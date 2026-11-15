The map goes dark

On July 10, 2024, at about 8:30 PM, a fault in the Kapaia switchyard tripped every generator on the Kauai Island Utility Cooperative’s (KIUC) power system and put the entire island of Kauai in the dark. It was the second time that year. An equipment failure at the Port Allen Generating Station had blacked out the island at about 2:15 PM on January 4, 2024. It’s part of island life; blackouts are pretty routine on many island systems.

It’s not just the power; it’s everything that depends on power that gets affected. Phone systems, web servers and outage maps all run on the same power system. So, when the island goes black, so does the information channel. When Kauai went dark on July 10, 2024, KIUC’s own outage map went offline with it and didn’t come back until 9:08 PM. The Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority (VIWAPA, known locally as WAPA) lost its phones, website and online outage map during a three-day blackout in late October 2026. The map runs on the same island system it reports on.

This is the first of five pieces on island power systems. This one covers the physics: the same physics every operator lives with, just with no margin. After that come Hawaii, the Pacific territories and Tonga, the Caribbean, and finally Cuba.

If you’re new here, the basics behind this piece are in my Power Systems series: “Let’s Talk About Frequency,” “Can’t Vote for This Governor” and “Inertia – Big Iron Rolling.”

Nobody to call

When you are a Balancing Authority (BA) in the Eastern Interconnection and your primary unit trips, customers in the East don’t even notice. Sure, the System Operators scramble and the phones in the control room get very busy very quickly. But the average CPA working on your tax document has no clue anything went wrong, and likely never will. Governors on thousands of units across the Interconnection catch the frequency decline within seconds. The BA where the unit tripped will lean on its neighbors for a few minutes while it fires up reserves, and Automatic Generation Control (AGC) brings frequency back to 60 Hz. The system just works.

Now you are on Kauai and your main unit trips. There is no one to call for help and no neighbor to lean on. Your best hope is that underfrequency load shedding (UFLS) dumps enough customers to keep the system from a complete collapse. If it works, you can hopefully bring on a reserve unit and have everyone back in about 30 minutes. If not, you are starting from scratch.

The largest-unit problem

The biggest issue that island systems consistently run up against is the largest unit as a ratio of total load. Every utility knows there is economy of scale: the larger the unit, the lower the heat rate (fewer Btu of fuel per kWh generated). Island units primarily burn some form of fuel oil, an expensive fuel. So, economics play into the decisions that get made.

Big units on small systems work against reliability. When your largest unit is 20% or more of your system load, it becomes a huge physics problem when it just disappears. On interconnected systems it is always front and center in plans. You will see it listed as the MSSC, or Most Severe Single Contingency, and on interconnected systems it’s not always a generator. Even the largest MSSC on the Eastern Interconnection, about 1,700 megawatts (MW), is well under one percent of that Interconnection’s load.

A good example is Tonga. On Tongatapu, the main island, Tonga Power’s load averages about 8 MW and peaks at about 11 MW. Its largest unit, the 2.2 MW Generator No. 7, is 20% of that peak and more than a third of the 6 MW early-morning low. When that unit failed on August 15, 2026, Tonga Power had to go to rotating load shedding to keep Tongatapu from going black.

VIWAPA’s St. Thomas–St. John district is worse. It peaks around 60 MW and carries about 33 MW of base load, and its largest unit, Unit 23, is a 30 MW gas turbine. That’s half the peak, and nearly all of the overnight load, riding on one machine. Unit 23 has been out of service since May 2025.

One of the best ways to stave off a blackout is to carry extra spinning reserve. But the more spinning reserve you carry, the lower the load your units run at, and that makes the heat rate worse, so it’s expensive. Fuel oil piston engines need to run at a minimum load, somewhere between 40% and 60% depending on the engine, or they develop “wet stacking” issues that get expensive to deal with. So the end result is these systems run with thin reserves, because they have to.

Falling fast

There has been a significant amount of discussion about inertia on Substack. It was the early suspect after the Iberian blackout on April 28, 2025, until the final investigation pointed to voltage control instead. But if you want prime examples of low-inertia systems, take a look at the island systems. The lack of inertia has been compounded by adding solar, mostly behind-the-meter (BTM) rooftop solar, to systems that were already short on inertia.

What inertia drives is the rate of change of frequency (RoCoF), or how fast the frequency falls, and on these small systems it is very fast. You are playing two timelines against a hard limit: how fast the frequency drops versus how fast the governors can get the prime movers to respond and arrest that decline. It’s not just the governor; it’s the fuel pressure in the common rail and how soon that fuel gets burned in the cylinder. The hard limit is when the speed of the system drops below the torque curve of the engines. Once you cross that boundary, the system is going black.

UFLS can help save the system if it’s fast, but on these systems, it must be very fast and very generous. It takes a breaker three cycles to operate once it is told to trip, and three cycles can be a long time in these conditions. What you find is that island UFLS is enabled at much higher frequencies and dumps much more load than its mainland counterparts.

Rooftop solar is a killer for working UFLS systems. They are designed to shed a planned block of load at each frequency step, sized from the load the control center can see on each feeder. BTM rooftop solar depresses load, so the amount of generation online is set to serve the apparent load, not the actual load. A system contingency happens and frequency drops. UFLS should solve the issue, but older rooftop inverters are set to trip off at small frequency deviations to protect themselves, and they dump the hidden load back on the system. Newer inverters built to IEEE 1547-2018 have to ride through these events, but much of the installed fleet predates that standard. And when UFLS does drop a feeder at midday, it drops that feeder’s solar too, so it sheds less net load than the settings assume. That cancels the UFLS gains, and then some, and the system goes black.

