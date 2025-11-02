Kilovar’s Substack

Robert Hargraves
10h

I'm glad the industry is looking at phase angles all over the grid. Too many "greenies" complain about our "antiquated" electric grid, but managing and distributing the power is a complex process, consuming over half the consumer's bill. Here's mine.

Member Service Charge $34.66

Delivery Charge 547 kWh x 0.04689 $25.65

System Benefit Charge 547 kWh x 0.00756 $4.13

Regional Access Charge 547 kWh x 0.03894 $21.30

Co-op Power Charge 547 kWh x 0.11464 $62.71

Current NHEC Electric Charges $148.45

We focus so much on the cost paid to the generator that we end to forget the rest. This bill is from a rural coop. Industrial customers should have lower costs/kWh.

dave walker
10h

Love these educational articles. Thank you!

