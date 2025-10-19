Kilovar’s Substack

Thank you for this article. I have a limited understanding of this system. In CGNP's California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) filings, I utilize the observation that when the system is under stress due to a low supply- high demand imbalance, nodal prices go way up from normal values like $30.00 per MWh. https://www.caiso.com/todays-outlook/prices shows a statewide price of $1.89 per MWh on Sunday, October 19, 2025 at 11:27 AM PDT. In CAISO, stressed conditions means over $1,000,00 per megawatt-hour (MWh.) During winter storm Urii, Texas prices rose to an astronomical $9,000.00 per MWh. Those exorbitant costs demonstrate the failure of a market-based system under severe stress.

Your article shows this is a very complicated system. I understand in the case of the California Independent System Operator, the system costs on the order of a billion dollars per year to operate. This is one of the reasons why electricity in so-called competitive markets like California costs so much.

Is this system any simpler in vertically-integrated utility systems such as in the southeast U.S.? Electricity is significantly more economical in states with vertically-integrated utilities under the control of state utility commissions. (These are called regulated markets.)

One of the criticisms of the so-called deregulated market is a March, 2021 article by Tony Clark et. al. titled, "At the Precipice: The Perils of Utility Restructuring." https://www.wbklaw.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/At-the-Precipice_-The-Perils-of-Utility-Restructuring-3.16.21.pdf Tony Clark is a former FERC Commissioner who is now the President of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC.) I strongly endorse the conclusions of this article.

My belief is the ISO-RTO-RO model economically benefits some private firms that generate or consume large amounts of power. Ordinary ratepayers are harmed. This system was imposed in the late 1990s on states that already had high electricity prices, such as California and New York. It is a failed experiment.

First thing, sincere thanks for taking my spur-of-the-moment suggestion and so thoroughly running with it. Fantastic summary that I’d wish I had read several years ago.

I raised this topic as I’m a year+ retired from an infrastructure project finance career, most of it in / around power. While congestion has always technically been present, it has recently become more relevant, especially (as comments above note) in markets where pockets of load or generation resource have grown faster than the transmission capacity serving them, and/or utes are not vertically integrated. Projecting operating performance (and resulting cash flow supporting a financing) at the project level typically carries complications but with experienced hands on the wheel it’s a productive exercise. Projections on market prices / availability / capacity factors / etc are reasonably made based on local market conditions / project age / assets employed / who is operating and so forth. Constraints on transmission capacity, however, became a wildcard in certain markets due to load growth at one end and continuous generation additions on the other, while the pace of transmission capacity growth is painfully slow. Intermittency appears to make scheduling around congestion that much harder. Different forms of subsidy can affect bidding behavior and, as a result, who gets the capacity and who is curtailed. I recall situations with great projects, fantastic sponsors and strong PPAs where sponsor / consultant / our curtailment projections were wrong by orders of magnitude, not because we didn’t test for them, but simply because conditions were changing so rapidly on both sides of the congestion, while new transmission capacity was years away. Took months of renegotiation to work these situations out. Fascinating conditions to study, but after first experiences we chalked those situations up to “too hard, no thanks” unless contractual terms shifted the bulk of risk away from us. Needless to say we all realize that loads sized XXL or greater are coming and this is one of the several factors driving reliability and cost. Here’s hoping that cost is fairly allocated, but that’s a much larger kettle of fish.

Thanks again for the time, attention and thoughtful summation. Really enjoying your work. Helps “keep the saw sharp” in retirement.

