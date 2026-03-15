As this article goes to press, a polar vortex core is descending toward the central United States. Natural gas storage just posted its seventh-largest weekly withdrawal since 2010 — 132 billion cubic feet for the week ending February 27 — and the storage deficit against the five-year average jumped from 7 Bcf to 43 Bcf in a single week. There was no fuel oil burn to flag the stress. No pipeline constraint alarms. No Henry Hub spike to warn the market. The withdrawal happened quietly, driven by pure heating demand from a Northeast blizzard, and the physical inventory erosion was a near-record event. The grid is entering shoulder season on thinner ice than the dashboard suggested.

That context matters for what follows, because the problem Secretary Wright identified during Winter Storm Fern is not a one-time curiosity. It is a structural gap in American grid reliability, and the next time the vortex arrives unannounced, it will still be there.

The Secretary’s Challenge

In a letter to grid operators dated January 22, 2026, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright put a number on something grid operators have long known existed but nobody had formally quantified: more than 35 gigawatts of backup generation sits idle across the United States, largely invisible to the power system that could use it. You can read his letter HERE.

Wright’s letter was followed by a series of 202(c) emergency orders during Winter Storm Fern — authorizing ERCOT, PJM, and Duke Energy to direct customer-owned backup generators at data centers, hyperscaler facilities, and other large commercial and industrial sites to operate as a last resort before declaring an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3. Specifically, Orders 202-26-06A (PJM) and 202-26-07A (Duke Energy) authorized grid operators to direct standby resources to operate as a last resort before firm load shedding begins. The orders were time-limited to the storm window, but the question they raised has no expiration date.

The Controversy

Secretary Wright’s claim immediately launched a flurry of commentary from keyboard experts across the Internet, most of whom declared that because standby generators aren’t connected to the power system, they can’t help it. This is true and irrelevant at the same time — and the critics making this argument are often the same people who celebrate Virtual Power Plants (VPP) that include thermostat demand response programs.

Load transferred to an emergency generator is operationally identical to turning that load off from the grid’s perspective.

If a 10-megawatt data center runs its standby generators for three days during a grid emergency, the grid sees 10 megawatts of load disappear. The standby generators are burning fuel and producing power locally — but that power is no longer being pulled from the transmission system. The effect on grid reliability is the same as a demand response curtailment event. It is not perfect; the standby capacity is consumed locally rather than redistributed. But it is load relief, and load relief during an EEA-3 event is exactly what prevents firm load shedding. The critics understand VPPs. They should understand this.

The Resources

Let’s inventory where these 35 gigawatts actually live, working from most to least concentration.

Data Centers

Data centers represent by far the largest concentration of standby generation in the country, and the fastest growing. This is where you find the largest units in generator manufacturers’ product lines. Caterpillar regularly places its 4 MW diesel gensets in hyperscale data center applications. Cummins has made significant inroads with a new 3.5 MW generator in a compact containerized form factor — purpose-built for the dense footprint of modern co-location and hyperscale builds. Generac, Rehlko (the Platinum Equity spinoff of Kohler’s Power Systems division), and others are competing aggressively for this market.

Data centers typically deploy generators in N+1 or 2N redundant configurations, meaning a large campus may have substantially more installed generation capacity than it needs to run at full load. Multiple units, automatic paralleling switchgear — these are engineered-in features. This is why DOE concentrated the Fern 202(c) orders on data centers first: the assets are already aggregated, already paralleled, already automated.

Hospitals

Hospitals represent the second major concentration. A large regional medical center may carry several megawatts of installed backup capacity across multiple generators on automatic paralleling switchgear. Hospital emergency power is divided into three systems under NFPA 110: life safety, critical, and equipment. Life safety loads — exit lighting, fire alarm, nurse call — have strict sequencing requirements and are generally not candidates for demand response. The critical and equipment branches offer more flexibility, though hospital administrators are understandably conservative about what they experiment with during a grid emergency.

Cannabis Cultivation

Not a category that appears in most grid reliability analyses, but it should. Indoor cannabis grow operations are enormous power consumers — high-intensity lighting, HVAC, and environmental control systems running continuously. In states where cultivation is legal, these facilities often carry substantial backup generation, both for crop protection and because they frequently struggle to get reliable utility service at the scale they need. The aggregate standby capacity in this sector is significant and almost entirely invisible to grid operators.

Cold Chain and Refrigerated Warehousing

Major member-warehouse retailers and large cold storage facilities carry backup generation sized around their refrigeration loads. Refrigeration is a substantial power consumer, so unit sizes can be surprisingly large. These facilities have strong economic incentives: losing refrigerated inventory in a grid outage is an expensive event that justifies meaningful backup investment.

