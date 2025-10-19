Constellation Energy Trading Floor

Hello Readers, back with a piece requested by Fitz Wickham. We are going to step out of the reliability and operations side over into the marketing side on this one. If I get something that is not quite right, feel free to correct me because marketing isn’t my world. Regardless, what we are going to talk about is Nodal pricing plus congestion charges and how it is connected at the hip to the Reliability side. They are the methods of using energy pricing to control overload issues on the Transmission System.

This all starts with modeling. Every Balancing Authority (BA), Transmission Operator (TOP), and Reliability Coordinator (RC) operate and maintain several mathematical models of the power systems they are responsible for. Mathematical models are the driving engines behind simulators. The GE Positive Sequence Load Flow (PSLF) file format has become the go-to standard for sharing model data between entities.

Each entity will run day ahead, week ahead, month ahead and year ahead studies using some version of modeling software, but it will always be able to export data in the PSLF format. Based on these studies, the utility can predict where the load will likely be the heaviest, where generation pockets will place the most demand on export resources, and where Transmission capacity challenges will likely occur. These studies are required by NERC.

Each entity will also continuously operate a real-time model based on actual conditions on the power system. The real-time model is required to run at least every thirty minutes. Out of this model, a tool looks into the future and predicts short-term problems that may develop or are happening. The complete tool is called Real-Time Contingency Analysis (RTCA).

This mathematical real-time model crosses over into operating markets. Any footprint that is under the control of an ISO or RTO operates an energy market. In the beginning, markets were operated with Zonal pricing. The market territory was divided into zones that covered a geographical area. Zonal prices reflected the costs of getting power into or out of a region, and by placing pricing adders and subtracters, they encouraged purchases across less congested paths from more expensive sources. Zonal pricing is still used in some long-term supply bidding like the PJM Capacity Market where Nodal pricing does not work well.

All energy markets in North America have transitioned to a Nodal pricing model. The word Node comes directly out of the GE PSLF software. Here is an explanation provided by Google Gemini AI:

Key Characteristics of a PSLF Node (Bus) A node in the PSLF model is primarily defined by the following: · Connectivity: It represents the junction where network elements like transmission lines, transformers, generators, and loads are physically connected. · Calculated Values: PSLF’s core function is to solve for the steady-state conditions at every node. The main output values calculated for each node are: o Voltage Magnitude (): The electrical pressure at the bus, typically expressed in per unit (p.u.) or kilovolts (kV). o Voltage Phase Angle (): The angular difference of the voltage phasor, typically expressed in degrees or radians. · Input Data: Each node requires defining input parameters, including: o Nominal Voltage: The standard operating voltage level (e.g., 230 kV). o Bus Number and Name: A unique identifier and a descriptive label. o Area, Zone, and Owner Information: Used for grouping and partitioning the system for analysis and reporting. Node Types Nodes are categorized based on the type of equipment connected and the variables that are assumed known (or specified) for the load flow calculation. The three main types are: 1. Slack (or Swing) Bus: o Purpose: This bus is the reference node for the system. It supplies or absorbs the net power mismatch (the difference between total generation and total load plus losses) for the entire system to satisfy the power balance equation. o Specified Variables: Voltage Magnitude () and Voltage Angle (, typically set to). o Calculated Variables: Real Power () and Reactive Power () injected (or consumed) by the slack generator. 2. PV (or Generator) Bus: o Purpose: A node with a controlled generator or other device that regulates voltage. o Specified Variables: Real Power () injection (from the generator) and Voltage Magnitude (). o Calculated Variables: Voltage Angle () and Reactive Power () required to maintain the specified voltage magnitude (within limits). 3. PQ (or Load) Bus: o Purpose: A node where only loads (power consumption) or fixed injections are present. It’s the most common type of bus in a power system model. o Specified Variables: Real Power () and Reactive Power () consumed (or injected). o Calculated Variables: Voltage Magnitude () and Voltage Angle (). In essence, the entire PSLF model is a network of these nodes connected by branches (transmission lines and transformers), and the software solves the system of nonlinear algebraic equations to determine the steady-state electrical condition (voltage and angle) at every node.

What all that means in English is substation busses, or “Nodes” is where the power is concentrated, redistributed, injected into, and removed from the power system. They are where the action is. Using the plumbing example, the Branches (Transmission lines) are like pipelines moving the power between Nodes. When the pipeline gets full, it’s full.

With the real-time mathematical model behind the market, solving at regular intervals, it identifies which Nodes and Branches are under stress and adjusts the Nodal pricing to shift energy purchases more in favor of moving the load to more favorable sources. Ultimately, this means if you are buying energy to serve a load from a stressed Node, you will pay more. If you have generation exporting from a stressed Node or along a stressed Branch, you will get paid less.

GrId Status Nodal Pricing Point Map

The ISO/RTO model largely did away with the old Transmission rights system. In non-market driven systems. The sync, or receiver of the energy, is responsible for providing proof he has the rights on the Transmission system to move energy via an OASIS number on an electronic tag. Some Transmission rights are owned outright; some are purchased from an OASIS. OASIS Transmission rights have various levels of rights from non-firm to the owned firm. If a Transmission line is de-rated, tags schedules are cut in order of the tag rights until the new rating is reached. Each ISO/RTO has its own rules; I am not familiar with them all. I will talk more about eTags in “Power Systems - Transmission, Let’s Move Some Power”.

Congestion charges are when the market charges you to manage a heavily loaded Node you are doing business with. The Reliability side may have to order a generation shift to unload a near capacity branch before it overloads. The generation shift costs money. Reliability may order a Reliability Must Run (RMR) online for voltage support. RMR units have a contract to be available to run when called on and serve a critical role in supporting the system. Typically, the RMR unit(s) have a contracted energy rate in addition to being paid to be available. Many of these RMR units are simple cycle peaking units. The pay for their energy comes out of the congestion charges. Reliability carries the big stick. If they order it, it happens, no matter the cost. Without them, the lights would go out a lot more.

The drive behind Fitz Wickham’s question was driven behind citing power generation and unraveling some of the mystery if the location is competitive enough to warrant the investment. It certainly is a risk and requires some serious studies before you move forward. The mathematical models are carefully guarded behind secure firewalls for two reasons. First, in the wrong hands, it’s a roadmap to the places where to strike. Second, in the hands of a marketer, it’s insider information that can be used to manipulate the market in their favor. That is exactly what Enron did in the early 2000’s California energy crisis. What they did was technically legal, but very unethical. Usually, you are required to pay for a study to report on how your proposed project will impact the power systems, and any upgrades needed you would need to pay for. The same entity conducting the system impact study should be able to provide a market impact study that estimates the number of hours your Node will be negatively impacted by system loading. Also provide some time related average market clearing price data delivering energy to your target Node from your location. The data will always be homogenized to prevent it from being used for market power. All studies cost money; it’s part of the game.

So, closing this up you can see why regions like the Delmarva Peninsula, New Jersey, San Francisco, etc. are on the receiving end of some high market prices. Years of nimbyism, and rejection of system upgrades has left them in a tough spot. Pointing fingers now won’t fix it; building will.

Thank you for your continued support, next I plan to talk about smart grid efforts, beginning with where they began, with smart meters. We will build from there. Please leave your comments and go to my chat with any suggestions for a future piece.

Make sure you review my recommendations for some great content!