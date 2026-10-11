This week I came across a headline that made me sit back in my chair. Two companies you likely have never heard of announced a merger. ESCO Technologies announced on October 1, 2026, that it had completed the acquisition of Megger for $2.3 billion, paid in cash and company stock. This brings Doble and Megger together under one roof. These were the last two major standouts left from my days as an InterNational Electrical Testing Association (NETA)-certified test tech. Between them, these two companies now own every major protective relay test set line still sold in the US but one, since Doble already owned Manta and ISA. Protective relays are the devices that trip high-voltage circuit breakers when things go wrong. It’s very likely that, with modern product consolidation, we will eventually end up with just two product lines.

The Bench Era

The early days of protective relay testing were a labor-intensive affair. It involved heavy test variacs to produce current and voltage, analog meters, analog sweep timers, and electromechanical phase shifters to adjust the phase angle relationships. All of the associated equipment to test a complex relay filled an entire bench and looked like something out of a Frankenstein movie. As the test equipment and relays warmed up, the outputs would drift, making an accurate test a multi-shot event. Testing a single relay could take the better part of a day.

As time progressed, companies started building test sets that moved all the various components into cases that made things more portable, but the problems with drift remained. Multi-Amp, founded in Dallas in 1951, was one of these companies, and it became a powerhouse in relay test equipment. It’s later SR-90, a hybrid with digital metering that looked a lot like an EPOCH with knobs, even advertised a memory ammeter so you could preset the test current without preheating the relay. That tells you how real the warm-up problem was. These test sets were still being widely used for simple relays when I came on the scene. I spent many hours in front of Multi-Amp SR-76A testing relays.

The Digital Jump: The EPOCH Family

In 1984, Multi-Amp changed the game when it came out with the EPOCH family, an early line of microprocessor-controlled test sets. This new system had digitally controlled sine waves driving solid-state amplifiers. This ended the drift problem, along with the wave distortion that plagued the original test sets. Suddenly you could set pre-fault and fault conditions and run your protective relay through an actual simulated fault, including a sudden shift in phase angle. Not only were the tests better, but the labor dropped tenfold.

The EPOCH family consisted of these sets:

First generation, with Roman numerals: EPOCH-I: the core unit, with one voltage channel and one current channel. EPOCH-II: the 1000 VA high-current unit. EPOCH-III: the dynamic frequency master, which set the frequency and phase reference for the whole stack. EPOCH-IV: a timer with regulated DC sources and potential switching. EPOCH-V: a timing unit.

Second generation, with Arabic numbers: EPOCH-10: the core unit, paired with the EPOCH-20 (600 VA) or EPOCH-11 (1000 VA) for high current. EPOCH-30: set the frequency for the EPOCH-10s, taking over the EPOCH-III’s frequency role. EPOCH-40: replaced the EPOCH-IV as the timer and DC unit.



Three stacked EPOCH-I or EPOCH-10 units gave you a three-phase voltage and current source. There was a rear ribbon cable that connected the stacked sets together to establish communication and let them work like a single unit. Megger’s own history credits Multi-Amp with the first three-phase relay tester in 1984, the year the EPOCH line launched.

The first-generation EPOCH family. Photo credits are on the image.

These test sets arrived in the middle of the solid-state era of protective relays. The ASEA (now part of ABB) RAZOA static distance relay was very popular during this period, and GE’s static answer was the SLY phase distance and SLYG ground distance pair. Both required the three-phase source the EPOCH series provided.

Every good product needs a competitor. The EPOCH’s was Doble, which had actually gotten there first: Doble’s own timeline credits its Type F3/F3S series, in 1982, as the first microprocessor-based protective relay test instruments. Doble’s answer to the EPOCH family was the F2000 series, notably the F2100 and F2500, which were created to compete directly with the Multi-Amp sets and came with a few notable Doble twists. For instance, the EPOCH-III was not needed with Doble.

What the Equipment Taught Me

My test setup was usually three EPOCH-I’s: one master and two slaves. For an open-delta voltage source, you could get by with two: one master and one slave. Our company did not own any EPOCH-II or any EPOCH-IV; they were not worth the money, and I don’t think they were big sellers for Multi-Amp. We used the SR-76A for DC and a standalone Multi-Amp digital timer. The company owned one EPOCH-III across three branches, so we rarely had it or used it. When you were testing an auto-synchronizer, though, it was the hot ticket. It slipped its frequency against an EPOCH-I holding the bus, started its timer on the relay’s close command, and stopped it at sync, giving you the advance time directly. Every branch owned at least one Multi-Amp/EIL FTS-300 frequency test set, the good ol’ trusty dusty analog version.

