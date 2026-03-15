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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
7d

Thanks for another generous use of your time. Without the energy experts on SubStack all of us would be missing out on so much insightful content. Another article of “I’d of never known “ if it weren’t for this article. Looking forward to next Sunday.

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depletedUranium
7d

Great piece. Backup generation is complicated and expensive.

Three jobs and two decades ago, I worked at a plant with a standby 40kw natural gas generator for critical systems. The cement-headed maintenance manager decided to "save" power by disconnecting the generator's block heating element. Maybe he read too many corporate ESG documents.

When discovered by the generator service techs, they immediately voided the warranty. Meetings and chaos followed, with dogs and cats living together. The maintenance manager retired shortly after.

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