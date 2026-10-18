Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn were flooded with posts this week about the “Grid Emergency” in 13 states and Washington, D.C. One stated “The grid could have as little as ~900 MW of cushion left.” These spun off several conversations speculating whether the posts came from Russian bots trying to influence the election. What one did say was absolutely true: “This is NOT normal.”
The more likely case is these were simply alarmists looking for “clicks” to generate traffic to boost their income, but the facts behind the noise do tell a story, and things were not going well in PJM. The 900 MW was PJM’s margin above its reserve requirement, not the total cushion, and it was PJM’s forecast for October 14, not an actual number. So, let’s tell the rest of the story.
For New Readers
PJM covers all or parts of 13 states, the same 13 states mentioned in most of the social media posts, plus Washington, D.C. It is a Regional Transmission Organization (RTO) approved by FERC (Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) and registered with NERC (North American Electric Reliability Corporation), which is the organization FERC holds responsible for the reliability of the bulk power system. PJM serves about 65 million people and is the largest RTO in North America.
So here are the alerts that PJM may declare, in plain English:
Capacity Advisory. New this June in PJM Manual 13, Revision 98. It’s PJM saying “we see a tight day coming.” The first one for this event went out October 8, the same day PJM’s Operating Committee took up a problem statement on warning of capacity shortfalls outside hot or cold weather.
Maintenance Outage Recall. Units on planned maintenance are told to come back.
Max Gen Alert, which is NERC EEA1 (Energy Emergency Alert, Level 1). All available generation is in play.
Pre-Emergency demand response (DR). Large customers paid to cut load get called. Since a 2025 change to PJM’s Manual 13, pre-emergency DR by itself does not trigger an EEA2, which is why this week stayed at EEA1.
EEA2. In NERC’s words, load management procedures are in effect, and the balancing authority can no longer provide its expected energy requirements.
EEA3. Firm load shed is imminent or underway, meaning rolling blackouts.
FYI, reserve capacity is spare generation that every power system must hold back in case something goes wrong, some of it spinning online and some ready to start quickly. There are minimum limits to the amount of reserve capacity that must be carried, and when that value gets encroached, the RTO starts declaring alerts.
A 202(c) order is issued by the Department of Energy (DOE) under Section 202(c) of the Federal Power Act. This week’s order allowed two things. It permitted emissions-limited units to exceed their permit limits, and it authorized the use of backup generators at large loads during system emergencies, but only as a last resort before or during an EEA3.
Three pieces from earlier this summer you may want to go back and read:
This week’s events in one table, from PJM’s own postings:
How it played out: PJM said it needed the emissions-limited units listed in the order on October 13 and 14. The backup generators at large loads were never called, because PJM never got close to EEA3. At 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, PJM posted that emergency conditions were not expected to continue past October 14.
This week’s 202(c) order is labeled 202-26-50, which makes it the 50th 202(c) order DOE has issued nationwide in 2026. PJM alone has needed one for seven separate events this year, in six different months, from Winter Storm Fern in January to this week. That’s no longer an emergency order; that’s a procedure.
The Tell
Summer capacity emergencies like this summer’s heat dome are almost expected. The power system is pushed to the limits of what it is capable of delivering, and those conditions often signal where expansions are needed. This summer those emergencies came when the system was serving over 160 GW of load. But October emergencies tell a much bigger story. This week the system peaked at about 108 GW, yet it needed the full playbook of alerts. That is very concerning, and it should tell you where the reserves are.
Here is the evidence:
Same load, more nameplate, less margin.
Average load for October 1–8 was 85.9 GW last year and 85.5 GW this year.
Installed capacity grew from about 181 GW in June 2025 to about 184 GW now.
PJM’s own projected margin.
PJM’s morning projections left 9.9 GW at the October 13 peak and 6.7 GW on October 14.
Last October never went below 13.3 GW
.Last October’s worst day passed quietly. 10/6/2025 had a 110 GW peak with 56 GW out and drew no capacity postings at all.
PJM’s own comparison. September 17 had a 127.7 GW peak with 33.9 GW out. This week had 61.6 GW out, 27.7 GW more.
Exports. PJM was a net exporter of about 1.8 GW at its tightest projected hour. Its 202(c) application lists “significant firm export obligations” as a cause.
PJM started this delivery year short. On June 1, the capacity market’s planning reserves were 279 MW below the requirement, 18.4% against an 18.6% target, per the Independent Market Monitor.
One might argue about the exports, but PJM is part of the Eastern Interconnection. All the generators east of the Rockies, except most of Texas and Quebec, are connected. Several other RTOs depend on PJM exports to keep their systems out of trouble. If one RTO goes down, it will pull most of the Eastern Interconnection with it. On Wednesday evening it ran the other way, and MISO was sending PJM about 2.8 GW. So, taking care of your neighbor is also taking care of yourself.
What the System Showed
As many of you know, I have a high-accuracy frequency meter at my home that I built from scratch, with liberal coding help from Claude. It’s more than just a meter. It generates data that gets stored on a Raspberry Pi server where I can recover it. It’s nicknamed GoalPost, and here is what it told me:
GoalPost averaged 60.003 Hz on Tuesday and 60.002 Hz on Wednesday.
