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Ed Reid's avatar
Ed Reid
4dEdited

There are other clocks running in parallel in states with legislated "clean" electricity deadlines. New York has already acted to "kick the can down the road" because the legislated deadline was politically and economically irrational. Others will surely follow.

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J Hoker's avatar
J Hoker
4d

Amen brother! It has always irritated me to see proponents high-fiving in news releases when renewables supplied 90+ percent of the power used in the Southwest Power Pool. They never mentioned when fossil fuel and nuclear did so on a cold, calm winter day...

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