Hello readers, let’s continue the conversation about smart grids. In this piece, let’s talk about where things are now. This should be fun because utilities are like Grandparents, some have fully embraced the new future and can code with the best of them, some still don’t know how to change the battery in the TV remote, much less how to use it.

Distribution

When it comes to smart grid technology, there are simply a lot more available Distribution systems than there are for Transmission. Distribution is a much bigger market and there was a much bigger need for some new technology. Before smart meters, the only data available was what flowed from the substations. Any field operated switches were operated via analog radio, and there was no feedback. The same was true of field voltage control with capacitors. Capacitors were equipped with timers or voltage sensing controls, with perhaps some on an analog radio control scheme.

Smart meters have changed that; the meters themselves provided endpoint voltage for the first time. The mesh communication network provided a way to piggyback for much more sophisticated remote-controlled switches that have feedback on telemetry. Not only device positions, but voltage, current flow, and fault detection are all available in the control room. Capacitors now can be fitted with intelligent controls that report position, voltage and reactive flow. They are self-reporting and self-protecting when a failure in the capacitor bank occurs. Intelligent fault detectors can be placed at strategic places throughout the distribution system to help locate the general location of failed equipment, eliminating hours of troubleshooting during an outage. Intelligent current detectors and voltage detectors at key locations give a much better view of Distribution loading. The true potential of all this new equipment is just now beginning to be realized; I will discuss it more in my next piece on the future of smart grids.

Keep in mind that Utilities are like Grandparents, and like I said in my opening paragraph, some can write code with the best of them, some don’t know how to change the batteries in the TV remote or how to use it. The same is true with this new technology. Some utilities are right on the cutting edge. Some utilities are still getting by with analog data lines and transducers. Co-ops as a rule are the most conservative, and the ones tagging along on the shirt tales of the tech revolution. Not all of them, but many. PUDs and MUDS are often somewhere in the middle, and its typically IOUs pushing the bleeding edge. However, like everything, that’s just a generalization. You can find out where your utility is with a little investigative reading.

Transmission

The single biggest tech breakthrough on Transmission was a device called a synchrophasor. By placing devices called Phasor Measurement Units (PMUs) at key locations on the Transmission system, operators can now see the power angle between different parts of the system. Whether it’s over a single Transmission line, over a Transmission path, or across an Interconnection, a power angle reading is a direct indication of the stress on the system. It is an incredibly important new tool in preventing major blackouts. The American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (2009) included funding to accelerate the deployment of smart grid technologies, including synchrophasors, across the U.S. electric grid and was a major contributor to the expansion of this technology.

After the 2003 Northeast Blackout, the adoption of GPS Satellite synched time stamp data became recognized as a requirement, GPS clocks were installed in virtually every Transmission substation and many Distribution substations. Much of the old electromechanical relaying was replaced with microprocessor-based protection that provided Sequence of Event (SOE) data and fault recorder data. The new relays provided distance to fault calculations that made fault location easier to find. Intelligent Electrical Devices (IEDs) replaced many of the old relay controllers. All of these devices had communication capabilities, and they all accepted a sync signal from the GPS clock to keep SOE time stamps accurate down to the one thousandth of a second. More data!!! Not much changed on the system because Transmission switching usually only happens in the substation anyway.

A non-technical issue hit Transmission substations at this same time and is playing out now. Early Transmission breakers were either air blast or oil tank circuit breakers. Both were maintenance nightmares. Around the mid 1970s SF6 insulated breakers replaced these old designs and virtually every new Transmission breaker installed since has been an SF6 breaker. SF6 has been declared a major greenhouse gas, now leaks must be carefully monitored, and gas has to be pumped out of the breaker, not vented to the atmosphere. There is major reporting requirements attached to SF6 equipment now. There are new SF6 free breakers available now, but they are expensive. Not all SF6 free breakers fit the same footprint if you are replacing an old breaker. At some point there will likely be a mandated SF6 replacement program. So not a smart grid item, but still a challenge.

However, the new SF6 replacements are coming with brand new onboard electronics to monitor for Just in Time Maintenance programs (Just in Time Maintenance is the new model that extracts the full life out of equipment before replacing just before failure). Yes, more data!

In closing, this is where things are, and we have enough field equipment available now to do some really interesting stuff. Next, let’s talk about where things are going, and the possibilities it will open up. As always, let me know what you think.