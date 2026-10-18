PJM’s own projected margin.

PJM’s morning projections left 9.9 GW at the October 13 peak and 6.7 GW on October 14.

Last October never went below 13.3 GW PJM’s morning projection left 6.7 GW at the October 14 peak, the lowest of either October. .Last October’s worst day passed quietly. 10/6/2025 had a 110 GW peak with 56 GW out and drew no capacity postings at all.

PJM’s own comparison . September 17 had a 127.7 GW peak with 33.9 GW out. This week had 61.6 GW out, 27.7 GW more.

Exports. PJM was a net exporter of about 1.8 GW at its tightest projected hour. Its 202(c) application lists “significant firm export obligations” as a cause.

PJM started this delivery year short. On June 1, the capacity market’s planning reserves were 279 MW below the requirement, 18.4% against an 18.6% target, per the Independent Market Monitor.

One might argue about the exports, but PJM is part of the Eastern Interconnection. All the generators east of the Rockies, except most of Texas and Quebec, are connected. Several other RTOs depend on PJM exports to keep their systems out of trouble. If one RTO goes down, it will pull most of the Eastern Interconnection with it. On Wednesday evening it ran the other way, and MISO was sending PJM about 2.8 GW. So, taking care of your neighbor is also taking care of yourself.

What the System Showed

As many of you know, I have a high-accuracy frequency meter at my home that I built from scratch, with liberal coding help from Claude. It’s more than just a meter. It generates data that gets stored on a Raspberry Pi server where I can recover it. It’s nicknamed GoalPost, and here is what it told me:

GoalPost averaged 60.003 Hz on Tuesday and 60.002 Hz on Wednesday.

At 19:18 Tuesday, the PJM RTO real-time price was $1,733/MWh and BGE (Baltimore Gas and Electric) was $2,207/MWh, while frequency sat around 59.985 Hz. PJM real-time prices at 7:18 p.m. Tuesday, October 13. The point: the emergency never showed up in real-time balance. It lived entirely in the reserves. That’s why it’s invisible to the public, and why the alerts are the only place it shows.

I am not a market expert, but my research into PJM’s reserve prices tells the rest of the story. At 5:55 p.m. Tuesday, the price of reserves jumped from 14 cents to $300–$600/MWh as PJM ate into the small cushion it carries above its reserve requirement. At 6:55 p.m. it hit $850/MWh, the penalty price for falling short of the requirement itself, and held there for an hour. Load had already peaked by then, but it was still above 106 GW as the sun went down across PJM, and scheduled exports, mostly to MISO and New York, stepped up 1.4 GW over that hour. In the Mid-Atlantic and Dominion reserve subzone, the price reached $1,125/MWh. When those export schedules ramped off at 7:55 p.m., the shortage pricing was gone within 15 minutes.

On Wednesday, the day PJM forecast only 900 MW to spare, reserve prices never passed $152/MWh. Tuesday had nearly twice as much solar to replace at sundown, and on Wednesday evening PJM was importing 1 to 2 GW instead of exporting. Through both evenings, my meter stayed within 0.04 Hz of 60.

Tuesday evening, October 13. Solar went to zero, reserve prices hit the shortage step, exports rose, and frequency held.

Shifting capacity

Installed capacity by fuel, from the Independent Market Monitor’s State of the Market reports:

The takeaways from the table above are that total capacity grew only about 4 GW in eighteen months, and essentially all of it came from solar generation. Solar nearly doubled, while the dispatchable fleet stayed flat or shrank, with coal down about 1 GW.

The peaks behind these alerts land in the late afternoon and early evening, at Hour Ending (HE) 18 and 19, just when solar generation rolls off and system load is at its maximum. On Tuesday, solar output fell from 10.7 GW at 4 p.m. to almost nothing by 7 p.m., while total generation held flat. Gas, coal and oil made up the difference. Batteries added less than 0.2 GW.

Hydro stayed virtually flat, a small adjustment that might just be accounting, but not enough to matter. Hydro is the only dispatchable generation in the renewable pool that acts like traditional generation. Solar and wind are opportunity-based generation and cannot be dispatched up on demand. Solar, wind, and batteries are also inverter-based resources (IBR), the subject of a whole new set of NERC standards because of the issues associated with them.

The battery bandage

There is a huge push to add batteries to the power system at the moment, and to their credit they do offer fast frequency response support that is hard to match. But I argue they are simply a bandage covering a deeper issue, and they create a trap that springs at the worst moment.

Batteries add no real new dispatchable generation to the power system. They move energy from when it can be generated to when it is needed or allow traditional generation to keep operating to recharge the cells. But they bring no new energy to the problem. They simply move it. They share this with pumped storage hydro.

That sword cuts both ways. Units that would ordinarily shut down run more, which makes them more economical and profitable to operate. But it also increases run hours and demand on equipment, so they accumulate more wear, and there is less opportunity for in-season repairs.

Where the bandage peels is in a long, multi-day, high-demand event. Generation is needed to serve load and cannot be dispatched to charge batteries (or pump water). In a relatively short period, the storage resources are depleted and cannot be recharged, so that capacity is lost. This exact scenario happened to pumped storage during Winter Storm Elliott in December 2022. In PJM’s own words: “Given the tight conditions, PJM was not able to pump at any of the pumped storage facilities prior to the morning peak.” See PJM’s Winter Storm Elliott report, starting on page 31.

So far, only 24 MW of battery storage is registered as a capacity resource in PJM, so this is not a story in this RTO yet. Take a look at “BESS Systems in Arctic Weather - Savior or Charlatan” for more on how battery systems perform in the cold.

The outage windows

October is considered a “shoulder month.” The shoulder months in spring and fall are the traditional power plant maintenance outage season. Power plants come offline after a hard six-month run to repair and overhaul equipment, do upgrades and inspect systems. These outages are absolutely necessary. A deferred maintenance outage will eventually turn into a forced outage at exactly the worst time.

The generation fleet is running more hours at higher loads than it has in the past. It’s getting harder to get equipment offline to perform that maintenance, and it’s showing up.

The evidence: