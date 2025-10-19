Hello Readers, back with a piece requested by Fitz Wickham. We are going to step out of the reliability and operations side over into the marketing side on this one. If I get something that is not quite right, feel free to correct me because marketing isn’t my world. Regardless, what we are going to talk about is Nodal pricing plus congestion charges and how it is connected at the hip to the Reliability side. They are the methods of using energy pricing to control overload issues on the Transmission System.
This all starts with modeling. Every Balancing Authority (BA), Transmission Operator (TOP), and Reliability Coordinator (RC) operate and maintain several mathematical models of the power systems they are responsible for. Mathematical models are the driving engines behind simulators. The GE Positive Sequence Load Flow (PSLF) file format has become the go-to standard for sharing model data between entities.
Each entity will run day ahead, week ahead, month ahead and year ahead studies using some version of modeling software, but it will always be able to export data in the PSLF format. Based on these studies, the utility can predict where the load will likely be the heaviest, where generation pockets will place the most demand on export resources, and where Transmission capacity challenges will likely occur. These studies are required by NERC.
Each entity will also continuously operate a real-time model based on actual conditions on the power system. The real-time model is required to run at least every thirty minutes. Out of this model, a tool looks into the future and predicts short-term problems that may develop or are happening. The complete tool is called Real-Time Contingency Analysis (RTCA).
This mathematical real-time model crosses over into operating markets. Any footprint that is under the control of an ISO or RTO operates an energy market. In the beginning, markets were operated with Zonal pricing. The market territory was divided into zones that covered a geographical area. Zonal prices reflected the costs of getting power into or out of a region, and by placing pricing adders and subtracters, they encouraged purchases across less congested paths from more expensive sources. Zonal pricing is still used in some long-term supply bidding like the PJM Capacity Market where Nodal pricing does not work well.
All energy markets in North America have transitioned to a Nodal pricing model. The word Node comes directly out of the GE PSLF software. Here is an explanation provided by Google Gemini AI:
Key Characteristics of a PSLF Node (Bus)
A node in the PSLF model is primarily defined by the following:
· Connectivity: It represents the junction where network elements like transmission lines, transformers, generators, and loads are physically connected.
· Calculated Values: PSLF’s core function is to solve for the steady-state conditions at every node. The main output values calculated for each node are:
o Voltage Magnitude (): The electrical pressure at the bus, typically expressed in per unit (p.u.) or kilovolts (kV).
o Voltage Phase Angle (): The angular difference of the voltage phasor, typically expressed in degrees or radians.
· Input Data: Each node requires defining input parameters, including:
o Nominal Voltage: The standard operating voltage level (e.g., 230 kV).
o Bus Number and Name: A unique identifier and a descriptive label.
o Area, Zone, and Owner Information: Used for grouping and partitioning the system for analysis and reporting.
Node Types
Nodes are categorized based on the type of equipment connected and the variables that are assumed known (or specified) for the load flow calculation. The three main types are:
1. Slack (or Swing) Bus:
o Purpose: This bus is the reference node for the system. It supplies or absorbs the net power mismatch (the difference between total generation and total load plus losses) for the entire system to satisfy the power balance equation.
o Specified Variables: Voltage Magnitude () and Voltage Angle (, typically set to).
o Calculated Variables: Real Power () and Reactive Power () injected (or consumed) by the slack generator.
2. PV (or Generator) Bus:
o Purpose: A node with a controlled generator or other device that regulates voltage.
o Specified Variables: Real Power () injection (from the generator) and Voltage Magnitude ().
o Calculated Variables: Voltage Angle () and Reactive Power () required to maintain the specified voltage magnitude (within limits).
3. PQ (or Load) Bus:
o Purpose: A node where only loads (power consumption) or fixed injections are present. It’s the most common type of bus in a power system model.
o Specified Variables: Real Power () and Reactive Power () consumed (or injected).
o Calculated Variables: Voltage Magnitude () and Voltage Angle ().
In essence, the entire PSLF model is a network of these nodes connected by branches (transmission lines and transformers), and the software solves the system of nonlinear algebraic equations to determine the steady-state electrical condition (voltage and angle) at every node.
What all that means in English is substation busses, or “Nodes” is where the power is concentrated, redistributed, injected into, and removed from the power system. They are where the action is. Using the plumbing example, the Branches (Transmission lines) are like pipelines moving the power between Nodes. When the pipeline gets full, it’s full.
With the real-time mathematical model behind the market, solving at regular intervals, it identifies which Nodes and Branches are under stress and adjusts the Nodal pricing to shift energy purchases more in favor of moving the load to more favorable sources. Ultimately, this means if you are buying energy to serve a load from a stressed Node, you will pay more. If you have generation exporting from a stressed Node or along a stressed Branch, you will get paid less.
The ISO/RTO model largely did away with the old Transmission rights system. In non-market driven systems. The sync, or receiver of the energy, is responsible for providing proof he has the rights on the Transmission system to move energy via an OASIS number on an electronic tag. Some Transmission rights are owned outright; some are purchased from an OASIS. OASIS Transmission rights have various levels of rights from non-firm to the owned firm. If a Transmission line is de-rated, tags schedules are cut in order of the tag rights until the new rating is reached. Each ISO/RTO has its own rules; I am not familiar with them all. I will talk more about eTags in “Power Systems - Transmission, Let’s Move Some Power”.
