Hello Readers, as we continuing talking about residential solar, let’s discuss some of the problems that arise. If you missed the first article in the series, see “Residential Solar -The Issues”. This piece isn’t intended to hit the issues that cannot be resolved, it’s intended to discuss the things that are the reality and how to deal with them. Let’s peel this onion one layer at a time.

Putting in a System

Return On Investment (ROI), unfortunately you need to go into purchasing one of these systems knowing there probably is no ROI. You need to go in fully aware you are making this purchase to either reverse or cap your electric bill, and that is all. If you are making the purchase to go green, then that needs to be the justification for your expense. Any expectations of increased home value would be misplaced.

Damage to your home from poor installation, this is a big one. Understand that there are a lot of bogus certifications for installers. Unfortunately, right now it’s kind of the wild west out there. However, there is a national certification from North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP). The biggest issue homeowners see are roof leaks from improperly sealed roof penetrations to install racks for solar panels. Big leaks are easy because the show up in the drywall, but tiny leaks can be much more destructive. The moisture allows the dry rot fungus to develop in your roof sheeting and timbers. Dry rot is very destructive on its own, but it also smells like candy for termites and carpenter ants. If you live in an area where flying termite swarms are common, the damage can get quite extensive before it’s discovered. Making sure you have a reputable and knowledgeable installer is paramount. Otherwise, the damage that is caused can far exceed the cost of the solar system. As a safety, I would always have any install inspected by a trusted roofer. There are a few states that do have requirements for installers and inspectors Florida, Hawaii and Utah require a Solar Installer’s License. Ohio Requires a licensed electrician or HVAC installer. Idaho requires NABCEP certification to obtain a license. In Delaware and Massachusetts NABCEP certification is preferred but not required.

Wiring deterioration, this one is a hot topic right now. Some installations are using wiring that is not rated for exposure to the sun and weather and is now failing after several years. The biggest point of discussion is a specific type of plug-in connector that is seeing a high failure rate (image below). When properly connected they seem to function fine, but too often they are not fully plugged in, they are dirty, the O-ring seal is damaged letting water in, or they are just a substandard product. When they fail, they get hot and burn up, which can catch the roof on fire if it is in contact or exposed to dripping burning plastic. Proper wiring is a must, plus proper containment in the event of a failure to make sure the only thing that burns is the connection. An inspection by a NABCEP certified inspector, and/or a professional electrician with good recommendations is a must.

Solar panels themselves are known to short out internally and burn up. Again, if the structure roof is directly exposed to the solar panels, it is possible this type of failure could result in a structure fire. Isolation to prevent a catastrophic event is highly recommended. The same is true of the solar inverter, they are known to fail catastrophically. A simple fire barrier is all that is needed, but you will probably need to ask.

Given the above issues, you need to verify your homeowner’s insurance does not have a line-item exception for fires caused by solar systems, or structure damage from a solar installation. Lest you be left holding the bag.

Solar panels are extremely susceptible to hail damage. If you can find it, insurance to protect your solar installation from storm damage is an extremely good idea, but it won’t be cheap. Do not count on it being included in your home coverage.

Because of the many issues above, if you have the land, don’t put your solar on your roof. I personally recommend a ground rack system, it can be aimed for better production, and it eliminates many of the issues I listed. If a ground system catches fire, your home is safe. However, installation will cost more up front.

Do your research, some panels offer a 40-year pro-rated warranty. Similar offers for inverters should be available. Buy the best you can from a company that has at least a ten-year history of quality. Cheap is cheap and made in China no brand is about as cheap as it gets. You get what you pay for. A warranty from a company that goes out of business two months after you install makes a great shelf liner.