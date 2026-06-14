U.S. electricity generation share by source, January 2024 – May 2026. The May 2026 . Source: EIA Electric Power Monthly / Ember Energy

This headline popped up in the online publication of our fellow Substack member CleanTechnica. The article was titled Despite Trump’s Attacks, Solar Outperforms Coal in U.S.. If you read the fine print at the bottom, it is actually a press release by The Sierra Club, drawing on generation data from Ember Energy, and you without question saw it pop up in other news outlets, I did.

To be fair, on the surface, this press release is factual, in May. What the article wants to lead you to believe is this is a trend, which it is not, and that is the art of a well written piece of propaganda. Let’s be fair, everyone uses propaganda, and everyone tries to paint a rosy picture of their particular position on the issue/industry they want to promote, no crime there, but let’s peel off the wrapping and get down to facts.

Every May and October you can expect to see these breathless claims that renewable energy is winning the war because this month, we won the battle, to continue. The reality is that the industry calls these “shoulder months”. This is the time when system demand is at its lowest, and so are energy prices. So, expect that renewable projects still receiving contracted government support will be able to operate in near zero or below zero energy markets and still make a profit. These facilities must operate to make the energy production quotas built into the subsidy programs. Traditional generators do not have that luxury, unless they are operating under a reliability must run contract. These shoulder months are also plant outage season when much of the US generation fleet comes out of service for maintenance and repairs. Insiders understand the dynamics, but it makes good press.

What this story doesn’t discuss is what this very cold winter brought to the surface. For the first time in five years, the first quarter of 2026, coal actually saw market gain. This was driven by very high Henry Hub natural gas prices. For those that don’t know, Henry Hub is the market that sets the base natural gas clearing price for the majority of the nation, and City Gate prices go up from there at the various delivery points across the country. The only place lower is the Permian Basin because there isn’t enough pipeline capacity to move the co-gas production out. (co-gas is a byproduct of oil production). The dark spread — the margin between wholesale power prices and coal generation costs — reached the point where it was economical to burn coal for the first time in many years and burn coal, they did.

Henry Hub Clearing price YTD 2026. Source: Business Insider

With the shutdown of government subsidies, the future investments in renewables have fallen virtually flat. The new proposed project pool has all but disappeared except in places like New York that provide state funding. This does not speak well to the future takeover by renewable energy. The end of subsidies had to come sometime; the subsidy program was unsustainable. Whether renewables can stand without subsidy support is the test we are now running in real time. What this really speaks to is that we are reaching capacity on our natural gas infrastructure. We are taxing seasonal storage more than ever, we are running pipelines at near full capacity, we do not have room for more production. Yet we continue to add load. One issue is that idle capacity is not profitable, but necessary. We operate in a short-term investment world that wants immediate returns on every dollar invested and operates on a two-year investment cycle. As we continue to put pressure on existing infrastructure, that stress will show up in market price. Investors view high prices as positive, not negative, but that puts us in a very vulnerable spot.

The impact on natural gas is starting to show up in long term planning. Terra Energy Center near Anchorage, Alaska has already ordered coal fired boilers for a new power plant — the first such order placed for a US plant since 2006. That’s beyond just planning; that’s action. The second new-build proposal, TerraSpark at Mount Storm, West Virginia, adds carbon capture to the equation — and just announced on June 8th that Babcock & Wilcox will supply four 400-MW supercritical boilers for that project as well. Basin Electric isn’t far behind with the Dry Fork FEED study fully supported by the State of Wyoming to add on to their Gillette coal plant. Talk about a new coal plant would have been unheard of five years ago, now we are ordering boilers.

What’s driving this is the current investment culture doesn’t fit the infrastructure demands. Power plants, pipelines, even new coal mines take decades of planning. Just the permitting can take almost ten years, especially with the never-ending legal challenges produced by NGOs like the Sierra Club. Yes, the environment deserves its day in court, but one day, or even one year, not one decade of repeated challenges.

Next, there are two case studies in separate pieces talking about the results of short-sighted investment, and short-term political goals. In both cases, it has left quite a mess and utilities in some very tight corners. Tell me what you think about where we are. Thank you for reading!