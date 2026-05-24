Operator monitoring pant metering at Santa Anna #1, Source: Iron Men and Cooper Wires - Centennial History of Southern California Edison, William A. Myers

Holding the Voltage — How Power Plants Learned to Regulate Themselves

Colgate-Folsom Series, Part 3: From Handwheels to Vibrating Contacts

Hello readers, today we continue the conversation about the formative days of power system development. Let’s venture back onto the plant floor again in those pioneering powerhouses.

The Plant Floor

The conditions were not a pleasant day in the office. The machinery, even in hydro plants, gave off a loud din of mechanical noise. The laminations in the load windings hummed at 60 Hz in tune with the system frequency; if the system slowed down, they could hear it, and they could feel it through the vibrations in their feet. The generator windings, open to the air in the generator hall, threw off tremendous heat, making the room a hot place to work. The room was filled with the smells of warm insulation, warm lubricating oil, and working equipment. Smell alone could warn an operator when something was amiss and needed to be addressed. To the operators, these were living, breathing entities that they loved and served.

The Central Bus System

Early on, voltage—the thing that makes light bulbs bright and causes them to dim when voltage drops—was an entirely manual operation. The early plant had a “central bus system” with a single standalone, or two separate, DC “exciter” generators, often just called exciters, serving all the large AC generators in the plant. The DC current was used to supply the field windings in the main generators. Folsom had two standalone water turbines with DC generators; one was capable of running the entire plant. DC current to the main generator field winding was controlled by large rheostats (adjustable resistors), in series with the main field. The DC voltage for the entire DC bus was controlled by adjusting the field coil rheostat for the DC exciter.

Folsom hydro powered DC exciter generator, source: California State Parks

One thing to make clear: adjusting the voltage to an individual AC generator connected to the same bus as other AC generators will produce circulating currents between the units. All generators connected to the same bus need to be adjusted to the same relative voltage to minimize these circulating currents. That would be the job of a very experienced senior operator.

Exactly how voltage was controlled at these old central-bus, multi-unit, manual plants is lost to history. But we can guess that once individual machines were set, the entire plant was controlled with adjustments to the exciter generator, and the main generator settings stayed static.

For more about this, take a look back in the early part of my Substack where I talked about basics, in Power Systems — Playing With Magnets.

The First Automation

Automation came much quicker to voltage control than it did to frequency. Voltage changes fast, and low voltage has a detrimental effect on system operation. So, voltage became the natural first target, and the ability to get there was a much straighter path.

The first step was to automate the rheostat on the exciter generator. This method was crude and is poorly documented, but abandoned equipment shows up in photos suggesting it may have been more common than we believe. A DC motor was used to drive a reduction transmission, and the output of the transmission drove a chain sprocket. A chain was looped around that sprocket and around a sprocket attached to the input of the manual rheostat. The motor was controlled by a contact-making voltmeter: if voltage got too high or too low, the motor was energized and slowly moved the rheostat in the correct direction until the meter moved enough to open the contact. This system is documented on a synchronous condenser installed at North Tower on the PG&E 60 kV line to Oakland.

AVR at North Tower Synchronous Condenser, Source PG&E Magazine Vol.II No. 12, May 1911.

The Tirrill Breakthrough

Next came the General Electric Tirrill automatic voltage regulator (AVR), which came into service around 1902. The Tirrill AVR was a massive leap in technology. Instead of using series resistance, it used vibrating contacts. Each time the contacts closed, current flowed to the exciter field winding; each time they opened, the current was interrupted. What mattered was the average field current over time. As voltage sagged, the average current increased; as voltage swelled, the average current decreased. The downside was the constant vibration wore the contacts, so the Tirrill required regular maintenance.

The Tirrill also contained the internal circuits to automatically balance out the circulating currents between two generators on the same bus. This became known as reactive droop compensation, and it is still used today. The Tirrill became the widely adopted standard for almost two decades. However, adopting the Tirrill was more than just plugging in a new regulator.

Two Versions of Tirrill AVR

The End of the Central Bus

Adopting the new regulator brought an abrupt end to the central bus single-exciter-generator system. By the nature of how it worked, the Tirrill needed to work with small currents, so trying to control a single exciter for an entire plant was out. The Tirrill needed each main generator to have its own exciter.

This new requirement forced changes to the generators themselves. New equipment came with exciters driven by flat belts off the main shaft; this was often an additional belt drive to the one driving the flyweight head on the governor. These new belt drives needed tensioner mechanisms because the exciter ran under load. An alternative was a motor-generator (MG) exciter mounted close to the main generator. The trouble with MG exciters was that they offered no black start capability. It is likely in practice that MG exciters were mostly used to convert old central bus plants to Tirrill AVRs.

Note the image of the MG set is oversized, but it's what i could find.

The Current Wall

As metallurgy continued to improve, exciter mounting was moved to the main shaft behind the main field winding. Then, as machines continued to grow, the exciter field current got too high for the AVRs, so a “pilot” exciter was added behind the main exciter to add a third stage to the control loop.

What Came Next

The Tirrill design was eventually superseded by the Brown Boveri / Allis-Chalmers rolling contact regulator, then the Westinghouse Silverstat silver button design. The evolution continued, but that reaches beyond the scope of this early design series.

Conclusion

This piece completes this series on the early days of the power station industry. Next week step back into the modern era with a requested piece by our own Green Nuke. We talk about voltage support, and go over some examples of what happens when voltage support is not sufficient on a dynamic power system, as well as how modern IBR based resources are playing into this potential problem. If you have some stories about vintage AVR systems you could share, or comments on something i missed in this series, I always love your feedback.

References

Bragg, Geo. H. “The Voltage Regulator at North Tower.” Pacific Gas and Electric Magazine, Vol. II, No. 12, May 1911, pp. 441–444.

Earlier in This Series

Power Systems — Playing With Magnets — The basics of generator excitation and voltage control.

Where It Started — Power System Interconnections

Where It Started — The Men Who Held the Frequency