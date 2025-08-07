Kilovar’s Substack

Kilovar’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ruth Sponsler's avatar
Ruth Sponsler
5d

For those who prefer carbon-free nuclear: Energy Harbor is available in several of the states like Ohio and Pennsylvania and has pretty good flat rates.

Surprisingly, Energy Harbor has lower rates than Constellation. I don't really know why that is.

Energy Harbor plans are about the same price as natural gas-based providers like Direct Energy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Kilovar 1959 and others
Tom's avatar
Tom
5d

Unfortunately I’m an ERCOT customer who’s been shopping for the cheapest retail electricity. What a mess. The powertochoose.org site is pretty useless for my purposes. I’m shopping for a flat rate plan which is not a selection option on powertochoose.org. For Texas retail customers, I recommend texaspowerguide.com. For a $9.99 fee, it lists the cheapest flat rate plans.

I checked two large providers: Frontier Utilities and Gexa Energy. Neither list their cheapest plans on their websites! You have to call. Just asking for the cheapest flat rate plan doesn’t work. You have to know the name of the plan. Frontier’s energy charge is $0.068 and TDU is $0.051248/kWh plus $4.23/month. Thus $123 for 1000kWh; $243 for 2000kWh. This WAY cheaper than anything on powertochoose.org.

I think powertochoose.org is run by the PUC. It appears designed by and for the providers not the retail customer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Kilovar 1959 and others
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kilovar 1959
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture