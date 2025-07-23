Kilovar’s Substack

Graeme Jorgensen
Jul 24Edited

This the perfect follow-on from your excellent Part 1. You have provided a rare insight into the daily/nightly life of a System Operator (and glances of the roles of their essential background support team). Most people never experience the opportunity to understand this daily routine, which must be performed by a highly trained and attuned class of people, 24/7 and year-on-year.

We could add a companion storyline to close one end of the loop, to illustrate the life of a power plant operator, especially when the electrical system goes haywire. But, hey, this is not a time for anecdotes (it’s what we old operators are wont to do, always talking shop…).

Just one small quibble: You’re sharing this wonderful information with the Whole Wide World, so please have consideration for the fact that most regions tend to have their own nomenclature for many common terms. It is wise to avoid the use of acronyms, unless at least expressing the full name in the first instance, otherwise you risk losing readers who don’t or won’t cope with specialised and often uncommon acronyms.

I’m not bothered, because I share an associated background, and have daily liaised with System Operators and electrical engineers over most of my 50+ years in power generation and transmission. I take them as a bit of a crossword clue, and can usually work things out, but not many people share our backgrounds, and they can easily become lost and frustrated.

A writer aims not only to attract readers, but also to hold their interest right to the end. We especially want them to learn and benefit from what we have to offer them. This is what encourages them to come back for more. Keep up the great work, with due consideration for we old codgers who have trouble pulling acronyms out of our heads.

RDM
Jul 23

fabulous stuff and "what i came for" but...hesitate to ask b/c it may be 'just me'....but an "ELI5" version overview might help a lot. (Maybe i missed it in earlier work...?)

short elementary review of lines and voltages -- home outlet is 110/single, incoming is 240 3-phase, local wires are <?>, 7200 VA, closer to local substation are <??> 30kVAC, long haul high tension in country are 130kAV <???>..

little ceramic spacers are for arc protection...spark breakdown voltage is 30kV/m <?>, and what's all that buzzing/humming at substations, anyway?

reactive load is <???> current lags (voltage leads?) by X degrees, inductive load is the opposite (current leads), reactive correction can be down with capacitors <?>, what is correction for inductive load (bigger xformers?)

I know half this is dead wrong, the other half is primary grade elementary, but....that's where a lot of us start...we just see wires and substations humming, and white ceramic disks, and what does kill all those linemen, anyway?

Tryna read everyone, Kilovar, genuinely am....

