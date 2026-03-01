Kilovar’s Substack

David Roper
2d

A more general point I’d make is that these figures illustrate how precarious a renewables heavy grid will be.

The fact is there was coal, there was gas, there was fuel oil because we can store them, and store them by the TWh for extended periods. Eliminating them from the power generation mix begs the question: can we store enough electrical energy to meet a once a year, never mind a 1 in 100-year, event?

Add in the electricity needed to displace fossil fuels from the primary energy mix — fuel for transport, agriculture, industry and commerce — and the storage requirements to bridge a deep cold, low generation event become colossal. The US is fortunate in that it is larger than its weather systems; it wasn’t the whole US suffering, just parts of it. But building sufficient surplus capacity and interconnect that Texas could support the East Coast or California the Mid-West seems equally problematic.

There are two solutions: ignore climate change and pray that others suffer its effects but you don’t; or ditch renewables for the one stable zero-carbon generation we know, nuclear.

Ed Reid
2d

Storage optimizes use of pipeline capacity, shaving peaks in the winter and filling valleys in the summer. Interruptible and curtailable service contracts also optimize use of pipeline capacity.

The solution to issues caused by interruptible and curtailable services is pipeline and storage capacity additions. Firm service is more exdpensive because of the incremental investment required to provide it. Firm gas supply contracts are also more expensive than spot market purchases when there is spot market gas available.

New York is largely responsible for the unavailability of sufficient natural gas in New York and New England. Blocking pipeline construction and then blaming the transmission companies for not supplying the market is politics at its most revolting.

