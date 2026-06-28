Kilovar’s Substack

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Dean Cardno's avatar
Dean Cardno
Jun 28

Thanks for the series, Kilovar. I am sometimes amazed that smart people don't understand that stuff (whatever it is) has to be paid for. It's always tempting for a utility (or their regulator) to pretend otherwise, though

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
Jun 28

Staggering poverty rate. Those social programs need a look at as well. But of course that doesn’t get people elected over and over does it. The no free lunch proverb rings true again. This was a really series. Thanks for doing this.

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