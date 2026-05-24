Kilovar’s Substack

Kilovar’s Substack

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
2d

Thank you for this series. It was awesome to learn about this. The innovation is amazing, and because of this our modern lifestyle is incredibly comfortable and safe.

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