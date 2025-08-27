Hello Readers, as we continuing talking about residential solar, let’s discuss some of the problems that arise. If you missed the first article in the series, see “Residential Solar -The Issues”. This piece isn’t intended to hit the issues that cannot be resolved, it’s intended to discuss the things that are the reality and how to deal with them. Let’s peel this onion one layer at a time.
Putting in a System
Return On Investment (ROI), unfortunately you need to go into purchasing one of these systems knowing there probably is no ROI. You need to go in fully aware you are making this purchase to either reverse or cap your electric bill, and that is all. If you are making the purchase to go green, then that needs to be the justification for your expense. Any expectations of increased home value would be misplaced.
Damage to your home from poor installation, this is a big one. Understand that there are a lot of bogus certifications for installers. Unfortunately, right now it’s kind of the wild west out there. However, there is a national certification from North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP). The biggest issue homeowners see are roof leaks from improperly sealed roof penetrations to install racks for solar panels. Big leaks are easy because the show up in the drywall, but tiny leaks can be much more destructive. The moisture allows the dry rot fungus to develop in your roof sheeting and timbers. Dry rot is very destructive on its own, but it also smells like candy for termites and carpenter ants. If you live in an area where flying termite swarms are common, the damage can get quite extensive before it’s discovered. Making sure you have a reputable and knowledgeable installer is paramount. Otherwise, the damage that is caused can far exceed the cost of the solar system. As a safety, I would always have any install inspected by a trusted roofer. There are a few states that do have requirements for installers and inspectors
Florida, Hawaii and Utah require a Solar Installer’s License.
Ohio Requires a licensed electrician or HVAC installer.
Idaho requires NABCEP certification to obtain a license.
In Delaware and Massachusetts NABCEP certification is preferred but not required.
Wiring deterioration, this one is a hot topic right now. Some installations are using wiring that is not rated for exposure to the sun and weather and is now failing after several years. The biggest point of discussion is a specific type of plug-in connector that is seeing a high failure rate (image below). When properly connected they seem to function fine, but too often they are not fully plugged in, they are dirty, the O-ring seal is damaged letting water in, or they are just a substandard product. When they fail, they get hot and burn up, which can catch the roof on fire if it is in contact or exposed to dripping burning plastic. Proper wiring is a must, plus proper containment in the event of a failure to make sure the only thing that burns is the connection. An inspection by a NABCEP certified inspector, and/or a professional electrician with good recommendations is a must.
Solar panels themselves are known to short out internally and burn up. Again, if the structure roof is directly exposed to the solar panels, it is possible this type of failure could result in a structure fire. Isolation to prevent a catastrophic event is highly recommended. The same is true of the solar inverter, they are known to fail catastrophically. A simple fire barrier is all that is needed, but you will probably need to ask.
Given the above issues, you need to verify your homeowner’s insurance does not have a line-item exception for fires caused by solar systems, or structure damage from a solar installation. Lest you be left holding the bag.
Solar panels are extremely susceptible to hail damage. If you can find it, insurance to protect your solar installation from storm damage is an extremely good idea, but it won’t be cheap. Do not count on it being included in your home coverage.
Because of the many issues above, if you have the land, don’t put your solar on your roof. I personally recommend a ground rack system, it can be aimed for better production, and it eliminates many of the issues I listed. If a ground system catches fire, your home is safe. However, installation will cost more up front.
Do your research, some panels offer a 40-year pro-rated warranty. Similar offers for inverters should be available. Buy the best you can from a company that has at least a ten-year history of quality. Cheap is cheap and made in China no brand is about as cheap as it gets. You get what you pay for. A warranty from a company that goes out of business two months after you install makes a great shelf liner.
At this point is the game a solar system with solar batteries is almost a must consideration. Fortunately, there are several quality offerings to choose from.
Financing your new system
First if a guy knocks on your door selling solar systems, dump a pitcher of ice water on his head and run him off your property (sarcasm), he is not your friend. If you entertain his conversation, you will get some very high-pressure old school used car salesman double speak, and some generous arm twisting, maybe even pictures of his starving children. Just don’t, because it will be a really, really bad deal.
If you see an ad that says, “free solar panels” or “free power” understand that the word “free” = “scam”. Just ignore that ad and keep on reading. There will be something in that deal that tastes like dill pickle juice.
If your desire is to buy a complete turnkey installation with financing, there are a host of companies offering full service solar installation services. For obvious reasons you would want to interview a group of potential contractors. More than just cost, you would want to know what equipment they are installing, what the warranty is on the proposed equipment, who provides the warranty service, and does the contractor have a warranty on his work. It is always a good idea to ask if an optional extended warranty is available for purchase. The quote should include the amount financed, the term, the monthly payment, and the estimated cost per kwh delivered from the system. Here is some excellent advice from a LinkedIn post from Fred Stevens:
Here’s the thing with solar quotes:
Monthly payments don’t tell you much.
If your solar quote doesn’t show cost-per-kWh, it’s not a real quote.
