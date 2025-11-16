Kilovar’s Substack

Kilovar’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kris Martin's avatar
Kris Martin
6d

How does the blackstart process work when you’re dealing with large quantities of wind and solar generation? We hear a great deal of talk from wind and solar developers about how “100% renewables is perfectly feasible.” Let’s say this doesn’t include hydro… I assume you need a whole lot of (charged) battery energy storage to get the job done? How do you make sure units are charged to an appropriate level? Obviously I don’t know a lot about this, but I’m very curious.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies by Kilovar 1959 and others
Pandreco's avatar
Pandreco
8h

Thank you for this, and a question: In the NERC report on the Winter Storm Uri brownouts in Texas in 2021 they noted that had it collapsed, a blackstart "could" have taken 6 weeks+ (which is a very scary thought). When Spain had its blackout, the restart (blackstart) took about 18hrs - which seemed almost unbelieveable. Do you have any thoughts on these quite extreme examples relative to the difficulty of blackstarts and what specifics made these so (throetically) different?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Kilovar 1959
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture