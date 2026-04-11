Caterpillar 2.5MW Natural Gas Generator.

If you’ve been following this series, you’ve now spent two articles inside the regulatory machinery that governs diesel standby generators. Part 1 laid out the tier structure — Tier 1 through Tier 4 Final — and the patchwork of federal, state, and local air district rules that a facility owner must navigate before a diesel genset ever turns a crankshaft. Part 2 walked you through what Tier 4 Final actually means on the ground: diesel particulate filters (DPF) that need regeneration cycles, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) that freezes at 12°F, a 100-hour annual test budget that barely covers your National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 110 obligations, and an inducement system that will derate your engine if it decides something is wrong with the aftertreatment.

If you came away from those two pieces thinking “there has to be a better way,” you’re not wrong. There is. And it’s been sitting there the whole time.

The Other Subpart

The diesel generator world lives under 40 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Part 60, Subpart IIII. That’s the rule package we’ve been dissecting. But there is another subpart that governs a completely different class of engines, and it operates under a fundamentally different regulatory philosophy.

Subpart JJJJ — Standards of Performance for Stationary Spark Ignition Internal Combustion Engines — covers natural gas and propane engines. If you’re an operator or a facility engineer who has spent the last two articles wincing at DPF regen cycles and DEF logistics, I need you to pay attention to what Subpart JJJJ does not require.

No diesel particulate filter. No selective catalytic reduction (SCR). No diesel exhaust fluid. No regeneration cycles. No inducement system. No derate risk.

For emergency standby spark ignition (SI) engines, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) essentially said: meet your emission limits at the engine, and we’re done here. The engine manufacturer handles compliance at the factory through combustion tuning — lean-burn calibration, ignition timing, air-fuel ratio management. The unit arrives at your site certified. You install it, commission it, connect it to your gas supply, and it’s ready to protect your facility.

There is no aftertreatment system to maintain, no consumable fluid to stock, no regeneration cycle to schedule, and no software system monitoring a catalytic converter that can lock your engine into a reduced power mode during the worst possible moment.

Read that list again. Then go back and read Part 2.

Why the Difference?

The answer is combustion chemistry, and it’s not complicated.

Diesel is a compression ignition fuel. You spray fuel into a cylinder full of hot compressed air and it ignites on contact. That process is thermodynamically efficient, but it produces two things that EPA cares deeply about: particulate matter (PM) — soot — and oxides of nitrogen (NOx). The entire Tier 4 aftertreatment architecture exists to capture those two pollutants after they come out of the cylinder, because the diesel combustion process inherently creates them.

Natural gas is a spark ignition fuel. It premixes with air before entering the cylinder, and a spark plug initiates combustion — the same basic process as your car engine. That premixed, controlled burn produces dramatically less particulate matter. There’s essentially no soot. The PM numbers are so low that EPA doesn’t require a particulate filter. And NOx can be managed through combustion tuning at the factory — lean-burn calibration that keeps flame temperatures below the threshold where nitrogen and oxygen combine into NOx.

The result: natural gas engines meet their emission standards at the tailpipe with nothing but good combustion engineering. No bolted-on aftertreatment. No consumables. No maintenance burden beyond normal engine service.

This isn’t a loophole. This is chemistry.

One clarification before we move on, because I’ll get emails if I don’t. Not all natural gas engines are created equal under Subpart JJJJ. The regulation distinguishes between lean-burn and rich-burn engines, and the distinction matters.

Lean-burn engines run with excess air in the combustion mixture — more air than the fuel needs for complete combustion. That excess air acts as a heat sink, keeping peak flame temperatures low, which is what holds NOx formation down. The engine meets its emission limits through combustion management alone; no aftertreatment required. This is the approach used in most residential and small commercial standby units, including the Cummins RS17A in my backyard.