A $90/month solar bill sounds great, until you realize you’re paying $0.26/kWh for energy you used to get from the grid at $0.17.
You can reverse-engineer your solar quote like this:
Start with system size (kW), e.g., 7 kW
Estimate annual production (kWh/year), This depends on your location, shading, tilt, etc. A good U.S. average is ~1,350–1,500 kWh per kW per year
So a 7 kW system might produce ~10,500 kWh/year
Estimate total production over 25 years, e.g., 10,500 × 25 = 262,500 kWh
Divide total system cost by total lifetime kWh, If the system costs $24,000, $24,000 ÷ 262,500 = $0.091/kWh
Now you can compare apples to apples, solar vs utility, installer vs installer.
The best solar deals aren’t just affordable…, They’re transparent!
If you are going to finance a solar system you should, at a bare minimum, break even with what you are paying your utility for power now, this gives you a hedge going forward as rates rise. If you pay more than you are paying now, you are looking at the possibility of the lifetime of financing before you realize any savings. Never, ever pay in full in advance, 50% down is the usual accepted practice for a turnkey project, balance on completion.
Another option is to act as your own contractor. You can secure your own financing whether you have a home equity loan or other financing if that fits your need. You can shop for the system components and purchase them directly yourself. This gives you a great deal of control of what equipment you install and cuts out the built in profit for the contractor on materials. Obviously, there are materials like wire and electrical fittings that the installer will provide. Once you have the materials you can choose your installer or installers as you prefer. For instance, you may want a professional roofer to install the mounting racks as opposed to a solar contractor. This gives you a great deal of control over the quality of the work, as an underperforming contractor can be replaced. The details for payment would be worked out in advance, but most contractors work on a percentage draw schedule. All the same calculations regarding breaking even with your utility bill still apply even if you do it yourself. If you are unsure of the size system you would need, just let one of package installers size it, then use their data, it’s a tough world. There are also plenty of solar size calculators online.
Negotiating with the Utility
This may be a conversation you want to start with your utility months before you even reach out to a contractor or a finance company. The process can take some time, and the last thing you want is your new solar system exposed to the elements but unable to be turned on for months.
Almost every utility has a landing webpage for those looking at adding solar. This page is where you start. There should be a step-by-step guide for the hoops you need to jump through, many before you start your project.
If you are on a small municipal, or a co-op, that webpage may not exist, and the conversation is likely to get much more up close and personal. On the other hand, if you get your power from a Muni or a co-op, the chances of you saving money with solar are very slim.
For IOU utilities, there are often several choices in metering plans for a solar interconnect agreement. Choose wisely because you are probably stuck with it for at least a year. Your watthour meter will be replaced with a new bi-directional smart meter. Time of Use (TOU) will likely be one of the plans in play, and probably the one the utility will push. Be educated.
Make sure you understand what fees the utility will expect you to pay, regardless of your energy production. Is your contract a net metering contract based on total energy generated vs total energy consumed, or a TOU net metering contract so that each TOU period has its own totals? It is possible it’s not net metering at all, where you pay retail for what you use, and you get wholesale for what you produce. The possibilities get complex, but it plays into the system breaking even or saving you money.
There is certain equipment the utility will require you to install, it is not optional. They will do an inspection and if the equipment is not there, they will not approve the interconnection. The list should be on the afore mentioned webpage.
So, installing a solar system isn’t just a walk in the park. You need to be prepared, you need to be educated, and you need to make sure it will deliver the financial relief you want. If you don’t do your homework, it can very much be that albatross around your neck. Let me know your thoughts on this piece, let’s continue the discussion. Next, I close with a short piece on making utility rates work better for everyone, solar and non-solar and some miscellaneous issues. Plus, some closing comments. Thanks everyone for your continued support.
All businesses face financial challenges, but it seems as though with solar companies these challenges culminate in bankruptcy more often than not. When this happens customers can be left with incomplete systems or a lack of warranty support, meanwhile the hook called a “second mortgage” remains firmly planted in their jaw. Or the system fails to actually deliver the amount of energy promised by the sales person, or promised tax advantages fail to materialize. What is needed is some form of performance bonding on a solar contractor that survives bankruptcy and insures that $$ are there to actually complete the system and support the warranty.
For rooftop solar you really want a new roof before installing solar, since the solar hardware has to come off the roof to reroof (a friend had to go through this), one could have the roofer install the racking as part of the roofing project. For asphalt shingles choose a lifespan significantly longer than that of the solar hardware.
NREL has an on-line tool called PVWATTS that is good at providing a quick look at solar production in your location.
That’s a little power plant on your roof on in your field. It’s worth addressing decommissioning up front. You need to know exactly what happens both at the end of the panels’ life and in the event of damage or failure. Who pays for removal and disposal? Who handles it? Can the panels be disposed of now locally, if damaged (hint: you’ll have to call your local landfill), or are they considered hazardous waste, in which case they’ll need qualified transportation to the disposal site? This can all add up to a fairly expensive proposition, and financing needs to be in place by the time your panels are ready for disposal (or, optimistically, recycling).