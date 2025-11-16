Hello Readers, I hope you are enjoying my column on power systems and the way things work. I received a request from J Hoker and Gene Nelson to talk about blackstarting a power system. It’s a daunting task, and something that is well planned and practiced in advance. Let’s talk about it.

First off there are rules about Blackstart that are contained in the NERC Standards, let’s see what they have to say:

EOP-005-3 – System Restoration from Blackstart Resources A. Introduction 1. Title: System Restoration from Blackstart Resources 2. Number: EOP-005-3 3. Purpose: Ensure plans, Facilities, and personnel are prepared to enable System restoration from Blackstart Resources to ensure reliability is maintained during restoration and priority is placed on restoring the Interconnection. 4. Applicability: 4.1. Functional Entities: 4.1.1. Transmission Operators 4.1.2. Generator Operators 4.1.3. Transmission Owners identified in the Transmission Operators restoration plan 4.1.4. Distribution Providers identified in the Transmission Operators restoration plan

NERC Standard EOP-005-3 is clear, and it spells out who needs to be prepared to blackstart the power system in case of a complete system collapse and black out. What we operators call zero volts, zero Hz. If this list affects you, you are required to have a written plan, reviewed annually, and approved by the entity responsible for governing your plan. You are required to train all operations personnel annually, preferably by using electronic simulators, on the execution of your restoration plan. Typically, a regional training event is planned annually, provided and proctored by the Reliability Coordinator responsible for that region. That way everyone does the drill together, just like a real event.

In regard to Generator Operators (GOP), you are only required to participate if you operate a Certified Blackstart Resource, or your facility is included in a Blackstart plan. A Certified Blackstart Resource must meet these requirements:

EOP-005-3 – System Restoration from Blackstart Resources Each Transmission Operator shall have Blackstart Resource testing requirements to verify that each Blackstart Resource is capable of meeting the requirements of its restoration plan. These Blackstart Resource testing requirements shall include: [Violation Risk Factor = Medium] [Time Horizon = Operations Planning] 7.1. The frequency of testing such that each Blackstart Resource is tested at least once every three calendar years. 7.2. A list of required tests including: 7.2.1. The ability to start the unit when isolated with no support from the BES or when designed to remain energized without connection to the remainder of the System. 7.2.2. The ability to energize a bus. If it is not possible to energize a bus during the test, the testing entity must affirm that the unit has the capability to energize a bus such as verifying that the breaker close coil relay can be energized with the voltage and frequency monitor controls disconnected from the synchronizing circuits.

If the Blackstart Resource is owned by a GOP that is a different entity than the Transmission Operator (TOP) that is using it in their Blackstart Plan, then a written contract must exist between the two entities.

One final rule is the first requirement where Blackstart energy needs to go first:

A description of how all Agreements or mutually-agreed upon procedures or protocols for off-site power requirements of nuclear power plants, including priority of restoration, will be fulfilled during System restoration.

If it sounds like I am talking like a Kentucky Lawyer, there is a good reason, NERC Standards come with significant fines if you violate them. Anytime there are fines, there are lawyers, and anytime there are lawyers, you have to speak their language.

So, we have established some of the rules. If you want to know all of them, go read EOP-005-3. Let’s talk about the general concepts of Blackstart, what is a priority and what isn’t