Rich-burn engines run at or near stoichiometric — the chemically ideal air-to-fuel ratio for complete combustion. That produces higher exhaust temperatures and higher raw NOx, which means rich-burn engines above certain horsepower thresholds under JJJJ may require a three-way catalyst to meet their emission standards. That is aftertreatment — it’s simpler than the DPF/SCR/DEF stack on a Tier 4 diesel, but it’s hardware on the exhaust that needs maintenance and can degrade over time. If you’re specifying a larger commercial natural gas genset, ask whether the engine is lean-burn or rich-burn and what the catalyst requirements are. Don’t assume the aftertreatment-free story applies to everything running on natural gas.

The Standby Exemption — Again

In Part 1 we discussed the emergency standby exemption under §60.4211(f) that gives diesel generators some breathing room on emission standards. Subpart JJJJ has its own version of this for spark ignition engines, and it’s even more favorable.

Emergency stationary SI engines under Subpart JJJJ are subject to less stringent emission limits than their non-emergency counterparts, and critically, there is no aftertreatment expectation at all. The manufacturer certifies the engine to the applicable emission standard; the unit is designated and permitted as emergency standby, and the operational hour limits apply — but the physical hardware burden is the engine itself. That’s it.

The hour limitations are similar to the diesel side: 100 hours per year for maintenance and testing, unlimited hours for actual emergencies, and 50 hours per year for non-emergency situations under certain conditions. The engine has to be operated and maintained according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. But the critical difference is what happens between those hours.

A Tier 4 Final diesel sitting idle still has a DPF that needs periodic regen to burn off accumulated soot. Still has DEF that can freeze, crystallize, or degrade. Still has sensors monitoring the aftertreatment that can trigger an inducement response. The complexity doesn’t sleep.

A natural gas standby unit sitting idle is waiting for a call to action with exactly zero aftertreatment maintenance requirements. It starts. It runs. It carries load. It shuts down. That’s the operational profile, and there is nothing bolted to the exhaust stream that adds complexity, cost, or failure modes.

A Real Unit in a Real Backyard

I have a Cummins RS17A sitting on a concrete pad next to my garage in Licking County, Ohio. It’s a residential standby natural gas generator — a twin-cylinder engine connected to the local gas distribution system, with an automatic transfer switch (ATS) that puts it online when American Electric Power (AEP) loses the feed.

This unit shipped from the factory with no aftertreatment system. No DPF. No SCR. No DEF tank. The exhaust comes out of the engine, through a muffler, and into the atmosphere. It meets its EPA emission certification through combustion engineering alone — the same Subpart JJJJ framework I just described.

The extended warranty document from Cummins tells the story in a way that the regulation itself doesn’t make obvious. Nowhere in that warranty will you find the words “not for prime power use.” What you will find is the designation “Residential Standby” on every warranty tier, and an exclusion for “inappropriate use relative to designated power rating” and “inappropriate use relative to application guidelines.” The standby-only restriction is there, but it’s written in warranty language, not regulatory language.

Here’s what Cummins doesn’t put in writing but has stated verbally: the standby-only designation is directly tied to the EPA air permit classification that allows the engine to exist in its current form. The twin-cylinder engine in my RS17A ships without aftertreatment because it’s classified as emergency standby under Subpart JJJJ. If someone tried to operate it as prime power, they wouldn’t just void the warranty — they’d blow the air permit basis that allowed the engine to be manufactured without aftertreatment in the first place. Two consequences from one act, and the more serious one isn’t the warranty.

This is the regulatory architecture working exactly as designed. The engine is clean enough at the tailpipe that EPA doesn’t require aftertreatment for the limited-hour standby profile. The manufacturer builds the unit to that standard, certifies it, and prices it accordingly. The owner gets a backup power system that starts reliably, runs cleanly, and doesn’t require a second career in aftertreatment system maintenance to keep compliant.

Why Diesel Isn’t Going Anywhere

Before anyone accuses me of writing a natural gas sales brochure, let me be clear: diesel still wins in applications where it should win, and there are real engineering reasons why.

