I’m taking a short break from my Colgate-Folsom interconnection series to launch a document this weekend. I’ll return to the series next week. This one has been a long time coming.

I started my career as a graduate of the Idaho State University Vo-Tech Diesel Electric Program. Straight out of school, I was a field service technician for standby generators. Like most first jobs, those early roots took hold deep and never let go, even as my work moved on to the transmission grid and power plant operations.

In the 1990s, while working as an InterNational Electrical Testing Association (NETA) certified test technician, I wrote a piece for NETA World magazine. That piece inspired a follow-up article in the next edition about why reactive load bank testing mattered. Unfortunately, I didn’t save that issue, and those years didn’t make it into the NETA World archives—so it’s lost to history. But, I never forgot the lesson of that article.

In the years since, I’ve watched for some guide, some reference, some direction on why reactive load bank testing is important and how to do it properly. It never came. NFPA 110—the standard governing standby generators in life-critical applications like hospitals—mentions reactive loading only in passing. The testing requirements are expressed entirely in kilowatts. A generator can pass every code-required annual test with a purely resistive load bank and receive a compliance certificate while its voltage regulator has never been challenged, its exciter thermal capacity is unknown, and its ability to hold voltage under the actual motor and transformer loads it will face in an emergency has never been verified.

So, I decided it was time to write the document that should have existed thirty years ago.

Attached below is my training document and field guide for performing reactive load bank testing on standby generators. It represents several months of work. It is written for three audiences: generator technicians who need to understand the procedure and the math, engineers who need to know what to specify, and facility managers who need to understand what they’re buying and why it matters. The field reference cards in Appendix A are designed to be printed and laminated for use on the job. The specification language in Appendix C can be copied directly into bid documents.

I’m providing this as a free download. Use it, print it, share it with your colleagues. I ask only that you not modify the document itself—if you find an error or have a suggested improvement, let me know in the comments or via private message, and I’ll incorporate it into the next revision. This Substack post will serve as the permanent repository; updated versions will always be available here.

I want to acknowledge the technical review contributions of Chris Atiyeh of Tower Generators in Canton, Connecticut, and Evan Wiese of Quinn Power Systems in Riverside, California. The document is better because of their input, and I’m grateful for the time they invested in it.

Put it to good use. It was written to be a working document, not a shelf decoration.

Brad Panike

NERC Certified Senior System Operator (Retired)

Kilovar Substack — kilovar1959.substack.com

Reactive Loadbank Training V1 1.04MB ∙ PDF file Download Download