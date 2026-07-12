Kilovar’s Substack

Kilovar’s Substack

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
3d

I hate brownouts: I consistently lose motors and controllers. Give me a blackout and let my backup generator kick on.

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7 replies by Kilovar 1959 and others
Tom from WNY's avatar
Tom from WNY
3d

Far too many people will believe what the Politicritters, Popular Media and Pseudoclimatologist Green Grifters will crow about; the grid held! Everything's OK; stay the course!

Your deep dive is a clear warning; generation capacity is almost at the limit and infrastructure is failing. The only ones who will take an interest are the ones whose HVAC failed during this heat event. I'm sure there will be one more this year.

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1 reply by Kilovar 1959
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