I learned just an incredible amount by using this equipment, not only about protective relays but about metering. It’s truly enlightening when you have a kilowatt meter; you do the math (power equals volts times amps times the cosine of the phase angle), the only thing you change is the phase angle, and the meter says what your calculator says it should say. You really come to understand a distance relay when you can change a single value (voltage, current, or phase angle) and see the pickup point of the relay change with it. On the EPOCH-I, phase angle had its own rows of CLOCKWISE and COUNTERCLOCKWISE buttons, one per digit, so you walked the angle around by hand and watched the relay answer. It’s power system dynamics 101 at your fingertips.

Computer-Driven Testing Meets the Microprocessor Relay

The era of the solid-state relay was pretty short in the world of protective relays. The RAZOA relay is obsolete; I don’t think it’s even supported anymore. REU (Redding Electric Utility) removed the last of its RAZOA relays while I was still there. The RAZOA’s RXZK 4 impedance starting relay used what ASEA called a “modified lens” characteristic, with forward and reverse reach set independently. At REU, testing the overcurrent start was John Nypl’s job, and the rest of us didn’t touch it. REU also added a toggle switch to its RAZOAs that carried what I’m convinced is the worst device name in the history of device label: the Impedance Start Block switch, Device 21CO, with positions marked CUT IN and CUT OUT ( the number 21 is the ANSI device number for a distance relay)

Why REU Needed a Cutout Switch The switch had a reason to exist. REU’s original substations had three potential transformers (PTs) on the 115 kV main bus, plus a single PT on the line position for synchronizing, and every distance relay in the yard took its voltage from that one set of three. The main bus had a normally closed air switch in the middle so it could be split in two. Open that switch and de-energize the half with the PTs, and every relay lost its voltage while load current kept flowing to the distribution transformer on the energized half. Zero volts over any current is zero ohms, squarely inside the reverse reach, and the relay tripped the one breaker keeping that half of the substation alive. Hard-learned lessons, the switch was created. Later REU builds flipped the design: three PTs on each line position and a single PT on the bus for synchronizing.

What killed the solid-state relays? One company, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL), is the king of kings in the protective relay business right now. In 1982 Edmund O. Schweitzer III invented the first microprocessor-based protective relay, the SEL-21, out of his doctoral research at Washington State University, and started the company in his basement. Otter Tail Power bought three of them in 1984, SEL’s first sale. It was a relay you programmed with a computer, not one you set with switches and knobs, and it ran its own self-tests from day one. SEL’s relays took the industry by storm, and the company hasn’t looked back.

A RAZOA in a French EDF (Électricité de France) cabinet. The reach and timer settings go in on thumbwheel switches; the cream-colored RXZK 4 impedance starting relay in the row below is set with knobs. Most of the modules wear the ABB badge, but one still says ASEA. Photo: ESCONCE, estelenerg.org

SEL’s arrival fundamentally changed how protective relay testing is done. To correctly test a microprocessor relay, you needed a test set driven by a laptop. The shift was fast; I saw it. The old EPOCH series became obsolete overnight. OMICRON came out with its computer-controlled test set, the CMC 56, in 1991: a single unit for all phases that weighed only 15 kilograms, about 33 pounds. OMICRON now owns most of the market.

Multi-Amp fought back in 1992 with the Pulsar. It did the work of five EPOCH units, weighed less than the original EPOCH-I, and still had buttons for us old-school techs, but it didn’t win. Now the real competition is the software driving the test set. There is a company called Enoserv whose RTS software will drive test sets from six manufacturers, OMICRON’s among them. Doble has owned Enoserv since 2015.

What was left behind was a generation that learned hands-on. The old push-button test sets are gone, and many of the new ones, OMICRON’s CMC among them, have no keyboard or display at all; they’re just boxes with output jacks. That’s progress, but we lost something along the way. For me personally, I moved on to REU before the computers got to me, so I never had the (dis)pleasure.

The microprocessor relays perform routine self-tests. NERC (the North American Electric Reliability Corporation) has recognized this in PRC-005, its protection system maintenance standard. A microprocessor relay with internal self-diagnosis and alarming can now go up to 12 calendar years between tests, double the six years allowed for an unmonitored relay. Technology marches on.

The Merger Era

When I was still in the testing business, there was a rich field of test equipment manufacturers. Not so much anymore. Here is what happened.

The shelf reads like a roll call: Megger, Biddle, Multi-Amp, EIL, Hipotronics, Associated Research, Sperry. Each had its niche, its loyal users, and its own way of doing things. Most of those names are gone now or live on only as a brand inside somebody else’s company.

Where the test equipment makers went.

The Megger Family Tree

Megger is the oldest name on the list. Sydney Evershed and Ernest Vignoles registered the Megger trademark in 1903 for their portable insulation tester. In the US, the James G. Biddle Company imported Megger testers and built its own battery test and cable fault location equipment. Multi-Amp started in Dallas in 1951, building relay and circuit breaker test equipment.

