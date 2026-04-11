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Kilovar 1959's avatar
Kilovar 1959
7d

Aero-derivatives are solidly in the utility scale range. The GE LM2500 was the launch for derivatives from what I remember, started out around 28MW. Caterpillar owns Solar Turbines that has a line of smaller gas turbines 1MW to 38MW. Gas turbines typically are no longer used for standby power. ATT used them on their central offices for years, but that time has passed.

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J Hoker's avatar
J Hoker
7d

It should tell people something about grid reliability when the utility guys like us have natural gas generation backup at their homes. Here's an industry story for you. I was at a statewide tabletop exercise to write a report for the legislature on the state's generation resilience and how it would restart after a total blackout. All great utility engineers, the finest EE's in the land. To this day, I don't know how or why I, an economist, was put on that committee. Maybe because I had studied nuclear engineering for three years and decided that the math was easier in economics... In any event, they were discussing using the gas turbines to shore up the system as a dark start. One of the opening conditions was that the outage was regional, covering several states. I had a question. If that were the case, how long would the gas lines have enough pressure to supply the gen sets? The answer, "We are looking at this state only." While that works in a tabletop exercise, it's something I think about every once in a while. It's also why my gen set can switch from natural gas to LP with the turn of a valve.

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