BG&E Westport Powerplant

Hello Readers, welcome back, thanks for your continued support. In this piece I wanted to talk a little bit about costs and the continued operation of power generation facilities. Let’s discuss where we have been, where we are, and where we should be.

Back in the days before deregulation, when we had vertically integrated utilities, the cost of generation was less important. The utility owned all the generation they needed; power exchange between large utilities was limited largely to seasonal support and switched back and forth. New facilities were added on a proven as needed format approved by a state oversite agency. Existing facilities were operated until they were so obsolete it was no longer feasible to keep them in operation. This method assured that there was adequate generation available but limited the excess build for profit that we see now. Generation was dispatched by merit order; lowest cost first, then up the availability deck until the most expensive were in service, unless there was a reliability reason for an out-of-stack dispatch. The system worked for more than seventy years. Then Enron happened. It’s easy to lay all the blame on Enron, but there was lots of chatter about deregulation taking place; we were deregulating everything. “Let’s make some money” was the theme of the day. Enron happened to capitalize on the trend of the moment.

Deregulation changed the basic structure of the power industry, more so in generation than anywhere else. Suddenly electric energy was a commodity; it had a value which was bought and sold. This changed the dynamic from merit order dispatch to marketing. How much it cost you to produce the commodity you were trying to sell suddenly mattered very much, and many old thermal plants simply could no longer compete.

So, what drives the cost of generation? Let’s take a look:

Capital Cost/Debt Service - New generation is massively expensive and is usually financed on thirty-to-fifty-year bonds; that debt service ticks away whether that plant runs or not. Taxes - Powerplants have large tax obligations, many of which are fixed. Capacity Contracts - For pipeline or railway capacity, transmission capacity to move your product, water and wastewater capacity to serve the plant. These capacity payments are fixed, and you pay them whether you use them or not. Permits and Impact fees - A power plant needs permits to operate including air quality permits; they often pay impact fees in advance, basically they pay for the right to have an impact. Qualified Staff - They need to be paid whether you run or not because they are hard to find. If you lay them off during downtime, they will disappear, and you will not be able to replace them. Fuel - Fuel is usually the single largest expense a powerplant sees. However, fuel suppliers prefer fixed delivery contracts that deliver fuel whether you need it or not. So, the power plant has to store excess fuel, sell excess fuel, or take their chances on the volatile spot delivery market. Unburned purchased fuel is committed capital. Other feed products - Powerplants consume more than fuel; they often consume urea or ammonia for NOX control. They consume a host of chemicals including pure sulfuric acid to treat cooling tower water. Additional chemicals are used to treat boiler feed water. Parts - Most powerplants maintain an inventory of critical long lead time parts; this can run into millions of dollars in taxable inventory.

As you can see a great many of these costs are fixed; they occur whether you run or not, and this is where we get into powerplants being priced out of business. If your price of production is above the current market value of electric energy, you can generate at a loss, or shut down. If generation covers fuel cost, it at least generates cash flow, but it’s not something you can survive forever. You can also see the price of fuel has a big determination in the price of production.

Where we saw this first was in many of the coal plants. Even though these plants were often forty to fifty years old, and with the original capital investment long paid off, there were still capital improvements. As EPA rules ramped up over the last forty years, many of these plants were forced to make capital investments in pollution control. First bag houses and precipitators to capture ash before it was expelled out the stack, then CO and NOX controls, then scrubbers to remove SO2, and lastly there were controls for mercury emissions. There were also moves to control ground water pollution and ash handling. So, as time went on coal plants carried a significant capital burden in the new emissions equipment, that also consumed a fair amount of the plant’s output. All these new emission controls also dramatically increased the permit and impact fees that coal plants paid. When you add in the supplies needed for scrubber operation, it gets quite expensive. I have no opinion on the EPA rules; we need to protect the environment, but we shouldn’t use the EPA as a stick to beat a powerplant we don’t like. Where the two lines diverge, I don’t know.

What comes into play in addition to the cost of fuel is the heat rate. How many kWh do you produce for each BTU of fuel consumed? By looking at the heat content of the fuel, we can equalize all the fuels like coal, natural gas, residual oil, wood, etc. Every type of fuel has its own heat rating per unit of fuel, but it’s the BTU content that matters. With the heat rate you know the efficiency of your plant, the more BTU/kWh, the more expensive the energy produced.

