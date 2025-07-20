Well, it looks like it’s time to follow Alice down the rabbit hole. Controlling voltage on a power system gets seriously complicated. The best approach is to break each piece down and talk about how it works. Then we will put the whole thing together as a system. So, let’s start with metering, because if we don’t know where we are, we don’t know where we are going

The very basic meters that most people, including a lot of homeowners have, are a clamp on multimeter.

It will give you the basic information about an AC circuit like voltage, current, resistance (continuity), and some meters will give you frequency. If you don’t own one (I recommend you do), Klein makes some decent quality meters for under $100, or you can go super cheap on Amazon if you want. The gold standard of meters is made by the Fluke Corporation. But if you want to measure Watts, VArs, PF, and sometimes even phase angle, you need something a little more spendy. However, with two elements like Watts and VA, we can use math to figure out everything else.

The information we learn from metering is then plotted on a graph to understand it better. For example, below is a typical X-Y plot that is used almost universally in graphs. What makes this X-Y unique is that the Y plot is in the middle, so this is a bi-directional plot. The X axis represents Watts, the Y axis represents VArs, and the center crossing is the origin. Viewing this as if we are measuring power at an electrical device, Watts to the right of the Y axis are power into the device (load), Watts to the left of the Y axis are power out of the device (generation). The length of operator “S” represents the VA , the angle of operator “S” represents the phase angle (Θ or φ) between current and voltage. This image represents current lagging voltage or inductive load. The squiggly line is a symbol for an inductor, the two parallel lines are a symbol for a capacitor.

So, using this plot we can generate the right triangle you have seen me use in my calculation using Pythagorean Theorem, as shown below.

I am talking about this because these X-Y plots get pretty important when we talk about voltage control using generators and Synchronous Condensers (SC). If you cannot understand the concept of how we represent Watts and VArs on these graphs, you will get lost pretty quick.

Voltage control, best we cover the challenges first:

Transmission lines. They are your needy child that always wants something and is almost never happy. They produce MVArs when they are lightly loaded, and since voltage is controlled at the bus at the ends, they are usually higher voltage in the middle than the ends. Light loaded lines cause high voltage, think toddler with Halloween candy. Transmission lines loaded to Surge Impedance Loading (SEL) are happy and don’t need anything, like a toddler taking a nap. Transmission lines with heavy loads consume MVArs, and will have lower voltage in the middle, causing low voltage. Like a toddler that needs a nap. Induction motors, especially air conditioning on hot days. Motors need KVArs to run. On a hot day when second and third stage HVAC is turning on, the number of motors on the system reaches tens of thousands. Adding all the KVArs quickly turns into Mvars of reactive demand. With the push to heat pumps, we are now seeing blue city voltage issues in the winter as well. So far it has only really shown up in areas with heavy left leaning voters, but it’s a trend. The heat pump push can also increase summer load by introducing summer cooling where only winter heating existed before. Physics, there is no escaping math. Heavy loads mean high current flows which push up voltage drops that exist in every electrical circuit; you simply have to work with it. We build our systems to serve the heavy load, which means when the load is light there are excess MVArs from system capacitance and controlling high voltage is a challenge.

The most powerful device for controlling voltage on the power system is a synchronous generator, followed by a synchronous condenser. We are going to talk about both at the same time because a synchronous condenser is essentially a generator with no prime mover being driven as a motor. What they can do to control voltage is essentially the same, other than using the generator to modify power flow. We know these devices have wound field windings and have a source of DC current that is passed through those windings to make magnets. By changing the flow of the DC current, we change the strength of the magnets. All good but what does that do?

Adjusting the field current of a machine operating in parallel with the power system changes its reactive output. Changing the field current on a machine only powering load connected to it (e.g. home standby), changes its output voltage. Full load on a system connected generator at unity PF is typically not full current rating on the stator, it is full load on the prime mover (engine). Even if you were able to reach full nameplate rated current on the stator at unity PF, the field winding current would likely be 60% or less of rated field current Full load on a system connected generator at rated lagging power factor will require 100% of the field current rating. Absorbing MVArs has three limits, Steady state stability limit, the ability of the generator to stay synchronized. Stator end-iron/end-turn heating limit, the cooling limit for the stator steel, and windings at the end of the stator stack. This is usually the most limiting. The rotor amortisseur winding limit, rarely listed, can be an issue when absorbing MVArs. Field current is almost always controlled by an Automatic Voltage Regulator (AVR).

The graph below from Cummins Power helps illustrate how field current changes as you add reactive load.

These synchronous devices are capable of making voltage or can be grid forming if they have a prime mover to rotate them. That makes them very powerful for controlling voltage. We use graphs called capability curves, or D-curves to show what the reactive capability of a generator is. This allows operators to utilize the full capability of a generator not only to produce MW, but to deliver or absorb MVArs to help control voltage as well.

Note the V shaped cone coming out from the origin. Those are the rated PF lines, you can see how restrictive it would be if a Control Room Operator insisted on sticking to rated PF. Using this curve if you have low voltage and are at 75% load on the generator, you can increase the generator voltage setpoint and help drive up system voltage. You can imagine a 1200MW nuclear unit has tremendous ability to influence regional voltage.

Not every generator is the same. If you purchase a new unit and do not specify the reactive capabilities of the generator winding for your new Peaking Power Plant or your Combined Cycle Power Plant, you may get a generator with a .95 PF rating and virtually zero ability to absorb MVArs. Unfortunately, this is the trend with merchant power plants because a reactive capable generator costs money. NERC may need to implement and enforce new standards in this area to force merchants to install better equipment. Here is a capability curve for an in service 50MW gas turbine unit with virtually no reactive absorption ability and a Cummins Power capability curve from a white paper.

LOE is Loss Of Excitation trip, UEL is Under Excitation Limiter

Many SCs are generators from decommissioned power plants, so they will have the exact same capability curve. A purpose-built SC will have higher capacity field windings and additional steel in the stator core to handle a wide reactive operating range.

The next level of voltage control are Static Synchronous Compensators (Statcom) and Static Var Compensators (SVC), called a Flexible Alternating Current Transmission System (FACTS) in Europe. These two devices essentially do the same thing; they just use different electronics to make them work. There are some technical advantages to each, but I won’t get into it. You can follow the links for further reading. These are essentially the electronic version of a synchronous condenser; they use a back-to-back inverter to apply voltage to a set of capacitors and reactors. The device switches between capacitors and reactors as needed, then adjusts applied voltage to the capacitor/reactor to adjust the reactive output. These devices often also have a bank of shunt capacitors and shunt reactors that the controller switches on and off as needed. They don’t offer the same level of control as an SC, but they are much cheaper to both install and operate. This allows for many more of them to be installed at key locations.

The last control devices are reactors and capacitors. Capacitors to boost voltage, reactors to reduce voltage. These are blocks of MVAr injection or MVAr removal depending on which direction you need to move voltage. They are relatively cheap and widely distributed across the power system. Capacitors are even found at regular intervals on the distribution system to help support the distribution voltage. Transmission level capacitors and reactors are almost always located in Transmission substations. The issue with these devices is that they are sensitive to the applied voltage, and their output changes as the applied voltage changes. This is particularly true for capacitors whose output drops at the square of the applied per unit voltage. That’s a problem in a low voltage situation because the capacitors you are using to help support voltage help less as voltage drops.

Let’s stop here for now and continue in Part 2. This is a good spot to pause and let everyone's brains cool a bit. Let me know what you think so far. See you in the next piece.