Ed Reid
1d

TThe 2009 Endangerment Finding is legally defective. The Clean Air Act requires that an endangerment finding be followed by publication of a National Ambient Air Quality Standard. The NAAQS has not been developed and published in the 16 years since the EF.

An NAAQS for a globally well mixed trace gas, particularly one emitted primarily by other nations, would be challenging to produce and even more challenging to enforce, if even possible. However, the law requires the NAAQS and it is “missing in action and presumed dead”.

Clearly, a CAA EF was the wrong vehicle to use to control CO2 emissions.

Note that UCS & EDF have chosen not to sue EPA over this failing, as they did with DOE over the Climate Working Group report. They will likely sue over the recision.

Note that 90% CCS is still not BACT. It might be "Best" if it were "Available".

dave walker
1d

You can’t be A political when it comes to the incredibly destructive energy policies mandated thru Obama and Biden. It’s ok to call a spade a spade IMO. I really enjoy your Sunday articles. Making learning fun!! Thank you.