This is where coal plants lose the fight. Even the best ultra supercritical boiler with an efficient cross-compound steam turbine gets about forty-five to forty-six percent efficiency. A combined cycle plant is running in the low sixty percent efficiency range. This means a coal plant is burning tons more coal to make the same amount of power. Coal is cheap, but it’s not that cheap. When you add the fixed capital costs, the coal plant that carries that cost is often pushed out of the competitive window. With Natural Gas prices on the rise, that competitive window has started to slip back in favor of coal, but it is close. This isn’t theoretical - in Q1 2025, Henry Hub prices averaged $3.70-4.30/MMBtu versus 2024’s sub-$3.00 baseline, and coal generation surged 15% year-over-year while gas-fired generation dropped 4%. EIA projects coal consumption up 9% for 2025 specifically because higher gas costs made coal the more economical dispatch option.

So just how competitive are things out there? Remember run time is king; a plant that sits idle will likely be consumed by fixed costs, even if it makes a handsome profit on occasion. We can see it in the numbers EIA produces regarding gas turbine life span; they are artificially low. Recent analysis of EIA-860 data by EPRI shows that combined cycle plants installed in 1985 have a 60% retirement rate—not due to mechanical failure, but economic obsolescence (see LinkedIn post by Michael Caravaggio). What is happening is that many Combined Cycle plants built in the 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s are being repowered. There was a huge shift in gas turbine technology from the late 2000s into the early 2010s that vastly improved the efficiency of gas turbine engines. For example, a 1990s vintage 7FB turbine used 7100 BTU/kWh, where a new H or HA frame will use 6300 to 6500 BTU/kWh. That might not seem like much, but it’s enough to force those older CC turbines out of the bid stack. If you don’t run, you don’t live. So upgrade or close.

7F and 9HA Turbines

We are seeing many of those retired 1990 turbines starting to show up again as peaking turbines. Peaking service operates under an entirely different business model. Generators are paid to be available; this is where the bulk of those PJM capacity payments go. Most peaking turbines have air permits that only allow them to run 100 to 500 hours a year; many only run 50. Fuel economy is really not a consideration. They are simple cycle fast start; many can be a full load in ten minutes from cold steel if needed. You will find dozens of 70-year-old GE Frame units in this service with heat rates of 13,000 to 15,000 BTU/kWh. It’s a very necessary service for reliability, but it’s not cheap. You do need to win a capacity contract to survive as a private generator, but that’s not an issue right now.

So, I will talk about batteries and renewables separately, because they really are not in the same market anymore.

Batteries compete in two distinct markets, and operators must choose their strategy: Capacity Market Strategy: Batteries are increasingly competing with peaking units in capacity markets. To do so, they commit to staying fully charged and available, which takes them out of active energy market participation. Most capacity/peaking runs are four hours or less, which works well for current battery technology. This service also preserves battery life by reducing cycling, potentially providing better long-term ROI if capacity payments are sufficient. Energy Arbitrage Strategy: This is the evening peak discharge pattern you see on many trend charts. Batteries charge during morning and afternoon hours when energy is cheap, then discharge during “super-peak” when prices are high. This is how battery operators make money in energy markets—by exploiting price differentials. However, batteries in this service carry considerable debt service, face approximately a fifteen-year ROI timeline before replacement is needed and must account for round-trip efficiency losses of 10-15% across the charge/discharge cycle. Batteries, wind and solar have historically received subsidies that distort competitive dynamics in energy markets. Subsidies encourage operation at a loss or even negative energy prices because the subsidy is based on a production number. Any type of resource that is funded by the tax base instead of the commodity they produce will distort the market in which they participate. Without subsidy support, wind and solar face significant challenges competing in retail energy markets due to their operational constraints. They cannot be used in the capacity markets because they are not a dispatchable resource. They cannot be sold into the energy markets as firm energy, “the high-income energy”, because of the unpredictable intermittent nature. They do not run enough hours to generate enough revenue to support their own considerable debt service. In states with renewable portfolio standards, energy prices have often risen significantly, though multiple factors contribute to this trend. Even with subsidies, the power system still requires traditional generation support. In my experience as a system operator, high renewable penetration forces thermal units to run at minimum load where they operate at their worst heat rates and highest emissions per MWh. You combine the compounding effects of intermittent generation that require full reserves to be carried by the system with the excessive fuel burned to support this type of operation, and it becomes clear why this operational model drives prices higher.

If we’re committed to a free market approach, we need to let market forces work without artificial distortions. If we’re going to continue with this quasi-regulated hybrid market—controlling what gets built and who gets fuel—we might as well return to the transparency and accountability of the old vertically integrated utility model.

I hope you enjoyed my piece, and I hope it shed a little light on the inner workings. I always enjoy your comments, thanks for reading.