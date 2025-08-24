Kilovar’s Substack

Ed Reid's avatar
Ed Reid
11h

The fact that very few residential customers with connections to the grid choose to disconnect and go "off grid" with solar and batteries tells you all you need to know.

New Zealand Energy's avatar
New Zealand Energy
5h

Great post thanks. Solar always looks good at the boundary of your property but the wider system implications are seldom considered. Thanks for tackling this at a system level.

NSW Australia is a good case study. They have go from installation grant and very high feed in rates to progressively lowering the rates and now applying a sun tax for feed in at undesirable times. This does not include the system reliability issues that have also emerged.