At 19:18 Tuesday, the PJM RTO real-time price was $1,733/MWh and BGE (Baltimore Gas and Electric) was $2,207/MWh, while frequency sat around 59.985 Hz.
The point: the emergency never showed up in real-time balance. It lived entirely in the reserves. That’s why it’s invisible to the public, and why the alerts are the only place it shows.
I am not a market expert, but my research into PJM’s reserve prices tells the rest of the story. At 5:55 p.m. Tuesday, the price of reserves jumped from 14 cents to $300–$600/MWh as PJM ate into the small cushion it carries above its reserve requirement. At 6:55 p.m. it hit $850/MWh, the penalty price for falling short of the requirement itself, and held there for an hour. Load had already peaked by then, but it was still above 106 GW as the sun went down across PJM, and scheduled exports, mostly to MISO and New York, stepped up 1.4 GW over that hour. In the Mid-Atlantic and Dominion reserve subzone, the price reached $1,125/MWh. When those export schedules ramped off at 7:55 p.m., the shortage pricing was gone within 15 minutes.
On Wednesday, the day PJM forecast only 900 MW to spare, reserve prices never passed $152/MWh. Tuesday had nearly twice as much solar to replace at sundown, and on Wednesday evening PJM was importing 1 to 2 GW instead of exporting. Through both evenings, my meter stayed within 0.04 Hz of 60.
Shifting capacity
Installed capacity by fuel, from the Independent Market Monitor’s State of the Market reports:
The takeaways from the table above are that total capacity grew only about 4 GW in eighteen months, and essentially all of it came from solar generation. Solar nearly doubled, while the dispatchable fleet stayed flat or shrank, with coal down about 1 GW.
The peaks behind these alerts land in the late afternoon and early evening, at Hour Ending (HE) 18 and 19, just when solar generation rolls off and system load is at its maximum. On Tuesday, solar output fell from 10.7 GW at 4 p.m. to almost nothing by 7 p.m., while total generation held flat. Gas, coal and oil made up the difference. Batteries added less than 0.2 GW.
Hydro stayed virtually flat, a small adjustment that might just be accounting, but not enough to matter. Hydro is the only dispatchable generation in the renewable pool that acts like traditional generation. Solar and wind are opportunity-based generation and cannot be dispatched up on demand. Solar, wind, and batteries are also inverter-based resources (IBR), the subject of a whole new set of NERC standards because of the issues associated with them.
The battery bandage
There is a huge push to add batteries to the power system at the moment, and to their credit they do offer fast frequency response support that is hard to match. But I argue they are simply a bandage covering a deeper issue, and they create a trap that springs at the worst moment.
Batteries add no real new dispatchable generation to the power system. They move energy from when it can be generated to when it is needed or allow traditional generation to keep operating to recharge the cells. But they bring no new energy to the problem. They simply move it. They share this with pumped storage hydro.
That sword cuts both ways. Units that would ordinarily shut down run more, which makes them more economical and profitable to operate. But it also increases run hours and demand on equipment, so they accumulate more wear, and there is less opportunity for in-season repairs.
Where the bandage peels is in a long, multi-day, high-demand event. Generation is needed to serve load and cannot be dispatched to charge batteries (or pump water). In a relatively short period, the storage resources are depleted and cannot be recharged, so that capacity is lost. This exact scenario happened to pumped storage during Winter Storm Elliott in December 2022. In PJM’s own words: “Given the tight conditions, PJM was not able to pump at any of the pumped storage facilities prior to the morning peak.” See PJM’s Winter Storm Elliott report, starting on page 31.
So far, only 24 MW of battery storage is registered as a capacity resource in PJM, so this is not a story in this RTO yet. Take a look at “BESS Systems in Arctic Weather - Savior or Charlatan” for more on how battery systems perform in the cold.
The outage windows
October is considered a “shoulder month.” The shoulder months in spring and fall are the traditional power plant maintenance outage season. Power plants come offline after a hard six-month run to repair and overhaul equipment, do upgrades and inspect systems. These outages are absolutely necessary. A deferred maintenance outage will eventually turn into a forced outage at exactly the worst time.
The generation fleet is running more hours at higher loads than it has in the past. It’s getting harder to get equipment offline to perform that maintenance, and it’s showing up.
The evidence:
Forced outages averaged 11.3 GW from October 1–13, against 8.4 GW last year, about a third higher.
The recall. PJM pulled maintenance tickets with a noon 10/14 deadline. Anything unfinished converted to forced. The morning after the deadline, forced outages jumped from 12.0 GW to 14.1 GW, the highest of the month.
The deferred work comes back. PJM’s outage forecast now shows 71.7 GW out on Monday, October 19, up from about 64 GW earlier in the week and more than on either EEA1 day.
The week-ahead blind spot. Forecasts carried about 6 GW of forced outages, and the actual was about 12 GW. That happens every year, so it’s how the forecast works rather than something new.
What we saw this summer was that the forced outage floor never really got a chance to recover. Each wave of alerts pushed more generation into forced outages. The short periods between would see the numbers start to recover before the next high-load wave hit. The fleet never really got a break.
Now we have a full chain of alerts in mid-October and a maintenance recall. Some of this work cannot be rescheduled because outside contractors have other jobs they need to move on to. So, we are headed into this winter with deferred maintenance already on the books.
Where we’re heading
Three straight capacity auctions have cleared at the price cap:
Sources: PJM auction results and press coverage.
The cap was largely a political invention forced by state governors led by the Pennsylvania governor. There has been very little improvement in available dispatchable capacity since the cap was put in place. The auction is not meeting the required reserve capacity, which currently requires additional market actions. PJM itself attributed nearly 5,100 MW of the 5,250 MW increase in its 2027/28 peak load forecast to data centers. The situation is unlikely to improve unless there is a compromise that can attract additional construction.
The capacity charge is only a small part of the wholesale price of electricity, and the wholesale price of electricity is only a slice of what consumers pay. Here in deregulated Ohio, the generation charge on my October bill was $84.84 out of $184.67, about 46%. The rest is the wires. Transmission alone was $39.44, about 21%, and the local distribution system and riders made up the other third. That generation charge contains more than just the wholesale cost of energy, too. My supplier’s 9.49 cents per kWh also has to cover capacity, which by my rough estimate is 2 to 3 cents of it at today’s auction prices. For PJM as a whole in 2025, capacity was about 16% of the wholesale cost of power, and that was with only seven months at the new prices.
There is a ton of hype about data centers right now being the resident evil at the root cause of all things bad. Is there some truth that the massive growth in load is causing energy prices to rise? Yes, because it is creating a scarcity market, and prices always rise when a commodity is scarce. Those are the rules of a capitalist market. But that is only part of it. The cost of fuel is a big one. Consumers don’t associate the price at the pump with the price at the light switch, but they are connected. The electric industry burns huge amounts of natural gas to generate power, and with LNG (liquefied natural gas) exports we are becoming tied to the international gas trading price. We are not fully there yet, but the trend is there as we build more LNG export terminals. The electric industry is not immune to inflation. It hits them like any other business, so there are many factors why your bill is going up. FYI, despite the hype, wind and solar are not cheaper than fossil fuel. Renewables have huge ancillary costs that must be covered, and they virtually eliminate the fuel saving advantage.
I want to stop data centers to save on my electric bill. Will it work?
What it will do is slow down the load growth that is driving some of the auction shortfalls. Cost-shifting actions may not stop construction, but they shift the cost responsibility to those causing it. AEP Ohio’s data center tariff is a good example of that type of regulation.
What it can’t do is fix the shortages and overloads that are already here. The power system is in need of additional lines and more generators right now, and stopping the next data center won’t fix that. Fighting new Transmission lines and new generators just makes the existing problem worse.
We are in it now. The capacity auctions are already short, and we just need to push through from here.
The EEA1 alerts covered all of PJM, but the local load relief warnings, and by Wednesday the demand response, were concentrated around the Northern Virginia data center corridor and the Baltimore–Washington area. Dominion’s peak load climbed from 17.5 GW on Monday to 20.8 GW on Wednesday. Every Dominion load relief warning that week, including two on lines into Ashburn, carried the same note: “No Generation or Switching available.” After a contingency, the only remedy left would be shedding load. That system has been neglected by NIMBYism for decades, and it needs massive improvement. The power system around central Ohio is advertising its own stress, but not as loudly yet.
The ironic part is that all those hundreds of diesel standby generators at data centers across PJM are now part of the emergency plan, under Attachment O of PJM’s emergency operations manual (Manual 13). It isn’t just PJM. Backup generation at large loads shows up in this year’s 202(c) orders for ERCOT, SPP and Duke Energy too, and the very first 202(c) order of 2026, on January 24, went to ERCOT for data center backup generation.
PJM is already looking at this winter and making plans. Its October 8 Operating Committee agenda included “202(c) Update in Preparation for Winter Season.”
Close
We are heading into the winter season, and many parts of the country have already seen snow. For PJM, the forecasters say it should be mild because of El Niño. I guess we will see. If the forecast holds, the next tell might be the spring outage season, and hopefully a mild winter lets the forced outage pool recover a little. However, if Old Man Winter comes knocking, that tell may come sooner than we hope. As I write this, PJM has already issued another Capacity Advisory, for Monday, October 19. Please share your thoughts and questions.
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Thanks - great analysis!
Very much appreciate your sharing it.
LF
Pardon my naiveté. The GoalPost meter shows frequency of about 60.02 Hz for minutes at a time. In three minutes the number of cycles will have advanced 0.02 x 60 x 3 = 3.6 entire cycles ahead of the nominal 60 Hz.
How can a generator armature can advance more than a few degrees under nominal 60 Hz grid load?
Is the frequency you measured at your home different from that at the substation? At the generators? At PJM? At the east coast interconnect? How can these be different? DC interconnects? MG sets?