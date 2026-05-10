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Kurt salmen's avatar
Kurt salmen
2d

From experience: can you explain the following. the ground from concrete rebar pad to generator was not installed. After load bank test had been performed and passed, months after the building surge protectors alarmed when on emergency power. Cone to find out the ground or bond was missing causing the surge protectors to alarm. This was explained as micro ohms were causing the alarms. My question…why did it not happen upon start up procedure and how did it pass a load bank test with out proper bonding?

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Kurt salmen's avatar
Kurt salmen
2d

This is amazing!

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