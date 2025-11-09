Hello Readers, this will be the third and final piece of the series on smart grid. Here we will talk about where things are headed, including new systems being rolled out right now. I put them here because they are not fully active yet, and the kinks are still getting worked out. Let’s take a look:

Distribution

We talked about all the bits and pieces that are getting put in place on the distribution system now that we have communications. Now that we have the equipment, systems are coming into play to put them to use.

Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) is the next step after DMS rolled out a few years ago. ADMS takes advantage of all the advances in computer processing that have come about in the last five to ten years. It rolls in Machine Learning (ML) systems, a specialized branch of AI. There are a number of subsystems under the ADMS umbrella: Volt/VAR Optimization (VVO) takes a systemic approach to voltage control across the entire distribution system instead of isolated devices working individually. By controlling capacitors, load tap changer set points and field voltage regulator setpoints dynamically; it keeps a more consistent voltage profile across the entire distribution system. This allows the system to operate at a lower voltage overall, which reduces energy losses. For Utilities that still employ it, it also incorporates Conservation Voltage Reduction (CVR) where distribution voltage is reduced to reduce system load. This is a controversial practice as it’s hard on consumer equipment. Fault Location, Isolation, and Service Restoration (FLISR) is the big one. Based on input from all the smart field equipment, when a power outage occurs, the system estimates the location of the fault that caused the outage. FLSR then automatically does switching, first isolating the fault with the nearest smart field devices, then switching to restore power to as many customers as possible. On systems with heavy loads, FLSR operations can take ten to fifteen minutes to complete and can ripple over a large geographic area. Once crews arrive on site, they do additional switching with traditional non-automated switches to restore more customers. PG&E rolled out a first generation of this system built in house with limited success. The system would often create system overloads while restoring load. They are now moving to a system by Schneider Electric. In all, there are 14 known US utilities that have or are in the process of rolling out ADMS/FLSR, likely more with projects in the planning stages. I know that AEP - Ohio was granted a small rate increase to fund their new system. These next two are somewhat connected at the hip and provide backend information to FLSR so it can make sure switching operations do not exceed equipment ratings. State Estimation is just like the Real Time Contingency Analysis (RTCA) that runs on the Transmission system. The State Estimator runs first and updates the mathematical model of the Distribution System. Network Analysis & Optimization takes the output of the State Estimator and runs a suite of applications that may include applications such as power flow analysis, load forecasting, and contingency analysis. The output is both provided to the operator and fed into FLSR to drive the switching decision engine.’ Topology Analyzer drives color coding on the Outage Management System (OMS) outage map to give the operator a visual of the boundaries of an outage and changes in circuit configuration. Switch Order Management (SOMs) gives the operator the opportunity to write switching directly off the live operational map and then run the switching in a simulation to check for errors. Changes in system configuration are automatically flagged on planned switching, eliminating errors. Feeder Reconfiguration is typically used by engineering for planned load redistribution and single-phase load balancing. Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) unlike the rest of these modules, DERMS can be stand alone. This subsystem is intended to handle Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) that are connected to Distribution. Typically, this is solar, but it might be wind, or small cogeneration. The bi-directional smart meters installed on these systems will feed data into DERMS so the status of those systems can be monitored by a dedicated system. DERMS will feed data into VVO and FLSR so that the status of these systems is accounted for in their calculations. When DERs allow utility control, either via third party or directly, DERMS will dispatch or curtail DERs to adjust for system loading or assist with voltage support. To my knowledge, SMUD has deployed the single largest DERMS system in service in the US at this point.



As you can tell by this extensive list, there is a massive shift in technology coming in the near future. These are not just products being imagined in online discussions, these are active products available for purchase. The leader in Smart Grid appears to be Aspen Tech/Open Systems International. They continue to have the largest market share in this area of the software market. However, the major players, GE Verona, Siemens, Oracle, Hitachi, Eaton, Survalent, and Schnider are all in the market with their own products.

Transmission

The Transmission Smart Grid effort is pretty mature at this point with much of the technology already in fairly wide use. But it has not been universally adopted as of yet. The lack of after the fact data, or the ability to understand the condition of their power system, demonstrates the Spanish power system is well behind in these new technologies. Let’s cover a few in place and some forward-looking options.

· Advanced Monitoring and Control Systems, this includes what is known as Wide-Area Monitoring Systems (WAMS). Reliability Coordinators depend on this technology to monitor the large sections of the Interconnections they are responsible for. This includes synchrophasor data to show them the angular stress on the system, loading across the system and voltages at key points, with alarms on losses of major assets. This data is collected by a protocol called Inter-Control Center Communications Protocol (ICCP). All the adjacent Transmission and Control Area control rooms have their EMS systems connected via secure data lines, and they share data using this protocol that is a universal data language. All of the in-area control rooms feed data to the Reliability Coordinator via ICCP links. So, it sets up a network of data regardless of the EMS vendor.

· As we discussed, advanced technology in substations provides even greater data and control. New systems are allowing for some substation automation where none existed before; however we are just on the cutting edge of these new automation systems. Temperature and sag sensors are starting to be placed on Transmission lines to create dynamic line ratings to allow lines to be run at full available capacity on any given day.

· There is experimentation with a composite core transmission cable to replace the old steel core cable. Composite core has less sag so the limiting factor becomes conductor temperature.

· Statcoms and Static Var Compensators are being deployed in larger numbers to support higher loading of the Transmission system and help with voltage stability.

More Distant Future

There are a couple of things that have potential, but much development remains to see if they become operational.

· AI has the potential to increase both the reliability and the capacity of the power system if deployed correctly. The advantage of AI is that it can digest massive volumes of data, process it, and convert it into meaningful action. We are now collecting far more data than a human engineer could ever hope to compile, sort, and draw conclusions from. It’s simply not possible for a human to do this. This is the area where our ability to collect data meets our ability to put that data to work.

· Multi-terminal DC transmission made it feasible. Right now, there is a ton of hype around DC transmission, mostly by people who don’t understand power systems at all. DC lines at this point are point A to Point B systems, where an AC line is Point A to Point B, C, D, E and F. DC lines are also uber expensive, so unless there is a big cost offset against AC, AC wins. It would take a major advancement in DC line control technology to make multi terminal lines both possible and affordable. That might be the pivot point between AC and DC Transmission, but it’s only a maybe, time will tell.

I hope you enjoyed this series on Smart Grid technology. There is of course a lot more we could explore here but best leave the rabbit holes to the comments. Please do add your own thoughts/experience with Smart Grid in the comments and thank you so much for your support.