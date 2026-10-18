Kilovar’s Substack

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LudwigF's avatar
LudwigF
Oct 18

Thanks - great analysis!

Very much appreciate your sharing it.

LF

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Robert Hargraves's avatar
Robert Hargraves
Oct 18

Pardon my naiveté. The GoalPost meter shows frequency of about 60.02 Hz for minutes at a time. In three minutes the number of cycles will have advanced 0.02 x 60 x 3 = 3.6 entire cycles ahead of the nominal 60 Hz.

How can a generator armature can advance more than a few degrees under nominal 60 Hz grid load?

Is the frequency you measured at your home different from that at the substation? At the generators? At PJM? At the east coast interconnect? How can these be different? DC interconnects? MG sets?

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