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Kenneth Kaminski's avatar
Kenneth Kaminski
Oct 12Edited

I was an electrician that used multi amp equipment to inject high current through tlarge molded case circuit breakers.

I think it was called the PS – 9160. . If we looped the output conductors together to cancel the inductive reactance, we could get about 10,000 A of output current.

Then we found a company from Sweden that produced a better test set, called the ODEN. Can’t remember the name of the company.

That was a nice little unit! Very compact and accurate. Not as big as the one from multi amp but a much nicer test set.

I never was a relay tech. But I would see those guys with their EPOCHS.

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Kilovar 1959
Oct 11

The SEL relays,have had full DFR (Digital Fault Recorder) capabilities including occiligraph recordings for awhile. With a secure connection you can remotely download the Fault data, but the trick is not violating NERC CIP while getting access to the relay data. The major thing we were after was the distance to fault calculation, we were able to plug it into GIS and narrow down where the T-man needed to patrol.

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