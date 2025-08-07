Hello Readers, this piece is a special request from my Editor, Wife, Main Squeeze, and the person that keeps me pointed the right way. Without her this Substack would not be possible, because frankly my spelling, grammar, and punctuation suck!
Social Media is on fire with conversations about how high energy prices have gone, mostly electric bills. Mr. Global has talked about it extensively in his Substack, if you have not listened to his videos, check him out. What is not being covered is there are some States where you can shop your electric energy rate and possibly save yourself some money. So, let’s clarify a few things:
There is also natural gas deregulation, I am choosing not to cover it here because it involves many more States.
If you choose to shop for energy, you are not switching utilities, just who supplies your energy. You will still pay your local utility to deliver that energy to your home. It is very like that the delivery charges will be more than your energy charge, see the example below.
Counties and Cities also can aggregate power for you. I personally receive my electric energy via a county aggregation program. There is good and bad to them, they are nearly always “opt out” so if you miss the letter in the mail, or they just don’t send it, they will just switch you. This can be pretty frustrating if you have a better rate from someone else with an early termination fee. The good thing is they usually lock the rate in for three years, so if it’s reasonable, it’s some nice stability.
When you buy energy from a third party, you will most likely have a contract with the following terms:
Length of Contract: This is usually defined in months. The agreement on energy pricing is defined in the contract.
Fixed or Variable: One thing to pay close attention to is if the rate offered is fixed for the contract period or can be adjusted.
Early Termination Fee: There is usually a clause that if you exit the contract before the end of the contract period, you will be charged a termination fee.
Monthly Fee: Some contracts include a monthly fixed charge; I typically avoid these contracts.
Service After Contract Completion: The contract usually spells out how your energy will be handled after the contract period is complete. It’s important to pay close attention and many third-party suppliers will continue to provide energy, but at a much higher rate.
In Ohio, your delivery utility will collect the funds as part of a combined energy bill, I cannot speak to all the states.
Keep in mind a fixed rate protects you from future up cycles in price. You may break even today but win big tomorrow. It’s a little like playing poker. One thing is certain, if you wait until the price goes up, it’s too late.
From here let’s look at the programs in each of the States offering Deregulation. You are welcome to skip down the list to your State to figure out your personal plan,
Connecticut: You’ll start at the EnergizeCT.com website. This is your portal to begin shopping for a better rate. Connecticut has two Distribution Utilities, so they show pricing based on the Distribution Provider.
Delaware: Go to Delaware Customer Electric Choice, their program is a little less user friendly. You will need to spend a little time reading on this website and doing some research before making a choice.
Illinois: Your source of information will be found at Plug In Illinois. This website has all the information you need to select a new energy supplier.
Maine: Your information is listed on Maine Electricity Supply Options Website, like Delaware you may need to spend a little more time reading here.
Maryland: You’ll want to take a look here - MD Energy Choice - The Choice is Yours! To find your new energy supplier.
Massachusetts: You will want to visit Energy Switch Massachusetts to find a better rate.
Michigan: Unfortunately, Michigan is limited to ten percent of the market. You will have to watch for an opportunity to open-up. Here is their website, Michigan Electric Customer Choice.
New Hampshire: You’ll want to visit New Hampshire Choosing an Energy Supplier to shop for a new rate.
New Jersey: Better rates for New Jersey can be found here: New Jersey Shop for Energy Suppliers, Residential, and Commercial.
New York: For this State you can look here NYS Power To Choose - Department of Public Service. Of course, it’s New York so expect red tape.
Ohio: The Ohio Energy Choice website I know well, I have used it many times, very easy to use.
Pennsylvania: Your information will be found here: Pennsylvania PAPowerSwitch to find a competitive rate.
Rhode Island: Residents of Rhode Island will want to go to Rhode Island DPUC Supplier Rates.
Texas: It shouldn’t surprise anyone this State has a program; residents will want to go to Texas Power to Choose. It’s not clear if this is offered everywhere.
Virginia: Your Energy Choice Program is listed a “partial and limited”. You can go to Choosing an Energy Supplier - Virginia SCC to see what is available.
Washington, D.C: if you live in the nation’s Capitol, you may want to visit DC Power Connect to see if you can get a better rate.
That pretty much completes the list of States with Energy Choice programs. It is interesting the vast majority are East of Mississippi. There are a few States like California that are not listed that offer energy aggregation programs, but this is something you have no control over as an individual other than to opt in or opt out. You can always check and see if energy aggregation is available to you. So those of you not on the list, time to twist some political arms. I hope this helped a few of you during these crazy times. As always, please provide some feedback.
**Wife’s comments! First, I’m a fiscal person, I leave the energy stuff to Brad. However, I asked Brad to write this because so many people have no idea how this works or that it’s even an option! When Brad first talked about selecting another supplier, I was skeptical but only because I didn’t understand the process and what it would look like in terms of delivery, where the bills would come from, etc. It seemed like a big deal to me just because I was unfamiliar with the concept. Since Brad spent his career in the electric utility industry, it made sense to him. What I do know is that energy costs are soaring, people’s budgets are getting tighter, and there is a lot of uncertainty about how people will make ends meet as we head into winter. Now that I understand it and see how much it has saved us, it’s a no brainer!
We believe in sharing our knowledge, especially when it can help others. If this is an option for you, I encourage you to explore it. With a fixed rate locked in, this will at least offer a little peace of mind that your energy bills will only fluctuate based on how much energy you use and not because the utility company also decided to raise rates. We hope this helps!
For those who prefer carbon-free nuclear: Energy Harbor is available in several of the states like Ohio and Pennsylvania and has pretty good flat rates.
Surprisingly, Energy Harbor has lower rates than Constellation. I don't really know why that is.
Energy Harbor plans are about the same price as natural gas-based providers like Direct Energy.
Unfortunately I’m an ERCOT customer who’s been shopping for the cheapest retail electricity. What a mess. The powertochoose.org site is pretty useless for my purposes. I’m shopping for a flat rate plan which is not a selection option on powertochoose.org. For Texas retail customers, I recommend texaspowerguide.com. For a $9.99 fee, it lists the cheapest flat rate plans.
I checked two large providers: Frontier Utilities and Gexa Energy. Neither list their cheapest plans on their websites! You have to call. Just asking for the cheapest flat rate plan doesn’t work. You have to know the name of the plan. Frontier’s energy charge is $0.068 and TDU is $0.051248/kWh plus $4.23/month. Thus $123 for 1000kWh; $243 for 2000kWh. This WAY cheaper than anything on powertochoose.org.
I think powertochoose.org is run by the PUC. It appears designed by and for the providers not the retail customer.