An example of the above is the Sri Lanka power system. Its UFLS settings date back to 2018, and more than 1,000 MW of rooftop solar has been added since then. On October 17, 2026, a coal unit at Norochcholai dropped from 187 MW to almost nothing, and the entire power system went black. This is not an isolated case. Sri Lanka’s February 9, 2025, blackout hit on a low-demand Sunday with solar carrying more than half the load.

When the controls are the contingency

On an island, any problem can turn into a big problem, and control system issues are usually not small.

Ta’u, American Samoa, January 1, 2018: a trip on the solar side of the island’s solar-and-battery microgrid blacked out the island. Three backup diesels were set to start automatically, but the microgrid’s controllers wouldn’t let them take the load, and the American Samoa Power Authority (ASPA) couldn’t override it remotely. Customers were dark for about 20 hours, until a crew got to the island.

Tutuila, American Samoa, January 8, 2025: an underground cable fault and a failure of the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system at ASPA’s Satala plant took the whole island down. The plant ran in manual mode until repairs were made.

St. Thomas, October 15, 2026: VIWAPA’s Wärtsilä Phase 2 engines unexpectedly switched from automatic to manual operation, which knocked the other units offline and blacked out the plant.

The point here is that any one of these control problems on the mainland would have meant a written report and probably some money. But islands advertise your problems, loudly.

Getting the lights back

When it comes to personnel, which operator do I want on my black start team? That’s right, an island operator. Why? Because practice makes perfect, and they get lots of practice. But even when you have done it before and you know how, that doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy.

Every feeder you pick up after a long outage comes back heavier than it left. Refrigerators, air conditioners, water heaters and pumps all start at once, and a small unit can only take so big a bite before frequency sags and it trips again.

VIWAPA has had to restart its whole power system on the small Wärtsilä units, because Unit 15 and Unit 23, the units it counts on for black start, are both out of service.

VIWAPA had feeders coming back by 10:10 PM on October 21, 2026, only to have the whole district collapse again at 2:21 AM the next day.

On St. Croix, VIWAPA went to fire up its spare unit on November 11, 2026, only to find it was broken too.

Cuba has been trying to run a fleet on rationed fuel for months now, and its entire system collapsed four times between mid-July and early August 2026.

Take it from an old operator: these are the places Murphy and Karma hang out and share a drink. If it can happen, it will.

One breaker from an island

Just a couple of stories from “back in the day.”

In the summer of 1996, Redding Electric Utility (REU) had just gotten its peaking units to the point they were available if needed. There were still some minor control issues to sort, and I don’t remember if they had officially been declared ready for service. Didn’t matter, Murphy came calling. At approximately 1:24 PM on July 2, 1996, during a heat wave, a fault and then a relay misoperation tripped both 345 kV lines from the Jim Bridger power plant into southeastern Idaho. Without going too deep, the double line trip caused a voltage collapse in Boise that tore the Western Interconnection, then coordinated by the Western Systems Coordinating Council (WSCC), into several islands and initiated widespread underfrequency load shedding. Redding was part of the California island. All of REU’s UFLS fired, and everything that could shed, did. Frequency decline stopped, partially recovered to around 59.5 Hz, and stalled out. REU was asked to put its peaking units online. Murphy strikes! The units would come up to speed and start to auto-sync, and the synchronizer would time out and lock out. Fortunately, REU had trained staff who simply put the units in manual and did it the old-fashioned way. The problem, it turned out, was a 60 Hz permissive set in the programmable logic controller (PLC) logic. As soon as the auto-synchronizer lowered the speed below 60 Hz, the synchronizer was disabled. No one ever imagined synchronizing to a 59.5 Hz island. There was a lot of credit given afterward that those three little peakers were the magic sauce to break the stall and recover the island frequency. I would put that in the legends and tall tales category, but it’s possible.

The next one is waiting in the wings. REU installed new governor controls to allow its system to operate as an island. The new system was installed but never tested. Senior management would not allow it; they deemed the risk of a large but short-lived outage, if things went wrong, too politically expensive. Almost all of the personnel who installed that new logic have since moved on, so the knowledge base left with them.

Now we see BTM islanded systems being built to serve data centers. We see green energy advocates pushing for microgrid-only power systems and doing away with the bulk power system. That would take us full circle. The first power systems were islands too, and the industry tied them together because one plant on its own couldn’t be counted on. We may yet see the island system problems come home to roost.

No place to run

Every one of these problems exists on the large mainland Interconnections. You rarely or never hear about them because of the sheer mass of the interconnected machine. A single failure is insignificant to the whole. On an island surrounded by water, there is no place to run.

Next up, after the Thanksgiving break, we will talk about Hawaii, the island paradise, and probably the most solar-impacted group of systems in this discussion. Until then, share your thoughts or your stories. I know you Vets have some.

Thanks for reading Kilovar’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

References

Sources for the text

Kauai Now, “Islandwide power outage reported on Kauai,” July 10, 2024. https://kauainownews.com/2024/07/10/islandwide-power-outage-reported-on-kauai/

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Sources for the graphics