Every Blackstart plan has a primary goal. Whether that is to get station service to a nuclear plant, get power to a key water pumping facility, or power to a strategic military facility, that will be spelled out in the restoration plan. Plans can be “inside out” or “outside in”. The utility I worked for did not have a Blackstart unit, so our plan was “outside in”. We needed a hot transmission line from someone else to restore our system. “Inside out” means you have internal generation capable of being started without any external power. In most cases, starting power will come from some form of diesel generator. Even hydro plants now usually depend on a standby generator to power controls and operate hydraulic pumps. Back in the early days, hydro plants would have an auxiliary station service turbine, and gas turbines often had just a diesel cranking motor. That equipment has almost entirely been retired at this point. Quite often, the first move from these smaller Blackstart plants is to connect to and start up a larger generation facility that is better able to handle the next steps. To reach that goal, the TOP will build a “cranking path” by energizing selected Transmission lines to bring energy to that facility. That may sound easy, but it is far from it. Advanced switching needs to be done to make sure you don’t turn on anything you don’t want to. If you pick up a big chunk of load by accident, you will probably blackout your Blackstart generators. Transmission lines have major voltage control requirements. If you don’t have enough, down you go. Generators that are running with no load are often very unstable, and voltage can be difficult to control. It is normal to plan to pick up some load, (restore some customers), to stabilize the generators. These customers are there to help restore the system and may be dropped again if needed. As the TOP builds their cranking path, it is normal to route that path to energize the station service of offline powerplants that do not have Blackstart capability. Once those plants have station service, they can begin the process of starting up. Depending on the type of plant, they can take several hours to bring online. A large coal plant can take up to twelve hours or more to start up. The preference is to get station service to generation that will be available quickly, like peaking units. Once you add more than a single generator to your little power system, one generator has to be declared the frequency control unit. The governor on that unit is set at or near isochronous droop, (see Power Systems - Can’t Vote for This Governor). That unit will absorb nearly all of the load changes on the system, so it will need to be carefully monitored and managed by the Generator Operator (GOP) The more generation you can add along the cranking path the more stable the island you are building will become. Note that each separate pocket of generation and load that is not connected to anything else is called an island. Adding generation also requires adding additional load for stability. Keep in mind that if this is a major system event, there will be several different TOPs each working on their own restoration plan. The Reliability Coordinator will be observing and coordinating the actions of all the TOPs in their region of responsibility. If a single TOP has more than one island, it is within the TOPs jurisdiction to connect those islands. However, if two adjacent TOPs want to connect their islands together, it must be done under the supervision of the Reliability Coordinator. (see Power Systems - Let’s get Connected). The Reliability Coordinator office becomes the media point of contact for the duration of the restoration event, so communications to the press remain consistent. If while a TOP is building the cranking path toward their goal, an opportunity arises for two adjacent TOP islands to synchronize and connect two islands into one, the Reliability Coordinator may instruct the TOP to pause their restoration until the Island synchronization is complete. Note that before two islands are synchronized together, one island needs to be designated as the frequency control island. Once a TOP has achieved the goal of their restoration plan, it is their responsibility to start building Transmission paths to synchronize with adjacent islands. At this point of restoration, restoring power to customers is not the top priority. A TOP may choose to take some of these actions if parallel connections are not available. Restore station service to substations where possible. Substations operate on DC power off of a set of batteries. The batteries are supposed to provide eight hours of backup plus one open/close operation on each breaker. Restoring station service energizes battery chargers before substations “go solid” with dead batteries. Restoration of power to critical designated loads like domestic water supply, sewage treatment, hospitals, and emergency services. While general load restoration is still hours away, critical services are always a goal. Utilities generally try to be responsive to City and County EOC requests. The goal is to restore the Interconnected system before restoring large amounts of customer load. So, the goal is to connect as many islands together before restoration operations begin. One of the goals is to begin to restore AGC operations and have frequency control moved back to the EMS systems. The controls in AGC are needed to handle all the line flows and load changes affecting frequency. Trying to restore customers before these control systems are ready would be a real challenge to keep the power system under control. During a major restoration energy markets are suspended, and the normal buying, selling, and scheduling of energy is stopped. Energy flow is about restoring the system. While the details will get worked out later, there is no price negotiation taking place during the emergency, however delivered energy is measured and accounted for. Once the system is intact enough for energy scheduling to take place, the Reliability Coordinator will declare a resumption of normal operations. That marks the end of the blackout emergency, but it does not mean all the power is back on. Customer load pickup can last hours after this, but the power system is considered operational.

That completes this piece on Blackstart Restoration. Needless to say, it may take several days to get things completely back to normal. It can take up to a week to return a nuclear plant to service. It can take a couple days to get big thermal plants up to full load and stable. But the best part is that there is a plan, and we train on that plan every year. I hope you found this enlightening, please leave me your comments

I would like to invite Robin Podmore and/or David Miranda of IncSys to add a comment on simulators for Blackstart training and the state of this training at the moment if they have time.