Municipal and Industrial Infrastructure

Water treatment plants, sewage lift stations, stormwater pump stations, and industrial process facilities all carry standby generation of varying sizes. Collectively meaningful capacity, though coordination is complicated by the diversity of ownership — municipal utilities, private operators, and industrial facilities all answer to different authorities and operate under different permit regimes.

Home Standby (HSB)

These are the 5 kW to 30 kW units that Generac dominates with roughly a 75% market share — a position built as much on aggressive advertising as on product merit, though the equipment itself is competent. Individually insignificant. Collectively, across millions of installations, they represent a substantial aggregate resource. Their relevance to the 35 GW discussion is less about individual output and more about a coordination platform we will discuss shortly.

The Problems

Deploying the nation’s standby fleet as a grid reliability resource is not without serious obstacles. There are three, and they compound each other.

Problem 1: Fuel — The Clock Is Already Running

Larger standby generators burn liquid fuel. Before we get to the logistics problem, it’s worth sorting out what “liquid fuel” actually means in 2026, because there are now three distinct options in this space — and the differences matter enormously for standby applications.

Traditional diesel (ULSD) is what essentially the entire installed standby fleet is warranted, permitted, and maintained around. Ultra-low sulfur diesel, maximum 15 ppm sulfur, known burn characteristics, no compatibility surprises. Every generator tech in the country knows how to work with it. The problem with ULSD is not the fuel — it’s the logistics of moving enough of it fast enough during a regional emergency.

Biodiesel (FAME — Fatty Acid Methyl Esters) is produced by transesterification of vegetable oils or animal fats with methanol. This is where the generator tech community has developed strong and entirely justified opinions. Biodiesel is chemically an ester, not a hydrocarbon — and that chemistry creates real problems in standby applications. It absorbs atmospheric moisture, which promotes microbial growth in storage tanks. The biology is straightforward: the water/fuel interface that forms at the bottom of a biodiesel tank is exactly where Pseudomonas and similar organisms thrive. The result is a biofilm colony — tank sludge — that builds invisibly over months while the fuel level gauge reads normal, and the top-of-tank sample looks clean. The catastrophic failure mode is not discovered until the generator draws the tank down past the sludge layer during hour three of a grid emergency. Beyond tank contamination, biodiesel degrades within six months to a year, fouling injectors on equipment that hasn’t run since the last monthly test. It gels in cold weather at temperatures ULSD handles without issue. It attacks elastomers in older fuel system components. A tech who has pumped a tank of sludge or cleaned a set of injectors fouled by degraded B20 does not forget the experience.

B5 and B20 blends are common state mandate levels — California, Oregon, and several northeastern states require biodiesel blending for stationary engines under their jurisdiction. The policy intent is emissions reduction. The operational consequence for standby reliability is a fuel that degrades in the exact application where long-term storage stability is most critical.

HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil) is where the conversation gets complicated, because most generator techs — reasonably — lump it in with biodiesel. Both are bio-derived. Both come in blends. Both are mandated by the same state agencies under “renewable fuel” policy umbrellas. But chemically they are completely different fuels. HVO is produced by hydrocracking those same biological feedstocks — the process completely transforms the molecule. What comes out is a paraffinic hydrocarbon that is chemically nearly identical to petroleum diesel, just derived from biological rather than fossil sources.

It has no moisture absorption problem. No microbial growth tendency — and therefore no tank sludge. No cold weather gelling; some HVO formulations actually outperform ULSD in cold starts. Storage stability measured in years rather than months, with some data putting it at up to ten years. No injector fouling from fuel degradation. Both Cummins and Caterpillar have approved HVO as a drop-in replacement across their generator lines with no hardware modification required.

The generator tech who hates biodiesel should have no technical objection to HVO. The problem is that the conflation is nearly universal in the field, and it is not irrational given how the fuels are marketed and mandated. Until someone walks through the chemistry distinction, institutional skepticism built on biodiesel experience transfers directly to HVO regardless of the underlying difference.

Some operators adopt HVO voluntarily — the hyperscale data center operators with Net Zero commitments and sustainability reporting requirements. For these operators, the motivation is Scope 1 emissions reduction and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reporting, which is a legitimate business objective even if it draws eyerolls from the operations side. But there is a genuine operational argument for HVO that stands entirely independent of sustainability goals: for standby applications where fuel sits for extended periods between emergency uses; storage stability is a real reliability factor. A decade-long stability window with no sludge formation versus six-month biodiesel degradation with active biofilm risk is not virtue signaling — it is an operational advantage that belongs in every generator maintenance conversation.