The equipment selection alone tells the story. The diesel standby generator market is enormous. Caterpillar, Cummins, Rehlko, and others offer diesel gensets from small commercial units up through multi-megawatt machines. The range of available sizes, configurations, and power ratings in diesel dwarfs what is currently available in natural gas for standby applications. If you need a 2 MW standby generator, your diesel options fill a catalog. Your natural gas options fill a short list.

Then there’s fuel security. A diesel generator with a full storage tank is fuel-independent. It doesn’t care what’s happening upstream. The pipeline can lose pressure; the gas utility can curtail service; the compressor station can go down — your diesel doesn’t know and doesn’t care. It has fuel on site, in a tank you can see and measure, and that fuel has an energy density that natural gas can’t match by volume. A 1,000-gallon diesel tank is a known quantity of runtime. A natural gas connection is a promise from someone else’s infrastructure.

That matters. During Winter Storm Fern in January 2026, pipeline pressure wasn’t the issue — but it could have been, and every facility manager who lived through that week was thinking about it. During Winter Storm Elliott and Winter Storm Uri it was. Fuel independence is not an abstraction when the grid is down, and the temperature is in single digits.

The NFPA Level 1 Problem

Here’s where natural gas gets complicated for critical facilities, and this is a detail that the “just switch to gas” crowd usually leaves out.

NFPA 110 — the Standard for Emergency and Standby Power Systems — defines Type 10 systems as those that must restore power within 10 seconds of a utility failure. Level 1 systems are the highest reliability classification, covering hospitals, certain data centers, and other facilities where loss of power is a life-safety issue. And Level 1 systems require on-site fuel capacity for 96 hours of operation at the generator’s nameplate rating.

Diesel handles both requirements without breaking a sweat. A diesel engine cranks, fires on compression ignition, and is at rated speed in seconds — 10-second start is standard across the product line. And 96 hours of fuel is a sizing calculation: figure out your fuel consumption rate, multiply by 96, and order the tank.

Natural gas has a harder time on both counts.

The 10-second start requirement is achievable with natural gas engines, but it’s not a given. Natural gas doesn’t compression-ignite — it needs a spark, and the air-fuel mixture needs to be right before the engine will fire cleanly. In cold weather especially, natural gas engines may need enhanced start aids — block heaters, battery warmers, intake air heaters, or pre-lube systems — to reliably hit that 10-second window. Every one of those additions is another system to maintain, another failure mode to manage, and another item on the commissioning checklist. The simplicity advantage I described in the aftertreatment comparison starts to erode when you bolt on the hardware needed to guarantee a cold-weather fast start.

Then there’s the 96-hour fuel question. If your natural gas comes from a utility distribution main, you’re relying on that pipeline staying pressurized for four straight days during the same emergency that knocked out the grid. That’s not fuel storage — that’s fuel faith. Some facilities address this with on-site liquefied natural gas (LNG) or compressed natural gas (CNG) storage, but now you’ve added cryogenic or high-pressure fuel storage infrastructure, and the cost and complexity calculation changes significantly.

This is why you still see diesel as the dominant choice for hospital emergency power, for NFPA 110 Level 1 / Type 10 installations, and for any application where the answer to “what if the gas goes out too?” can’t be a shrug. The regulatory burden of Tier 4 Final is real, but for some facilities, accepting that burden is the price of fuel certainty.

“But What If I Want to Run It as Prime Power?”

I get this question constantly. Someone reads about natural gas generators, sees the regulatory simplicity of the standby classification, and asks: what if I just run it all the time? What does it take to operate a natural gas engine as a prime power source?

The answer is: a completely different regulatory universe.

The moment you move a stationary spark ignition engine from emergency standby to prime power — or even to non-emergency use beyond the allowed hours — you leave the favorable corner of Subpart JJJJ and step into the full force of the regulation. The emission standards tighten significantly. For engines above certain horsepower thresholds, prime power and continuous duty applications require emission levels that may not be achievable through combustion tuning alone.

