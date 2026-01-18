Kilovar’s Substack

Kilovar’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas J Shepstone's avatar
Thomas J Shepstone
3h

Hugely important lessons!

Reply
Share
dave walker's avatar
dave walker
14m

It’s incredibly sad to realize many Americans have no idea how easy our life is due to the abundance of energy security. Excellent read, thank you.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kilovar 1959 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture