In Part 1, “The Pipe That Ends at Wright,” I walked through what the Constitution Pipeline does and doesn’t do. It swaps Canadian gas for Pennsylvania gas at a hub in upstate New York that is already served, and the new capacity being built elsewhere all lands on the I-95 corridor. This piece is about why that matters. On December 24, 2022, at the far end of those pipes, Con Ed’s gas system in New York City came close to collapse, and very few people outside the industry know it.

The Con Ed factor

The impacts of Winter Storm Elliott in December 2022 generate lots of conversation about what happened to the power system, including the rolling blackouts across the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). But what gets left out is the near collapse of the Con Ed gas system that heats over a million customers. Here are the details of the event:

The near disaster

Not even a design day: average temperatures in Con Ed’s territory were 17°F on December 23, 2022, and 15°F the next day. Con Ed plans its system around a zero-degree day. Pressure collapse: average meter-station inlet pressure fell from 806 pounds per square inch gauge (psig) at midnight on December 23, 2022, to 441 psig by 2 p.m. the next day. Morning of December 24, 2022: pressures fell “precipitously” on all five interstate pipelines serving Con Ed: Texas Eastern, Algonquin, Transco, Iroquois and Tennessee. Noon: the pipelines said they had exhausted their line pack and storage withdrawals, and pressure would not improve until demand fell. 1:26 p.m.: Con Ed declared a Gas System Emergency and ran its liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant to maximum. 2:14 p.m.: Gas System Condition Red, meaning “imminent risk to more than 500 services.” Con Ed ordered its electric and steam generating stations to completely stop burning gas. 6:30 p.m.: public appeal to cut gas use. Con Ed got to at least step 7 of its 11-step emergency plan. The last step is cutting firm customers. Christmas morning, 8:13 a.m.: Con Ed put the LNG plant back on standby to save inventory, with the pipelines still reporting line pack depleted. Condition Red ended at 10 a.m. on December 26, 2022.

At risk: “over a million customers” in and around New York City. Con Ed has about 1.1 million gas customers.

Restoration: the joint Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) report (page 85) says even losing 130,000 customers “would be considered a major outage and could have taken five to seven weeks to restore.” Losing most of the system would have left over a million customers without heat “while the outside temperature was in the single digits, for months.” Con Ed told investigators a full loss would take “many months” to restore (page 137). Energy writer Robert Bryce highlighted these figures in “Bone Chilling”.

A smaller real one: On January 21, 2019, 7,455 gas customers on Aquidneck Island, mostly in Newport and Middletown, Rhode Island, lost service on an 11°F day when pressure collapsed on the interstate pipeline branch feeding the island. Every meter had to be shut off and every appliance relit by hand, with about 1,000 utility workers and the National Guard on the job, and service wasn’t back until January 30, 2019. Rhode Island’s Division of Public Utilities and Carriers later found that backup liquefied natural gas (LNG) vaporization on the island could have carried the system through without an outage. Thanks to Gene Nelson for flagging it.

Casualties: no official estimate exists, but it would certainly have qualified as a mass casualty event: one that “overwhelms the local healthcare system, where the number of casualties vastly exceeds the local resources” (StatPearls). FERC staff called the loss of service life-threatening. For scale, the February 2021 Texas freeze killed 246 people by the state’s official count, about two-thirds from hypothermia (Texas Tribune); a New York gas loss would have lasted weeks to months. NERC CEO Jim Robb said it was “highly likely” gas service to New York City would have been disrupted had the weather not warmed on Christmas Day (FERC). Bryce goes further, estimating “thousands, or even tens of thousands” of deaths, without a stated source.

Not a contracts problem: Con Ed “had contracted for more interstate pipeline capacity and natural gas commodity than required to meet customer demand on December 24 [2022]” (report footnote 192). Its firm contracts held on paper; the gas didn’t arrive.

End of the pipe: the report says Con Ed, “given its downstream location near the end of the interstate pipelines, was disproportionately impacted by the deteriorating pipeline conditions, through no fault of its own” (page 86).

Scale on the pipe side: Transco alone lost 2.0 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of line pack in a single day, a rate Williams called unprecedented.

The electric side came just as close. I lived through both Elliott and Winter Storm Fern, in January 2026, here in PJM territory. Elliott scared me. Fern did not. On the morning of December 24, 2022, almost a quarter of PJM’s generation was on forced outage, and its main outside help was New York, sending up to about 850 megawatts (MW) while PJM had a Voltage Reduction Warning in effect. PJM’s report says that if those imports had been cut, it would have moved to voltage reduction. That hasn’t happened since. In the January 2024 and January 2025 cold snaps, and again in Fern, New York pulled 1,600 to 3,800 MW from PJM every hour (U.S. Energy Information Administration hourly data). The backstop PJM leaned on in 2022 is now another customer.

How this story has remained buried is lost on me.

Freeze-offs remain, and no one owns gas reliability

The reality is this contingency still exists; nothing has been done to effectively correct it. It’s a known potential disaster caught in a web of politics. The same cycle of freeze-offs showed up again during Fern. Elliott and Fern each knocked about 16 to 17 billion cubic feet a day (Bcf/d) offline, and Appalachia was one of the hardest-hit basins. Here are the details:

Elliott: US dry gas output fell 16.1 Bcf/d (16%) in three days, to 82.5 Bcf/d on December 24, 2022. Marcellus fell 23% and Utica 54%. The FERC/NERC report draws the line straight to New York: production “remained insufficiently protected during the Event, which led to a reliability-threatening Gas Emergency for Con Edison in New York City” (page 137).

