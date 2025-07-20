Kilovar’s Substack

Kenneth Kaminski
Jul 20

Absolutely love the detail go into to explain these complicated machines and how operators control voltage on the grid.

At Diablo Canyon we had two 1300 MVA generators which were capable of generating hundreds of MVARS, but power control rarely called us to adjust voltage. They learned early in our operational history that the generators were limited by various plant bus voltage limits and they basically just stopped calling us and used these other devices you mentioned.

Then, around 2018, I pushed for us to provide more voltage control using the capability curves. I coordinated it with power control and operations and engineering and helped write a procedure to test the capability of the machines using more accurate instrumentation at the plant buses.

We performed one test with the other unit shut down and that always caused high voltage on our transmission lines, so we couldn’t move the plant much and I knew that going into the test. We had a challenging time maintaining plant busses within their voltage limits when one unit was shut down. We would call Power Control and request them to deenergize a line to help reduce voltage. Of course they didn’t want to do that but they did if they could.

The second test was performed with both units online and we were able to document that we could provide about 300 MVARS to help the grid control voltage.

That was probably one of the high points in my career, coordinating and help supervise those tests.

Jon Ferris
Jul 23

Light loaded transmission lines were mentioned in the reports on the Iberian blackout. Could you explain a bit more what "light loaded" means? E.g. Does it have a material effect below 50% of nameplate capacity? Or is it negligible until less than 10%?

How is it affected by atmospheric conditions (and dynamic line ratings)?

Do grid operators have tools to manage low loading of lines, or do they resort to managing the resulting impact?

