nuclear generation fit in this puzzle? As far as reactive output goes, they are just another large synchronous machine on the network. What they have is uptime. Nukes rarely come offline: the U.S. fleet’s median capacity factor was about 91% from 2023 through 2025. They come up and generally try to run until the next refueling, every 18 to 24 months, without shutting down. That is completely out of character for many fossil-fueled plants, which chase the market vs fuel spread all year long. When the burner-tip price doesn’t pencil out against the utility bus price, they shut down. Fuel is by far the single largest budget item in a fossil-fueled plant. So a nuclear plant, both by its massive size and its continuous availability, is a massively stabilizing force on the power system. When the next fault hits at 3 a.m. in April, the nuke is the synchronous machine most likely to be online.

That brings us back to Edmonston. Diablo Canyon’s two units are each rated 1,164 MW at 0.9 PF, or 1,293 MVA, and their 500 kV lines tie into Midway Substation, where Path 15 meets Path 26. At full output that is more than 1,100 Mvar of lagging capability before field forcing, sitting at the head of the same corridor that feeds Edmonston’s pumps. When a Path 26 fault drags voltage down, Diablo’s exciters answer with vars and fault current without being asked, which is everything Sections I through III describe. Take Diablo out, and the pumps’ recovery demand lands on a fleet of current-limited inverters. That is the scenario Gene and I walked through in When the Lights Went Out in Spain.

Let’s hope that Diablo Canyon can continue to fill this important role well into the future. Please share your thoughts.