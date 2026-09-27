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dave walker
Sep 27

The common theme I’m finding with the unreliable weather dependent “renewables” being forced on to the grid is lack of understanding. Either the regulations/regulators making the decisions to mandate a specific amount of electricity production from “renewables” don’t understand the complexity and the risk of grid failures, or their ideology overrides what they know to be true. It’s becoming increasingly obvious that “renewables” are exponentially more difficult and expensive when forced on to the grid on a larger scale. Solutions? Policies and regulations that provide lowest cost, most reliable always on electricity generation? The more I learn, the more it feels like keeping the grid stable and reliable is becoming increasingly difficult due to policies, not engineering and technology. Great stuff, taking the very complicated and explaining it for normal people. Thank you.

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CarolinaKilowatt
Sep 27

All due to a failed lighting arrestor. The grain of sand in a pile of sand that caused the pile to collapse.

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