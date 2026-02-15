Lightstone Generation LLC Gavin Powerplant in Ohio 2600MW.

Hello Readers, thanks for giving my piece a look. This piece is going to come off sounding pretty political, but that is not my intent. Bad Policy, even well-intentioned bad policy, is extremely destructive and can cause damage that takes decades to repair. This is an example of one of them.

The Biden administration was largely moderate in most of its policies; however, their environmental policy was extremely liberal. They often adopted the most extreme views of the far left of the Democratic Party. Whether that was President Biden’s personal views, or at the behest of the party principals, we will never know. But it did result in two powerful new EPA policies that were intended to dramatically reshape the energy use of the nation. These were probably the most sweeping pieces of regulation ever passed in history and promised to affect every person living in this country.

The first was the “EPA tailpipe emissions standards” passed March 20, 2024, which were paired with a change to the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFÉ) standard that required an average fuel economy of 50.4 mpg by 2031. This was a de facto ban on internal combustion engine (ICE) automobiles. It didn’t outright ban the ICE production, just set a standard that was impossible to meet.

The regulation I am talking about in the piece is the “EPA Power Plant Green House Gas (PPGHG) Standards”, passed April 25, 2024. This regulation placed limits on the amount of greenhouse gas, namely CO 2 , that a fossil fuel power plant could emit (effective 2032). The ruling allowed existing natural gas plants to be grandfathered. However, it retroactively applied to existing coal plants intending to operate past 2039 — they faced the same 90% CCS requirement. Plants committing to retire by 2039 got a lighter standard, and those shutting down by 2032 were essentially exempted. Going forward, the same 90% CCS rules applied to all new natural gas generation running above a 40% capacity factor. Like the tailpipe ruling, it tried to create a ban by fiat. The rule required 90% of the greenhouse gas to be captured and stored before it was emitted to the atmosphere. At the time of the ruling, technology did not exist to capture that much CO 2, and it remains out of reach today. (This policy was referenced in “NERC: Half of America At A High Risk of Blackouts”, take a look).

The effect of this ruling is at the core of the majority of the capacity problems we see on the power system today. Like any new rule making, these rules took a while to come to fruition, but the handwriting was on the wall.

A new gas fired 1GW powerplant costs between one and one and a half billion to build. Planning takes five years to complete, plus a myriad of permitting fees. These projects are usually financed over thirty years and have a life expectancy of thirty to forty years, even longer with good maintenance and upgrades. They are a major long-term investment in capital. It is a big ask for a developer to tie up this much capital in a project with an uncertain regulatory future. Most will not.

Trying to assess the impacts of the PPGHG standards on my own would be a tall order, so I asked Claude AI to research and generate a report on the impact. Here it is;

There’s one more twist worth noting. The EPA’s rule only applied to ‘electric utility generating units’ defined as plants that sell more than one-third of their output to the grid. Behind-the-meter generation, like the gas-fired plants being built at data centers, didn’t meet that definition and were exempt. So the rule didn’t just freeze new generation for the grid, it gave the hyperscalers every incentive to build their own plants behind the meter and pull their load off the grid entirely. The grid lost both the generation and the load diversity those customers would have provided.

Right now, there is an agenda item to repeal the PPGHG standards before the EPA. The comment period has closed; there were thousands of comments from those both for and against the repeal. The EPA promised a decision in January, but no action has been taken yet. There are two possible outcomes when they do.

1. Primary Proposal: Complete repeal based on a finding that GHG emissions from fossil fuel-fired power plants “do not contribute significantly to dangerous air pollution” Federal Register

2. Alternative Proposal: A narrower repeal of emission guidelines for existing steam generating units and CCS-based standards for new combustion turbines and modified coal plants Federal Register US EPA

Regardless of the decision, it will then face years of scrutiny and possible stays in the court system. The uncertainty will remain, and investors will continue to be wary of spending money on a possible boondoggle. Every passing month of this uncertainty means the reliability of the power systems declines, and the road to recovery becomes ever steeper. The renewable energy backers will spend their last dime trying to defeat the repeal, their life depends on it. My advice is to buy a home standby generator; I already have one.

Note: On Thursday February 12, 2026, the EPA rescinded the 2009 Endangerment Finding, which classified CO 2 as a danger to public health under the Clean Air Act. This strips the foundational legal support for the PPGHG standard. While the standard is still effective until repealed, it removes the legal argument in support of keeping it. Without question this action will spawn a host of legal action and counter legislation. The uncertainty will continue, if not increase. Please refer to the post by Dr. Matthew Wielicki found HERE for more information on this action.

