Kilovar’s Substack

Kilovar’s Substack

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Kilovar 1959's avatar
Kilovar 1959
2d

This fits my brother, he squeezed every ounce out of life

"Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming 'Wow! What a Ride!'"

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Energy Bad Boys's avatar
Energy Bad Boys
2d

So sorry for the loss of Brother Kilovar1951

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