The limitation on HVO is supply chain depth, not performance. It currently costs 15 to 25 percent more than ULSD, and outside major metropolitan markets, secure supply chains are thin. The broad standby fleet runs on conventional diesel and will continue for the foreseeable future.

Now the logistics problem, which applies regardless of fuel type: each 3.5 to 4 MW generator burns between 250 and 300 gallons per hour at full load. A hyperscale data center running a dozen generators during a grid emergency is consuming 3,000 to 3,600 gallons per hour — roughly a full tanker load every three hours. The average long-haul fuel tanker carries less than 10,000 gallons. Most facilities carry twelve to thirty-six hours of fuel on site; EPA pressure on above-ground storage tank capacity and secondary containment has actually reduced on-site fuel storage at many facilities over the past decade.

During a regional grid emergency, every data center, hospital, and critical facility in the affected area is calling the same regional distributors simultaneously. This is what seized up in the Northeast after Sandy in 2012: the fuel existed in the supply chain, but delivery logistics collapsed under simultaneous demand from thousands of facilities with no priority allocation framework and no pre-positioned delivery contracts. That problem is substantially larger today, given the concentrated data center buildouts in Northern Virginia, Central Ohio, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Phoenix over the past three years — massive new fuel consumption capacity added without a commensurate expansion of regional delivery infrastructure.

New Albany Google Campus Central Fuel Facility Source: Google Earth

Problem 2: Emissions — The Regulatory Wall

This is where the 35 GW concept runs into a structural barrier that Secretary Wright’s 202(c) orders can partially suspend but not permanently resolve.

Standby generators are regulated under EPA’s Reciprocating Internal Combustion Engine National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (RICE NESHAP), codified at 40 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Part 63, Subpart ZZZZ, along with applicable New Source Performance Standards. Emergency engines — the classification that covers standby generators — operate under a fundamentally different permitting regime than utility-scale generation. The trade-off at the heart of that regime is straightforward: accept reduced emission control requirements in exchange for limited operating hours.

The core provisions work as follows. There is no hour limit during actual emergency operation — genuine power outages, fire, flood. The engine may be used for up to 100 hours per calendar year for maintenance, testing, and demand response combined. Of those 100 hours, up to 50 may be used for non-emergency demand response, subject to five specific qualifying conditions.

The 50-hour demand response provision sounds workable until you examine who can administer it.

The program must be run by a local balancing authority or local transmission and distribution system operator — not an ISO or RTO. This is a critical distinction. EPA’s May 2025 guidance approving Duke Energy’s backup generator demand response program was explicitly limited to Duke in its capacity as a local balancing authority. It explicitly does not extend to PJM, MISO, ERCOT, ISO-NE, or any other regional wholesale market operator. A 2014 federal appeals court decision removed emergency generator participation from wholesale market demand response programs, and that decision has not been reversed.

In plain language: the same assets DOE’s 202(c) orders activated during Winter Storm Fern cannot legally participate in PJM’s demand response programs on a routine basis. The emergency orders suspended this restriction temporarily, by statutory authority, during the declared emergency. The moment those orders expired, the restriction returned.

There is a deeper problem. Many standby generators were permitted, warranted, and installed as emergency-use-only equipment. Some manufacturers wrote emergency-only use into the warranty terms, based on the EPA approvals under which those engines were marketed. If an owner operates those units in a coordinated demand response program — even under a 202(c) order — they may find themselves in a gray zone with their equipment warranty, their state air permit, and potentially their relationship with local air quality agencies once the federal emergency order expires.

The regulatory architecture has effectively constructed a wall around the 35 GW: these assets are permitted to be uncoordinated, and potentially penalized for becoming coordinated. One federal agency issues emergency orders to deploy them; other federal and state agencies retain authority to penalize operators for the resulting emissions outside the emergency window. This is not a theoretical concern. It is the regulatory reality that any serious implementation of Secretary Wright’s vision has to resolve permanently — not just suspend during declared emergencies.

Problem 3: Control and Accounting — The Missing Infrastructure Layer

Assuming the fuel can be delivered and the air permit issues resolved; a third fundamental problem remains: there is no adequate central mechanism to dispatch, monitor, or account for the standby fleet in a brand-agnostic way. Without that, there is no way for a grid operator to know what capacity is actually available, no way to issue a coordinated dispatch signal, and no way to settle compensation with facility owners for their participation.

Almost every generator transfer switch, from home standby units to large paralleling switchgear, operates on CAN-bus logic and responds to standard Modbus RS-485 protocols. The technical capability for remote monitoring and control exists at the hardware level. What does not exist is a vendor-neutral software layer that can aggregate, dispatch, and settle across the diverse installed fleet.

Generac Grid Services / Concerto

The most architecturally complete platform in this space. Generac acquired Enbala Power Networks in October 2020 specifically for its Concerto DERMS platform, originally marketed as vendor-agnostic. Generac followed the acquisition by adding “Smart Grid Ready” capability to all its generator controls, including the residential HSB line, and in December 2021 acquired ecobee — the smart thermostat platform with millions of residential installations. The strategic vision was coherent: ecobee managing thermal loads, PWRcell battery storage providing buffering, standby generators providing emergency generation, and Concerto orchestrating the whole ecosystem as a grid services platform.

The Texas pilot ran. A California solar-only pilot operated. Then the program largely went quiet. The most significant commercial limitation: despite Concerto’s original vendor-agnostic positioning, the implementation has been predominantly Generac-hardware-centric in practice. A facility operator running Caterpillar or Cummins generators — which describes most of the large commercial and data center market — has limited incentives to adopt a Generac-controlled platform. The technology is real. The market penetration in the C&I sector, where the real megawatts live, remains limited.

CPower / Omnimetrix

CPower, in partnership with Omnimetrix, offers a standby generator demand response program that works across multiple generator brands. The catch: it requires purchasing and installing an Omnimetrix hardware controller on each generator, creating upfront cost and installation disruption. Market penetration has been modest, and the program faces the same fundamental 50-hour regulatory barrier as any other demand response offering in wholesale market territories.

Cummins Advanced Controls

Cummins has been developing integrated control systems for large generator installations, with connectivity features aimed at the data center market. These are just coming to market and remain brand-specific.

The Common Thread

All three approaches share one fundamental limitation: brand specificity. The standby fleet that matters most — hyperscale data center generators, hospital switchgear, large C&I installations — is a diverse ecosystem of equipment from multiple manufacturers. No single vendor’s proprietary platform will achieve the market penetration needed to make the 35 GW concept operational at scale.

What is actually needed is an open standard: a requirement that generator manufacturers publish Modbus register maps for key operational parameters — kW output, kWh metering, fuel level, runtime hours, fault status — and a regulatory framework that allows an independent aggregator to build a brand-agnostic coordination layer on top of that standard. The technology to do this is not exotic. Industrial automation has solved harder problems. The barrier is not engineering; it is the absence of a mandate and the presence of manufacturer incentives to keep ecosystems proprietary.

The Path Forward

Secretary Wright has identified a real resource and a real problem. The 202(c) orders during Winter Storm Fern demonstrated that the statutory authority exists to mobilize this fleet in an emergency. What does not yet exist is the permanent infrastructure to make mobilization effective, accountable, and legally sustainable. Three things need to happen simultaneously, and none of them are quick.

• EPA regulatory paradox: The emergency-use-only permitting structure was designed for a world where standby generators sat idle for 364 days a year and ran occasionally for testing. If coordinated dispatch is a national reliability goal, the emissions framework has to reflect that goal — not punish facilities for achieving it. The specific fix: a formal rulemaking that carves out a defined number of annual operating hours for grid-coordinated emergency response, without triggering reclassification to non-emergency engine status or voiding existing permits.

• Fuel supply logistics: The fuel exists in the national supply chain. What does not exist is a priority allocation and delivery framework that routes fuel to critical sites during simultaneous regional demand. FEMA has learned to pre-position supplies ahead of hurricanes; the same discipline needs to apply to grid emergency fuel logistics — priority supply agreements, pre-qualified delivery contractors, and a tiered allocation framework that routes limited tanker capacity to the most critical facilities first.

• Control and accounting infrastructure: The Modbus register addresses are already there. The CAN-bus interfaces are already there. What is missing is an industry standard, an independent aggregation layer that works across manufacturers, and a compensation mechanism that makes participation economically rational for facility owners. No facility manager will burn thousands of dollars in diesel and put maintenance hours on equipment without a clear, guaranteed path to cost recovery.

Future Considerations

Automatic paralleling systems, especially those at hyperscale data centers, already have the technology present to parallel with the utility. They do not because that is not the intended use case. If Secretary Wright’s plan were to find fertile ground, there would need to be added switchgear and some control modifications — but utility parallel operation that fully uses the available generation capacity is not out of the question.

Conclusions

Secretary Wright is asking the right questions. The grid needs the answers. And if the next polar vortex arrives while we’re still working on them, those 35 gigawatts will still be sitting in the dark, waiting for a phone call that nobody has figured out how to make. Thank you for reading, please leave me your thoughts.

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Brad Panike (Kilovar) is a retired NERC Senior System Operator with 30+ years of transmission grid operations experience. He writes about grid reliability, operational realities, and energy policy at kilovar1959.substack.com.