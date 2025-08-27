Kilovar’s Substack

Steve
2d

All businesses face financial challenges, but it seems as though with solar companies these challenges culminate in bankruptcy more often than not. When this happens customers can be left with incomplete systems or a lack of warranty support, meanwhile the hook called a “second mortgage” remains firmly planted in their jaw. Or the system fails to actually deliver the amount of energy promised by the sales person, or promised tax advantages fail to materialize. What is needed is some form of performance bonding on a solar contractor that survives bankruptcy and insures that $$ are there to actually complete the system and support the warranty.

For rooftop solar you really want a new roof before installing solar, since the solar hardware has to come off the roof to reroof (a friend had to go through this), one could have the roofer install the racking as part of the roofing project. For asphalt shingles choose a lifespan significantly longer than that of the solar hardware.

NREL has an on-line tool called PVWATTS that is good at providing a quick look at solar production in your location.

Kris Martin
2d

That’s a little power plant on your roof on in your field. It’s worth addressing decommissioning up front. You need to know exactly what happens both at the end of the panels’ life and in the event of damage or failure. Who pays for removal and disposal? Who handles it? Can the panels be disposed of now locally, if damaged (hint: you’ll have to call your local landfill), or are they considered hazardous waste, in which case they’ll need qualified transportation to the disposal site? This can all add up to a fairly expensive proposition, and financing needs to be in place by the time your panels are ready for disposal (or, optimistically, recycling).

