We are back, let’s pick up right where we left off. If you missed part 1, go HERE and start there or you will be lost! Today we pull it all together, and we’ll talk a little bit about renewables. Let’s get to it!

Let’s look at a typical operating day for a System Operator:

An Operations Engineer is required to do a day ahead and a day of study of the planned operating day. This includes running a simulation of the day in a mathematical model of the power system. The engineer looks for possible contingencies and produces an operating plan for the System Operators for the day. NERC Standards state you cannot operate the power system in an unstudied state. In other words, the days of “let’s try this and see if it works” are gone. You have to test your plan in a simulation before you run it in real time. The generators, the SCs, the SVCs, and the Statcoms will all be in service as much as possible. The Generator Operators (GOP) will have been given a voltage schedule by the Transmission Operator (TOP). The voltage schedule will tell the GOP the voltage setpoint for the generator AVRs for each hour of the day. The AVRs voltage setpoint on the SCs, SVCs, and Statcoms will be set and may or may not be adjusted during the day. As voltage sags or surges the AVRs will adjust for voltage automatically and the voltage at the facility bus will be kept at set point. This means that MVArs will flow out to or in from the power system in the region and keep voltage relatively close. There is a finite amount of voltage control in these dynamic reserves and based on that fact the Operators try to preserve as much dynamic room as possible. The TOP will attempt to “get ahead of the voltage”. The load follows a fairly predictable pattern each day. He will insert voltage control devices according to his operating plan. Typically, in anticipation of voltage declining as load increases during the day, he will remove reactors inserted to lower voltage during the night and start to insert capacitors. He will watch his dynamic resources and typically will increase voltage enough to force them into a small voltage “buck’ or voltage lowering mode. This gives him full reactive reserve as the reactive demand increases during the day. The intent is to maintain voltage, so capacitors stay at full output. As reactive load increases, more capacitors will be added to keep dynamic devices as near the neutral point as possible. The reason is if there is sudden shift in reactive demand caused by say a line trip, or loss of a reactive resource, you want enough dynamic reactive capability to still control voltage plus some reserve. At night the process reverses, capacitors are taken off as load falls, reactors are inserted, dynamic devices are kept close to neutral to slightly boosting voltage to keep reactive reserve in case there is a large loss of load and voltages try to spike upwards. It’s always important to have the ability to either inject or remove MVArs to control voltage as needed. Final points are that voltage control tends to be regional. San Francisco can have low voltage and Sacramento is fine, or the other way around (the SMUD/WAPA Transmission and the PG&E Transmission do not have strong ties). This means every load center needs its own reactive reserves. Any point on the system where high voltage is an issue needs its own reserves to lower voltage. This may mean a huge tap changing reactor in the middle of nowhere (WAPA has them). A dynamic reactive source that is switched offline is a wasted resource and wasted money, keep them running if you can (obviously generation is mostly driven by energy prices).

Of course there are problems that often pop up, let’s talk about a few,

A big one is merchant power plants not following the voltage schedule. In some parts of the USA, most of the generation no longer belongs to the utilities, it is owned by independent generation companies, they generate power to sell for a profit, plain and simple. The large operations are pretty much onboard now and have staff on the NERC steering committees. These large operations have a vested interest in playing by the rules. The medium and small operations are more difficult. There is a tribal belief among these independent generator operators that generation should always operate at unity power and should never ever absorb MVArs. They much prefer to set their AVR in PF control and set it at unity. However, they get fined if they do, so instead the Control Room Operator keeps tweaking the AVR voltage setpoint to keep PF near unity. The why comes down to fuel. A generator running off unity makes more current; more current makes more heat; more heat means more losses. Losses = more fuel for the same MW, not a lot, but some. Equipment failures, when that key piece of equipment decides it’s on vacation today. That can send an operator scrambling to cover the loss, and re-evaluate his operating plan based on the missing equipment. Capacitors are a big point of failure, it’s said the day they go Inservice starts the countdown until they blow up, so they are a high maintenance item. Large unscheduled changes in load, such a factory coming back from maintenance a day early without notification. This is why these large loads have a scheduling requirement built into their contracts with penalties if they violate them. The case may be that a Reliability Must Run (RMR) power plant needs to be online for voltage support before that load is added to the system.

Clearly controlling voltage is a major component of operating a power system. If you allow yourself to run out of the reserves needed to control voltage, the regional power system will suddenly and dramatically spin out of control quicker than it is humanly possible to react. Usually, a regional voltage event quickly cascades into a major event affecting a large area of the interconnection.

One has to ask where renewable energy IBRs fit in this equation; poorly is the unfortunate answer. Let’s break it down,

The Spanish Utility stated the renewable generation was permitted to operate in PF mode, it’s unclear if that was a fixed PF or a PF window, either way it severely limits the reactive output of the renewable generation when it’s needed. Actions seem to indicate the utility staff thought they would get more reactive support than they received from the renewables. IBRs continue to demonstrate they have challenges with ride through when there is a disturbance on the power system by simply shutting down. A disturbance often produces challenging shifts is reactive demand. Even if an IBR is unable to supply reactive power, shutting down often makes a bad problem much worse. The intermittent nature of renewables can create some serious challenges with voltage control. Example: Roseville Electric (located NE of Sacramento, CA), has heavy roof top solar penetration. On a sunny day, distribution feeder loads can be served almost entirely by solar. On a hot partly cloudy day the same pattern emerges, until a cloud passes over. Then solar generation collapses, but AC load remains, the sudden increase in load drops the voltage on the circuit, the automatic capacitors turn on the restore voltage within limits, then the cloud moves off and solar generation returns which results in an overvoltage spike to the loads. Obviously homes with solar batteries would help, but the utility cannot force that.

Among IBRs, it is the GFL inverters that pose the greatest challenge for providing reactive support. GFL inverters were initially designed to be connected to distribution circuits as DERs. On distribution circuits, no reactive output from IBRs is wanted, only Watts. GFLs had to be re-engineered to meet the reactive output requirements for BES connection. Google Gemini provides some information on the reactive limitations of GFL inverters,

Reliance on a Strong Grid Reference: Current Source Nature: GFL inverters operate as controlled current sources. They require a stable, external voltage and frequency reference from the grid (or other grid-forming sources) to synchronize via a Phase-Locked Loop (PLL). Limited Voltage Control: Because they are current sources, GFL inverters primarily control the current they inject or absorb. Their influence on the grid voltage is indirect – by injecting/absorbing reactive current, they cause a voltage drop/rise across the grid's impedance. They cannot directly form or regulate the voltage at their terminals in the absence of a strong grid. Weak Grid Challenges: In weak grids (low Short Circuit Ratio - SCR), where the grid impedance is high, the PLL of a GFL inverter can struggle to maintain synchronization. This makes their reactive power control less effective and potentially unstable, especially during disturbances. If the grid voltage collapses, a GFL inverter cannot rebuild it. Lack of Independent Voltage Formation: No Black Start or Islanding: A GFL inverter cannot initiate or maintain a voltage and frequency in an isolated system (black start or islanded operation). Therefore, in a blackout, it cannot contribute to the reactive power needs of restoring the grid from scratch. Reactive power is crucial for charging lines and transformers during restoration. "Following" Behavior: Their "following" nature means they react to the grid's voltage and frequency. While they can quickly adjust reactive power output based on measurements (e.g., Volt-VAr curves), they cannot proactively establish and maintain the voltage magnitude and angle in the same way a GFM inverter can. Potential for Oscillations in Weak Grids: The interaction between a GFL inverter's PLL and a weak grid can lead to small-signal instabilities and oscillations. This can limit the amount of reactive power they can reliably provide without causing adverse effects. Hardware Limitations at Full Active Power: An inverter has a kVA (apparent power) rating. This rating dictates the maximum current it can output. The kVA is the vector sum of kW (active power) and kVAr (reactive power). If a GFL inverter is operating at its maximum active power (kW), its capacity to provide reactive power (kVAr) is limited by the remaining kVA headroom. To provide significant reactive power at full active power, the inverter needs to be "oversized" in terms of its kVA rating, which adds cost.

It appears that NERC has much greater faith in the potential success of GFM inverters if you read between the lines. However, before any trust can be given, they need to be registered, tested, tuning verified, and continuous monitoring needs to be installed. Then proper operation over time must be demonstrated. That monitoring will not only feed data to the GOP, but to the Balancing Area Authority (BAA), the TOP, and the Reliability Coordinator (RC). It would appear that NERC has some faith that once proper operation is established that Grid Scale Batteries may prove to be beneficial for frequency support, reactive power support, and emergency reserves. One thing is clear, the additional KVA in the inverter applies to both GFL and GFM if they are to have the operational room to provide reactive support. That is a cost the battery promoters are going to have to learn to live with.

I hope this has shed some light on the mysteries of “voltage” and how the Power System Operators make sure it is there when you need it. Please comment and let me know what your questions are and how I did. Also let me know where I need to go from here. What current events need some light shined on them? As always thank you for reading and thank you for the feedback.