In the early-to-mid 1990s, those three came together as AVO International. In 2002 the company took the Megger name across the board, and the Biddle and Multi-Amp names were retired. The EPOCH sets I learned on were Multi-Amp equipment, and by the time most of them wore out, the name on the front had changed.

Megger kept buying. In 2007 it brought in Programma, the Swedish company that had been part of GE Energy and that Megger credits with the first portable relay tester, back in 1976. Today’s SVERKER relay test sets come from that line. Over the next two decades, Megger added companies in transformer diagnostics, cable fault location, motor testing, and line monitoring.

The Doble Family Tree

Frank Doble founded his company in 1920. It’s breakthrough came at the end of that decade, when General Electric was having trouble with bushings, and Doble built a portable test set to catch them before they failed. That became the power factor test, and it is so closely tied to the company that the field still calls it “Doble testing.” Doble stayed independent for 87 years, until ESCO Technologies bought it in 2007 for $319 million. Under ESCO, Doble became the buyer. It added Enoserv in 2015, Morgan Schaffer and Vanguard Instruments in 2017, and Manta Test Systems in 2018. In 2021, it bought Phenix Technologies, a Maryland builder of high-voltage test systems.

The Rest of the List

Hipotronics was founded in 1962 by Stanley Peschel in Brewster, New York, to build high-voltage test equipment for the wire and cable industry. The name stands for HIgh POTential ElectRONICS. Hubbell bought it in 1992 and added Haefely, the Swiss high-voltage test maker, in 1999. Twenty years later Hubbell sold Haefely off again, making it the one deal in this story that came apart. By 2022, Hipotronics had left Brewster for a Hubbell plant in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Associated Research, founded in 1936, built the first battery-operated megohmmeter in the US before hipot (high-potential) testing became its specialty. It’s now part of Ikonix and focuses on electrical safety testing for manufacturers.

A.W. Sperry Instruments was founded in 1966 in Hauppauge, New York. Actuant bought it in December 2004 and folded it into its Gardner Bender tool business. Sperry still makes meters and testers today, from Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

EIL is the one that stings. It began in the mid-1960s as Edgerly Instrument Labs in Maryland, and its electrical service side tested heavy relays and built its own test sets. The FTS-300 frequency test sets our company leaned on were an EIL design. The one on my bench wears an EIL nameplate from Sparks, Maryland, but the schematic I’m repairing it from carries a Multi-Amp title block. Somewhere along the line the rights went to Multi-Amp, on a contract I suspect is sitting in a box in the basement of a building nobody remembers. In 1997, Transmation of Rochester, New York, bought EIL’s sales and service division for about $22 million, and that piece lives on today inside Transcat. If any reader knows how the FTS-300 got from Sparks to Dallas, I’d love to hear it.

The nameplate on my FTS-300, serial 800393.

One name from our shelf is still going on its own. Electrical Test Instruments (ETI), the Maryland company behind a breaker test set of ours that weighed over a ton, still builds high-current circuit breaker testers.

The Outsider

OMICRON was founded in Austria in 1984 by Rainer Aberer. That’s the same year Multi-Amp launched the EPOCH line. OMICRON came to the US market with the box-and-laptop model, and it’s now the one major relay test set maker outside the ESCO family.

The Schoolhouses

Something that often gets missed: these companies also trained the industry. Doble brought 20 men from 11 client companies together for a three-day meeting on power factor testing in 1934. The Multi-Amp Institute opened in 1963 and became the AVO Training Institute in 2004. More than 230,000 technicians and engineers have gone through its courses. When the test set makers consolidate, so do the classrooms.

ESCO closed its purchase of Megger on October 1, 2026, which put Doble, Manta, and Megger under one owner. Follow the branches back far enough and every relay test set I ever touched ends up in the same place: ESCO.

Down to Two

So here we are: two companies own every major line of relay test equipment sold in the US. At least it’s not one. Honestly, the OMICRON CMC would be hard to unseat at this point. From ESCO, we have the Doble F series, the ISA DRTS and T 1000 sets now sold under the Doble name, the Manta MTS-5000/5100, and Megger’s SMRT, FREJA, and SVERKER lines.. A few still have controls on the front: the Manta has a keypad and a knob, the T 1000 has a knob and a screen and runs without a computer, and Megger’s SMRT “D” models and the SVERKER have a knob and a screen. But it’s menus and touchscreens now, not a row of buttons for every digit, so I don’t think that counts.

That leaves new techs with very few options to plug in a meter or a relay and just play. Playing is learning; we seem to have forgotten that in the name of efficiency. Old dogs remember old tricks. That’s why my workbench has an EIL FTS-300 sitting on it with a dead power supply. I am working on resurrecting it… just for the fun of it.

My FTS-300, mid-resurrection. The schematic taped above the bench carries a Multi-Amp title block.

Let me know what you think, and tell me about the first test set you learned on.