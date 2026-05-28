Out of Office
I will be offline the next ten days while we say goodbye to my brother, and take care of family/work needs out West, I do have a piece queued to drop on Sunday. We are taking time to visit the North Coast California Redwoods while we are out there, my happy place.
This fits my brother, he squeezed every ounce out of life
"Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming 'Wow! What a Ride!'"
So sorry for the loss of Brother Kilovar1951