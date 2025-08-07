Hello Readers, this piece is a special request from my Editor, Wife, Main Squeeze, and the person that keeps me pointed the right way. Without her this Substack would not be possible, because frankly my spelling, grammar, and punctuation suck!

Social Media is on fire with conversations about how high energy prices have gone, mostly electric bills. Mr. Global has talked about it extensively in his Substack, if you have not listened to his videos, check him out. What is not being covered is there are some States where you can shop your electric energy rate and possibly save yourself some money. So, let’s clarify a few things:

There is also natural gas deregulation, I am choosing not to cover it here because it involves many more States. If you choose to shop for energy, you are not switching utilities, just who supplies your energy. You will still pay your local utility to deliver that energy to your home. It is very like that the delivery charges will be more than your energy charge, see the example below. Counties and Cities also can aggregate power for you. I personally receive my electric energy via a county aggregation program. There is good and bad to them, they are nearly always “opt out” so if you miss the letter in the mail, or they just don’t send it, they will just switch you. This can be pretty frustrating if you have a better rate from someone else with an early termination fee. The good thing is they usually lock the rate in for three years, so if it’s reasonable, it’s some nice stability. When you buy energy from a third party, you will most likely have a contract with the following terms: Length of Contract: This is usually defined in months. The agreement on energy pricing is defined in the contract. Fixed or Variable: One thing to pay close attention to is if the rate offered is fixed for the contract period or can be adjusted. Early Termination Fee: There is usually a clause that if you exit the contract before the end of the contract period, you will be charged a termination fee. Monthly Fee: Some contracts include a monthly fixed charge; I typically avoid these contracts. Service After Contract Completion: The contract usually spells out how your energy will be handled after the contract period is complete. It’s important to pay close attention and many third-party suppliers will continue to provide energy, but at a much higher rate. In Ohio, your delivery utility will collect the funds as part of a combined energy bill, I cannot speak to all the states. Keep in mind a fixed rate protects you from future up cycles in price. You may break even today but win big tomorrow. It’s a little like playing poker. One thing is certain, if you wait until the price goes up, it’s too late.

From here let’s look at the programs in each of the States offering Deregulation. You are welcome to skip down the list to your State to figure out your personal plan,

That pretty much completes the list of States with Energy Choice programs. It is interesting the vast majority are East of Mississippi. There are a few States like California that are not listed that offer energy aggregation programs, but this is something you have no control over as an individual other than to opt in or opt out. You can always check and see if energy aggregation is available to you. So those of you not on the list, time to twist some political arms. I hope this helped a few of you during these crazy times. As always, please provide some feedback.

**Wife’s comments! First, I’m a fiscal person, I leave the energy stuff to Brad. However, I asked Brad to write this because so many people have no idea how this works or that it’s even an option! When Brad first talked about selecting another supplier, I was skeptical but only because I didn’t understand the process and what it would look like in terms of delivery, where the bills would come from, etc. It seemed like a big deal to me just because I was unfamiliar with the concept. Since Brad spent his career in the electric utility industry, it made sense to him. What I do know is that energy costs are soaring, people’s budgets are getting tighter, and there is a lot of uncertainty about how people will make ends meet as we head into winter. Now that I understand it and see how much it has saved us, it’s a no brainer!

We believe in sharing our knowledge, especially when it can help others. If this is an option for you, I encourage you to explore it. With a fixed rate locked in, this will at least offer a little peace of mind that your energy bills will only fluctuate based on how much energy you use and not because the utility company also decided to raise rates. We hope this helps!