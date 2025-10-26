Classic mimic board before display walls were available

Hello readers, I decided to do a multi-piece write up on Smart Grid Tech; what it is, what it can do for you, and why you are paying for it. In this piece, I am going to share my first-hand experience, where I participated in a massive shift in technology, at the utility spent my career at. I want to recount what I personally experienced that was in parallel to the shift of the entire industry; and in the places where we failed to keep pace with industry.

Where My Utility Started:

When I first went into operations, our SCADA system used proprietary Remote Terminal Units (RTUs) located in each substation. Analog data was collected by using ± 10-volt direct current (VDC) transducers to measure voltage, current, real power flow, reactive power flow, and phase angle. The ±10 VDC was fed to the RTU where it was scaled to represent primary data. Digital inputs monitored the position of auxiliary contacts that mimicked the position of devices like circuit breakers to report equipment position data. Digital outputs provided control signals to open and close equipment via SCADA command. This created a massive amount of wiring between the RTU and the devices in the field. Because the RTU was proprietary to the SCADA vendor, options were limited. Communications back to the control center main processor were via a leased 4-wire analog data lines connected to a modem which converted it is RS232 to feed to the processor comm cards. Clunky would be the word of the day. As you can tell, these old systems, which had been around for many years, were not capable of moving large amounts of data.

First Steps:

The vendor (C3 Ilex) came out with the next generation of RTUs, which were capable of network communications. This was a massive step, and I don’t think the vendor understood what they did. The analog lines were always trouble because they would get noisy and degrade the communications. It was a fight with the phone company to keep the lines maintained. So, this option was offered to fix it, and leased digital lines came into play. Just as soon as the common ethernet protocol was available, customers, including us, applied pressure for drivers to talk to third party equipment as RTU replacements. That pretty much killed the proprietary RTU market. This whole transition took several years, but once the aftermarket drivers became available, things moved fast!

C3 Ilex nest generation RTU

The first steps came with equipment out in the substation. Some transformer equipment came with RS485 communication built in. RS485 was brand new at that time and were created to support Intelligent Electronic Devices (IEDs). RS485 uses just two wires called a twisted pair with an aluminum foil shield for noise suppression. It is designed to connect several IEDs in an RS485 loop with a terminating resistor at the end. Each device has its own address for communication that is needed to talk to the RTU. RS485 loops can reach 4000 feet or more and can support 32 nodes or more on each loop. The proprietary RTU provided new cards to support RS485 comm.

This move to IED equipment, plus the turnover in some key personnel with new more open-minded staff, was the launch for a multi-year system modernization for my employer. It started with field equipment, replacing all the electro-mechanical relays with microprocessor-based protection; all of the analog field transducers were replaced with digital IED equipment. Much of the new equipment accepted fiber communications, so most of the old copper field wiring was replaced with fiberoptics routed via fiber to RS485 converters in the substation control room.

RS485 to fiber

The final step was replacing the RTU and all the obsolete transducer equipment in the substation control room. It was determined that the best method was just to build new control panels from the ground up based on the new rack mount system with plates to make future modification easier. All the old analog devices were replaced with modern digital devices, protective relaying was upgraded, and a SEL hardened substation computer replaced the proprietary RTU. Substations needed to be offline for one to two weeks to complete the cutover.

Shortly after we rolled out the last upgraded substation, our SCADA vendor notifies us they were shutting down their SCADA business. It was a blessing in disguise. The SCADA software from this vendor was dramatically behind the capabilities of modern systems. However, changing SCADA vendors is an expensive and painful process. Getting funding to just change would have been a battle, but they made it easy for us. We ended up with the leading industry vendor (Aspen Tech) with 60% of the SCADA market. It gave us the ability to fully leverage the capabilities of the field of modernization, including a big data style database to collect all those new data points.

What My Utility Failed to Do:

The smart meter revolution has taken over most utilities worldwide. My employer, like many smaller publicly owned utilities, chose not to. In doing so, they put our power system squarely on its backfoot technology wise. The reasons are entirety political, and in a small to medium sized far right leaning city, politics are everything. If you have not paid attention, smart meters are a hot topic in the conspiracy theory circles. Many are convinced the radio waves from the smart meters are causing massive health problems and giving people cancer. Actual hard evidence is elusive, but the theories prosper regardless. Here are some links right here on Substack: Patricia Burke has an entire column on the subject called “Smart Meter Science”. This note has a link to a video of a ranch owner complaining about the utility trying to install a smart meter, it’s been making the rounds:

Far be it from me to declare radio radiation theories false, new things are being proved every single day. But it would go well beyond smart meters if proven true. Our modern homes are awash with radio waves, with the smart meter being far from the most powerful, or the most constant. Cell phones are by far the strongest radio signal you are exposed to. But most homes also have Wi-Fi; every Wi-Fi connected device has a transceiver as well as the Wi-Fi router. If you have a mesh WIFI router, there is also a radio signal generating the mesh connection. Bluetooth is also a different radio connection if you use Bluetooth connected devices. Even your wireless mouse uses a radio to talk to the dongle in your USB port. Beyond that the airwaves are full of radio waves from radio and TV antennas, CB radios, emergency service radios, the list goes on. Trying to pick one device out of that minutia is picking needles out of the hayfield.

The other area of strong objection to smart meters is the theory of smart meter surveillance. To be fair, a smart meter can and does collect far more data than a traditional watthour meter. You can see that on your energy account with daily and hourly energy use data that you can review. The fear is that all that data allows for profiling and would be given to companies like Google that will use that profile for marketing; it may have some validity. The other major complaint is that most residential smart meters contain a switch that allows the utility to turn your power on and off remotely. While the theory is that utilities abuse this device, it is really frustrating for those who habitually do not pay their power bill. What smart meters do not do; they do not have microphones or cameras. They cannot see what individual appliances you are using, or what room you are in. They cannot hack into your computers and steal your data. Here is an article on how energy data is being used by police: https://www.csoonline.com/article/546876/are-smart-meters-real-time-surveillance-spies.html Plus, civil rights questions: https://www.openrightsgroup.org/blog/smart-meter-data-the-government-at-it-again/

Why are Smart Meters Important?

Beyond the data, which I will talk about below, it was the infrastructure they brought with them. Unless you are very rural, smart meters work on a mesh communications network. What that means is that a smart meter is capable of relaying data from the smart meter next door, because all the smart meters can talk to each other. They build a web of communication links that bypass any trouble spots. Typically, there are data collector transceivers mounted on streetlights and power poles with regular intervals that collect the meter data. The transceivers are either tied to a fiber cable or have a directional radio beam to the next transceiver or a repeater. Some remote smart meters simply have a cellular modem. This robust fault tolerant communications network provided the building block for other smart equipment on the power system, smart switching equipment with data reporting, directional fault locators, the list goes on. As smart equipment that also collects and reports data continues to be added, suddenly a picture emerges of what is really going on with the distribution system that was never available before.

Smart meters themselves report back to the master station as soon as the power goes out. This data is fed to the utility Outage Management System (OMS) which immediately flags the outage and pings all the meters in the area to see how large the outage is. The operations staff is already aware of the outage before the first customer call. Because pinging the meters gives a clear picture of the extent of the outage, it makes it easier to understand what protective device was activated and where to send personnel.

Bi-directional smart meters on homes and businesses with renewable generation let the utility see when those resources are feeding power to the grid and when they are not. These resources are too small for the sophisticated data collection of a Transmission connected facility, but combined, their impact can be quite large.

Most gas and water utilities have moved to smart meters as well. However, from what I have seen, the majority lack sophisticated back-end technology to collect, store, and compile large amounts of user data. They are using it simply as a meter reading tool.

I will close off here for now and come back to talk about how all this new technology is changing the way the power system works. As always, I hope you are enjoying my column. Please share your comments and thoughts below.