The planning miss: before that winter, PJM planned for an Appalachian freeze-off loss of 2 to 3 Bcf/d, about 5% to 8% of Northeast production. The estimate came from past cold snaps and from producers telling PJM their Northeast wells were “much more hardened” than production in the South and Southwest, where wells froze during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021. The actual loss was 10 to 11 Bcf/d, about 30% of Northeast production (PJM’s Winter Storm Elliott report, page 62).

Fern, January 2026: at least 16.9 Bcf/d curtailed at the peak on January 25 and 26, 2026 (East Daley). Northeast citygate deals went above $50 per million British thermal units (Btu).

Authority: the FERC/NERC report found no one is responsible for gas infrastructure reliability and said Congress or the states must create that authority. As of the Congressional Research Service’s July 2024 report, the bills to do it were only proposals. I found none enacted since.

What did happen: FERC’s May 2026 Order 587-AB makes pipelines post gas scheduled for directly connected power plants, with compliance by January 1, 2027. That’s better information during a cold snap, not winterization.

What these projects do and don’t do

Do

Tennessee’s East 300 Upgrade: 115,000 dekatherms a day (Dth/d) firm to Con Ed, flowing since November 2023.

Iroquois ExC (Enhancement by Compression): 125 million cubic feet a day (MMcf/d) to Con Ed and National Grid, from Canada. That’s a different basin from the Marcellus, which is real supply diversity.

NESE (Northeast Supply Enhancement): 400,000 Dth/d to National Grid’s side of the city from late 2027.

More pipe holds more line pack, which buys hours, not days.

Don’t

Stop freeze-offs. Pipe can’t deliver gas that isn’t being produced.

Add storage near load. Con Ed’s own LNG is what held in 2022.

Constitution in particular: it swaps Canadian gas for Marcellus gas, which concentrates New York’s supply in the basin that dropped 23% in Elliott. The Iroquois swap would still be there, but would the gas from Canada be available on short notice and at what price?

The fix within reach: a defined gas reserve near load

The fix is storage near the metro areas in danger. Unfortunately, neither New England nor the New York City area has geology suited to underground storage. New England has none at all, and New York’s storage fields sit in the Southern Tier and western New York, upstream behind the same pipes. That leaves both New York and Boston with LNG as the preferred alternative to prep for a potential freeze-off. Fortunately, both locations already have some infrastructure, so it’s a brownfield development, not greenfield. This table shows what exists:

Here is what a defined reserve would look like:

Lock in what exists: Everett, Boston’s LNG import terminal, past 2030, and the New York tanks full by November 1st each year, as Con Ed already does. Size it to an event: reserve = (design day minus deliveries lost to a freeze-off) × days the event lasts. Illustration only: a 20% shortfall for three days on Con Ed’s roughly 1.6 Bcf/d is about 1 Bcf, about one more Astoria-sized tank. The utilities’ Public Service Commission long-term plans have the real design-day and firm-capacity numbers. Use existing precedent as an example: the Northeast already has something similar for heating oil. The federal Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve holds 1 million barrels of ultra-low sulfur diesel at Port Reading, NJ; New Haven, CT; Chelsea, MA; and South Portland, ME, to hedge against a possible shortage during the winter. As US heating has moved toward natural gas, no gas equivalent has been created. Even this existing oil reserve has been under scrutiny; as of April 2026, the oil reserve itself was being defended against closure for deficit savings.

The irony that the Northeast is keeping a reserve of the fuel it is moving away from, and not the one it is moving to, should not be lost on anyone. (The reserve was built for home heating, not power plants: it sells only to heating oil distributors, and its one emergency release, after Hurricane Sandy in 2012, went to responders’ vehicles and emergency generators.)

Side note: Can New York City go all-electric?

It’s no secret that New York City (NYC) has started pushing an all-electric agenda with new ordinances restricting gas heating on new construction. Local Law 154 has banned gas heating and cooking in new buildings under seven stories since 2024 and extends to taller buildings in mid-2027. Given that, let’s entertain the question: can NYC escape the gas issue through mandated electrification? Let’s take a look:

Switching to electric simply switches the natural gas load to generation fuel; it does not eliminate it. More dual-fuel plants impact an already strained fuel oil delivery system, so that isn’t a magic bullet either.

The distribution utilities, especially Con Ed, are not prepared for the massive increase in load electrification would bring. Con Ed’s own long-range plan says heating electrification “could eventually double the winter peak.” It would take a costly major infrastructure rebuild to get ready in one of the most difficult construction zones in the USA. Construction would likely need more than a decade.

Regional Transmission is inadequate for additional load, which limits energy imports. Like most of the eastern corridor, the regional Transmission is at capacity across the New York/New England corridor. Two new import lines did just come online: the Champlain Hudson Power Express (CHPE), 1,250 megawatts into Queens, and New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC), 1,200 megawatts into Maine. Both carry Québec hydro sized for today’s load, and Hydro-Québec is itself a winter-peaking system. Beyond those, new lines typically take at least ten years from plan to service.

All this added together puts an electric conversion at least twenty years in the future. That’s a long time to kick the existing contingency can down the road.

Close

In the end, the whole point of this conversation is keeping the heat on. To keep that flame at the burner tip requires three things: supply that doesn’t freeze, storage close to load, and firm contracts. Spot-market and non-firm gas disappear when supply gets constrained, and as Con Ed learned in Elliott, even firm contracts are only paper if the gas isn’t flowing. All of this applies double for generation, because without power, your gas furnace won’t run.

There are a lot of moving parts to the Northeast gas story. If I missed something, please share. And by all means, please share your thoughts.

Sources