Congestion charges are when the market charges you to manage a heavily loaded Node you are doing business with. The Reliability side may have to order a generation shift to unload a near capacity branch before it overloads. The generation shift costs money. Reliability may order a Reliability Must Run (RMR) online for voltage support. RMR units have a contract to be available to run when called on and serve a critical role in supporting the system. Typically, the RMR unit(s) have a contracted energy rate in addition to being paid to be available. Many of these RMR units are simple cycle peaking units. The pay for their energy comes out of the congestion charges. Reliability carries the big stick. If they order it, it happens, no matter the cost. Without them, the lights would go out a lot more.
The drive behind Fitz Wickham’s question was driven behind citing power generation and unraveling some of the mystery if the location is competitive enough to warrant the investment. It certainly is a risk and requires some serious studies before you move forward. The mathematical models are carefully guarded behind secure firewalls for two reasons. First, in the wrong hands, it’s a roadmap to the places where to strike. Second, in the hands of a marketer, it’s insider information that can be used to manipulate the market in their favor. That is exactly what Enron did in the early 2000’s California energy crisis. What they did was technically legal, but very unethical. Usually, you are required to pay for a study to report on how your proposed project will impact the power systems, and any upgrades needed you would need to pay for. The same entity conducting the system impact study should be able to provide a market impact study that estimates the number of hours your Node will be negatively impacted by system loading. Also provide some time related average market clearing price data delivering energy to your target Node from your location. The data will always be homogenized to prevent it from being used for market power. All studies cost money; it’s part of the game.
So, closing this up you can see why regions like the Delmarva Peninsula, New Jersey, San Francisco, etc. are on the receiving end of some high market prices. Years of nimbyism, and rejection of system upgrades has left them in a tough spot. Pointing fingers now won’t fix it; building will.
Thank you for your continued support, next I plan to talk about smart grid efforts, beginning with where they began, with smart meters. We will build from there. Please leave your comments and go to my chat with any suggestions for a future piece.
Thank you for this article. I have a limited understanding of this system. In CGNP's California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) filings, I utilize the observation that when the system is under stress due to a low supply- high demand imbalance, nodal prices go way up from normal values like $30.00 per MWh. https://www.caiso.com/todays-outlook/prices shows a statewide price of $1.89 per MWh on Sunday, October 19, 2025 at 11:27 AM PDT. In CAISO, stressed conditions means over $1,000,00 per megawatt-hour (MWh.) During winter storm Urii, Texas prices rose to an astronomical $9,000.00 per MWh. Those exorbitant costs demonstrate the failure of a market-based system under severe stress.
Your article shows this is a very complicated system. I understand in the case of the California Independent System Operator, the system costs on the order of a billion dollars per year to operate. This is one of the reasons why electricity in so-called competitive markets like California costs so much.
Is this system any simpler in vertically-integrated utility systems such as in the southeast U.S.? Electricity is significantly more economical in states with vertically-integrated utilities under the control of state utility commissions. (These are called regulated markets.)
One of the criticisms of the so-called deregulated market is a March, 2021 article by Tony Clark et. al. titled, "At the Precipice: The Perils of Utility Restructuring." https://www.wbklaw.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/At-the-Precipice_-The-Perils-of-Utility-Restructuring-3.16.21.pdf Tony Clark is a former FERC Commissioner who is now the President of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC.) I strongly endorse the conclusions of this article.
My belief is the ISO-RTO-RO model economically benefits some private firms that generate or consume large amounts of power. Ordinary ratepayers are harmed. This system was imposed in the late 1990s on states that already had high electricity prices, such as California and New York. It is a failed experiment.
First thing, sincere thanks for taking my spur-of-the-moment suggestion and so thoroughly running with it. Fantastic summary that I’d wish I had read several years ago.
I raised this topic as I’m a year+ retired from an infrastructure project finance career, most of it in / around power. While congestion has always technically been present, it has recently become more relevant, especially (as comments above note) in markets where pockets of load or generation resource have grown faster than the transmission capacity serving them, and/or utes are not vertically integrated. Projecting operating performance (and resulting cash flow supporting a financing) at the project level typically carries complications but with experienced hands on the wheel it’s a productive exercise. Projections on market prices / availability / capacity factors / etc are reasonably made based on local market conditions / project age / assets employed / who is operating and so forth. Constraints on transmission capacity, however, became a wildcard in certain markets due to load growth at one end and continuous generation additions on the other, while the pace of transmission capacity growth is painfully slow. Intermittency appears to make scheduling around congestion that much harder. Different forms of subsidy can affect bidding behavior and, as a result, who gets the capacity and who is curtailed. I recall situations with great projects, fantastic sponsors and strong PPAs where sponsor / consultant / our curtailment projections were wrong by orders of magnitude, not because we didn’t test for them, but simply because conditions were changing so rapidly on both sides of the congestion, while new transmission capacity was years away. Took months of renegotiation to work these situations out. Fascinating conditions to study, but after first experiences we chalked those situations up to “too hard, no thanks” unless contractual terms shifted the bulk of risk away from us. Needless to say we all realize that loads sized XXL or greater are coming and this is one of the several factors driving reliability and cost. Here’s hoping that cost is fairly allocated, but that’s a much larger kettle of fish.
Thanks again for the time, attention and thoughtful summation. Really enjoying your work. Helps “keep the saw sharp” in retirement.