That means aftertreatment. The same catalytic converters, oxidation catalysts, and in some cases SCR systems that Subpart JJJJ doesn’t require for emergency standby engines may become mandatory for the same engine operating in a prime power role. You also pick up additional monitoring, recordkeeping, and reporting obligations. And depending on your state and local air district, you may need a formal air permit with emission caps, stack testing requirements, and annual compliance demonstrations.

The economics change too. A prime power natural gas engine runs thousands of hours per year, not dozens. The maintenance intervals are compressed. The engine wears at a fundamentally different rate. And the manufacturer’s warranty — if it covers prime power at all — will be structured very differently than the standby warranty we looked at earlier. The 2,000-hour cap in the Cummins residential warranty isn’t arbitrary: it’s calibrated to the standby duty cycle. A prime power application will blow through that ceiling in a fraction of the warranty period.

This is exactly what’s playing out right now in the data center world, where behind-the-meter natural gas generation is being deployed at scale — not as emergency standby, but as primary or supplemental power. Those installations are operating under different permits, different emission standards, different engine configurations, and different maintenance regimes than anything in the residential or commercial standby market. They are not running the same regulatory playbook, even though the fuel is the same.

One more variant I should mention, because a reader brought it up in the Part 2 comments and it’s a fair question: dual-fuel engines. These are machines — typically large-bore, utility-scale units from manufacturers like MAN and Wärtsilä — that run primarily on natural gas but use a small pilot injection of diesel (often around 1%) to initiate combustion, eliminating the spark plug ignition system entirely. The advantages are real: you get the emission profile of a gas engine, the compression-ignition reliability of a diesel, and reduced ignition system maintenance. The MAN 51/60DF and the Wärtsilä 34DF are proven platforms in municipal and utility generation.

But these are 5—20+ megawatt (MW) class machines operating in a completely different regulatory, procurement, and operational world than what we’re discussing in this series. They have their own permit requirements, their own emission standards based on size and duty cycle, and their own maintenance regimes. If you’re running a municipal power plant or an island grid, dual-fuel is a serious conversation. If you’re specifying backup power for a hospital or a commercial building, it’s a different catalog.

The standby exemption is a gift. It lets manufacturers build simpler, cleaner, more reliable engines for a specific duty cycle. But it only works if the engine stays in its lane. The moment the duty cycle changes, the regulatory framework changes with it — and the simplicity advantage disappears.

What This Means for Facility Owners

So where does this leave the facility engineer making a decision?

If you’re in an NFPA 110 Level 1 / Type 10 application — hospitals, certain data centers, life-safety systems — diesel is still likely your primary answer. The equipment selection is broader, the 10-second start is proven, the 96-hour fuel requirement is solved with a tank, and you own your fuel supply. The Tier 4 Final aftertreatment burden is real and it’s expensive, but it’s manageable if you budget for it and staff for it. Go in with your eyes open.

If you’re in a commercial or residential standby application with reliable natural gas service, Subpart JJJJ hands you a genuinely simpler machine. No aftertreatment hardware to maintain. No consumable fluids to stock. No sensor-driven derate risk during an emergency. No regen cycles eating into your test hour budget. And a warranty structure that confirms the manufacturer designed the product for exactly this: sit quietly, start fast, run clean, shut down, repeat.

And if someone asks you about running a natural gas engine as prime power — tell them to read the permit application first.

Chemistry does the work that the aftertreatment does on diesel. And chemistry doesn’t need a software update. But chemistry alone doesn’t answer every question, and the choice between diesel and natural gas is still an engineering decision, not a political one. As always, please drop me a comment with your thoughts or questions. Thank you for reading my column.

Next in the series: In part 4 we will look at the operational realities of reciprocating engine fleets versus gas turbines in standby and behind-the-meter generation, with some stories from the field that illustrate why iron selection matters more than the spec sheet suggests. We will look at who the engine manufacturers are playing in this market and the brand naming deals that often mask who the real manufacturer is.