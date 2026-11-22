It’s the Thanksgiving holiday, so it’s time to keep it light. Here’s hoping all my readers are enjoying the season. Let me take a moment to say how much I appreciate my readers, especially those of you who come back week in and week out. Kilovar’s Substack wouldn’t exist without you. There is an old saying: pick something you enjoy, and you won’t work a day in your life. Well, that’s only sort of true. Every job has that part we all could do without, but there is truth in that statement. As Shakespeare wrote in Henry V, “We few, we happy few, we band of brothers.” Congrats if your work is your hobby.

The Meal

Thanksgiving for most is a time to gather family for a grand meal. While the traditional meal is turkey, it takes many forms: ham, lasagna, or whatever ethnic dish means home and family to you. The meal is just the primer. What matters is the memories. But there is one thing in common: it has to be cooked!

At the Panike house, natural gas is going to be doing the heavy lifting for most of the cooking. We have an LG double-oven slide-in range. No fancy Wolf ovens here. To be honest, it has been a really good appliance so far. We did need to have the oven ignitors replaced recently, but it was covered under the extended warranty.

Other than plug-in appliances like crock pots and air fryers, many homes are just like us and choose to burn fuel instead of using a heating coil or an induction burner.

We do have something many homes do not have: a built-in microwave/convection drawer oven. It’s a Sharp SMD2499FS. We went this way because we really didn’t have the space for a countertop microwave or a microwave shelf. Plus, mama wanted a real range hood, not a stinking over-the-range microwave like we had in California. I use the convection feature a lot for small meals and baking my Rhodes rise-and-serve rolls.

The Electric Kitchen

Whether by choice or simply by what’s available, many kitchens around the world are electric. Here in the U.S., electricity is the most common cooking fuel. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, only about 38% of households cook with natural gas. Chances are, if you live in multifamily housing, you are cooking on something electric. It is just easier to go all-electric in an apartment: heat pumps for heating and cooling, electric appliances throughout. Typically, there is no exterior venting for the range hood. That hood is very often a microwave oven too.

In a traditional single-family home, the options open up, but many still choose an electric kitchen or have no other option. Bakers often will choose electric over gas for its better temperature control and softer heat cycles. The discriminating buyer might spring for a dual-fuel range with gas burners on top and electric oven(s) below. Even though I am gas-only, I am set up for this. I had a 50-amp range receptacle installed when the house was built just to allow for the option. It is presently unused.

Those pushing “Electrify Everything” will be quick to claim an induction burner is better than a gas burner. True, it will boil water faster, but very little cooking has to do with boiling water. But it apparently does equal gas in the one area most cooks love gas for, and that is instant temperature control. Where it falls short is sauté or other “off-burner” cooking methods where you want to lift and swirl the pan. Induction needs the pan in contact with the glass. Induction burners also do not work well for very high-heat Asian dishes, especially those cooked in a round-bottom wok. If that’s your Thanksgiving feast, you are definitely cooking with gas. Induction is pretty common in Europe, and it is slowly gaining acceptance in the U.S.

Advice from the Operator’s Desk

Speaking as someone who sat at the Operator’s desk for a number of Thanksgiving holidays, don’t wait until the day to turn all that stuff on for the first time in a year. Don’t be that guy on the phone with the Operator, a hysterical wife in the background, and an oven that won’t work. And if you are that hysterical wife/husband/daughter/son/girlfriend/boyfriend, yelling at the Operator won’t get it fixed any faster. Unfortunately, in my experience, 70% or more of the trouble is usually on the customer side, and there is nothing the utility can do to help. So, turn all that stuff on now, and turn it all on at the same time. Let it run for an hour or two. If it’s going to break, break it before you have to have it on Thursday morning. That way (wishful thinking) the Operator can enjoy his Marie Callender’s Turkey and Stuffing meal in peace.

The Load Curve

For those of you with serious power system addiction disorders like mine, here is a tidbit for you to follow. The load curve for Thanksgiving Day is one of a kind, far more distinctive than Christmas. The morning load rises slowly and peaks around midday, then tapers off as everyone heads to the couch to watch the games. That midday peak is all those electric ovens. It is the tradition of the day that defines the energy use. It doesn’t matter what food you prepare. The load curve is the same.

Check out the graph below. It shows total load across PJM on Thanksgiving 2025 against an average late-November weekday. PJM is the regional transmission organization serving all or parts of 13 states and the District of Columbia. The curve pretty much matches the one I observed at Redding Electric Utility for all those years. The values are different, but the shape is the same. If you get bored on Thursday, pull up PJM’s real-time load graph and see what it’s doing this year: https://dataviewer.pjm.com/dataviewer/pages/public/load.jsf

Thanksgiving trades the usual morning and evening peaks for one midday peak. PJM total load, Thanksgiving Day 2025 vs. a typical late-November weekday.

There is one thing that will break up this familiar curve, and that is the weather. If we compare a cold Thanksgiving and a mild one in the Dominion Energy zone in Virginia and the Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) zone next door, you can see that when it’s cold, people want heat. Notice one more thing: even on the mild 2023 holiday, Dominion’s quietest hour was higher than its busiest hour in 2019. Next door in BGE, the quietest hour hasn’t moved.

Heat matters, but so does growth. Even on a mild Thanksgiving, Dominion’s quietest hour sits above its 2019 peak. BGE’s hasn’t moved.

Enjoy the Holiday

So enough talking about power! It’s time to gather, tell bad jokes, and share good memories. I am taking next weekend off, so I will be back in two weeks with Part 2 of the Island Power Series: Hawaii. If you have Thanksgiving stories, like exploding deep-fried turkeys or flaming prime rib, please share them in the comments! We will see you in a couple of weeks!

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References

U.S. Energy Information Administration, Hourly Electric Grid Monitor (Form EIA-930): https://www.eia.gov/electricity/gridmonitor/

PJM Data Viewer, Load and Load Forecast: https://dataviewer.pjm.com/dataviewer/pages/public/load.jsf

PJM Inside Lines, “PJM Serves Up Its Traditional Holiday Dish: Power”: https://insidelines.pjm.com/pjm-serves-up-its-traditional-holiday-dish-power/

ISO New England, “As ovens heat up on Thanksgiving Day, so does electricity demand” (November 21, 2018): https://isonewswire.com/2018/11/21/as-ovens-heat-up-on-thanksgiving-day-so-does-electricity-demand/

U.S. Energy Information Administration, “In 2020, most U.S. households prepared at least one hot meal a day at home” (August 15, 2022): https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=53439