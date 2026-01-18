Hello readers, unless you have been living in a cave, you have no doubt seen some of the news coming out of the war in Ukraine. Regardless of your position on the conflict, the destruction of infrastructure serving civilians during the cold of winter is a tragedy. It’s an old story going back as long as there has been war, whether it’s burning crops, poisoning water, or driving off livestock. We got considerably better at it in closing stages of WWI when we figured out how to bomb the enemy’s cities from the air. We can talk all day about the moralities of these tactics; the question is what do you do if you are on the receiving end. In this piece, I’ll explore how military distributed generation principles could help civilian infrastructure survive sustained attacks - and where Ukraine appears to be heading.

Speaking of Ukraine specifically, much of the infrastructure was built during the Soviet era. Large blocks of housing, heated by large central heating plants, powered by large central generating stations. Often heating plants and power generation were the same facility, using steam extraction off the steam turbine for district heating. Such systems were highly efficient, but extremely soft targets in a military conflict. A strike on a central plant disables both heat and power. What has become clear is that when Ukraine tries to repair these central facilities, Russia simply strikes them again. To be honest there is little information available on how Ukraine has pivoted to deal with this issue, but let’s explore the topic.

Kharkiv Oblast provides a stark example. In March 2024, Russian strikes destroyed the Kharkiv TEC-5 combined heat and power plant and the Zmiivska thermal power plant—both major facilities providing centralized heating to hundreds of thousands of residents. When repairs were attempted, Russia simply struck them again. By winter 2024-25, over 2,600 residential buildings in Kharkiv had lost heating, affecting 500,000 subscribers. The lesson was clear: attempting to repair large, centralized facilities during active conflict only creates recurring targets

What would be the best approach if you found yourself in this situation where your infrastructure was subject to constant attack? Let’s dig in:

Attempting to repair and restore may not be the correct action; conserve and preserve may be a better approach to these large resources. Removing debris, sealing exposed critical systems, and setting them up for repair later when these systems are no longer a target may be a better approach. The enemy is unlikely to strike an offline target that is not being repaired, so critical infrastructure can survive the war. If you follow the example of the US Military (see this document), individual power sources are considered expendable. When building the power system for base support, they use the distribute and network approach. Instead of single large generators, they use widely separated paralleled smaller generators. The advantage of distribute and network is it builds redundancy, and forces the enemy to locate and target many locations instead of just one to accomplish their goal. The military operates a selected range of generators. Including small portable units producing 28 volts for logistics support, trailer mounted units in both single phase and three phase configurations, often reconfigurable to operate at 50 or 60Hz for NATO support. The generators are fuel agnostic and can run on a wide variety of liquid fuels that might be available during battlefield conditions. Fuel agnostic operation is one of the cornerstones of US military doctrine. Links to US Military generation equipment can be found here, here, and here. For HVAC, the US military uses much the same strategy. In hot areas they deploy various sizes of mobile air conditioning units designed to cool tents via flexible duct work. The military is primarily concerned with keeping their equipment cool, and less concerned with personnel. However, the recognition of heat fatigue is recognized, so cooling down to the squad tent level is a feature. These HVAC modules do have a small electric heater for cool weather, but do not have serious heating. For arctic environments, the military switches to fuel burning direct air heating units that sit in the place of the HVAC units. By burning fuel directly, they eliminate the inefficiency of generating electricity for electric heat. Failed or damaged equipment can easily be swapped with a working unit.

Steam heat is another issue entirely. Many old Soviet Bloc countries still run central heating plants; it’s basically a central steam plant for much of the city. In the USA you can find similar systems on college campuses, or large single owner commercial properties. If maintained properly, they are a very efficient way to heat a large group of buildings. However, maintenance, even in the USA, is usually an issue. These systems were not designed with ways to intercept the steam feed and condensate return piping, so distribute and network takes some serious modifications. The plan is exactly the same as with power, decentralize the heat production and network the piping so a lost asset can be bypassed.

Research shows this is taking place; trailer mounted multi-fuel package boilers designed to be autonomous from the power infrastructure. They reportedly burn fuel oil or solid fuel consisting of wood pellets or split wood. Natural gas is avoided because the gas system is also under attack. The boilers are equipped with heat exchangers, so the boiler water system stays independent of the soviet era systems that are notoriously dirty, and often leaky. To date, over 500 of these systems have been deployed. USAID was one of the main drivers of this program before the department was disbanded.

I am sure some are thinking these military systems are great, but what does that have to do with what is going on with the civilians in Ukraine, or anywhere else for that matter. If you take Civil Defense training from FEMA, you quickly learn that these military principles are often applied to civilian incidents and play particularly well in a hostile location like Ukraine. The issue is equipment. USAID was making some of this military spec equipment available for civilian use in Ukraine, that US window has closed. Commercial generation often isn’t equipped with the extra gear needed to operate in parallel, is a one fuel source only, and isn’t built for continuous operation. So instead of networks, you end up with a one off running independently, and the unreliability that brings. One offs invite corruption with generated power for sale to the highest bidder instead of flowing to the point of most need. There are numerous examples of that system found throughout the middle east. Still, some power is better than no power.

There is some evidence that there are organized efforts in place to establish and operate networks as described above, but much work remains to be done. Until hostilities come to a close, think about where any money you donate flows, and where it will get the most bang for the buck. Make sure you fully vet any charity and look at the percentage of funds that actually flow through to the field. I am not aware of any charity working on this particular problem, but feel free to enlighten me.

Thanks for reading my Substack and my unique view on the practical side of power systems. I hope this post was enlightening and promotes a better understanding of wartime situations. As always, I welcome your comments and technical insights. Let’s keep the discussion focused on infrastructure resilience and operational lessons learned. Thanks for reading.