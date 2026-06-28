At midnight on December 15, 1978, Cleveland became the first major American city to enter financial default since the Great Depression.

It didn’t have to happen that way. Six Cleveland banks, holding $14.5 million in short-term municipal notes coming due that night, could have done what they’d always done — rolled them over. They’d done it routinely for the prior administration. Instead, led by Cleveland Trust chairman Brock Weir, they made the rollover conditional on one thing: Mayor Dennis Kucinich had to agree to sell the city’s municipal electric system — Muny Light — to the Cleveland Electric Illuminating Company.

Kucinich said no. The city went into default. He lost his job in the next election.

He was right anyway.

The Founding Proposition

The story of Cleveland Public Power begins not in 1978 but in 1903, when Progressive Era mayor Tom L. Johnson proposed building a city-owned electric plant as a direct competitive check on CEI. The Chamber of Commerce opposed it. CEI opposed it. Johnson lost the fight in his own term, but his successor Newton Baker cleared the legal obstacles, and by 1914 the Cleveland Municipal Light Plant — universally known as Muny Light — was in full operation as the largest municipal electric plant in the nation.

The logic was simple and deliberately non-ideological: not charity, but competition. Private utilities serving natural monopoly markets will price to what the market will bear. A municipal competitor changes that calculus. Muny Light’s job wasn’t to run at a loss — it was to exist, to offer a benchmark price, and to give CEI a reason to stay honest.

By 1927, Muny Light was serving over 42,000 customers. Its advocates claimed it had saved Clevelanders $14 million in its first eight years. Through the Depression, Muny’s profits helped fund municipal relief payments. The utility was, as its founders intended, a civic asset with a financial function.

That didn’t make it beloved by the banks or by CEI.

December 15, 1978

By the mid-1970s, Muny Light was aging and politically neglected — its directors frequently accused of corruption; several later found to have been working effectively for CEI’s interests. Republican Mayor Ralph Perk agreed to sell it outright, a decision so unpopular it ended his political career. He finished third in the 1977 mayoral primary, behind both Kucinich and his opponent, largely on the Muny Light issue.

Kucinich won the general at 31, the youngest mayor of a major American city, on an explicit promise not to sell.

What he inherited was a fiscal trap. The prior administration had been spending bond proceeds for general operating purposes, leaving roughly $40 million in debt to be refinanced. CEI immediately filed a federal lien on city property for the $18 million Muny Light owed them. Kucinich drew from the city’s operating funds to pay it — which drained the general fund further.

Then the banks moved.

The six institutions held their $14.5 million in notes like a loaded weapon. Rolling them had been routine. Now it wouldn’t happen — not unless Kucinich agreed to the sale. The interlocking interests were documented the following year by a House Banking subcommittee: the six banks shared eight directors with CEI, held 1.8 million shares of CEI stock in trust portfolios, and extended CEI $72 million in credit lines. More than 50 officers and directors of four of those banks had contributed to recall campaign committees targeting Kucinich. Cleveland Trust CEO Brock Weir escalated further: agree to sell, and the bank would not only roll the notes but lend the city an additional $50 million.

Kucinich said no. Five banks agreed to wait for a special election on an income tax increase. Weir refused. City Council — led by Kucinich’s political nemesis George Forbes, who had privately met with Weir — gave the mayor a final ultimatum at 11 PM on December 14: sell or default.

At midnight, the city defaulted.

Kucinich’s statement to Council before the clock ran out belongs in the record: “Ultimately the history of Cleveland will reveal that Cleveland Trust and CEI and some members of this City Council brought shame to this city and besmirched its history. But it will also show that there were people who recognized wrong when they saw it and condemned it for what it was.”

He lost reelection anyway. The House Banking subcommittee investigation found the following year that the banks had engaged in “deep animosities and political cross-currents” rather than sound credit judgment — confirming everything Kucinich had claimed. In 1998, City Council formally granted him amnesty and acknowledged he had shown “the courage and foresight to refuse to sell the city’s municipal electric system.” Cleveland Magazine had already done the arithmetic: between 1985 and 1995, Cleveland Public Power saved its customers $195 million compared to what they would have paid under CEI rates.

He was right.

The Name, and What It Was Before

Before there was Cleveland Public Power, there was Cleveland Municipal Light Plant — universally called Muny Light. The 1983 rename happened under Mayor George Voinovich, who had stabilized the utility after the default years and pushed through capital improvements. Same mission, same wires, new nameplate. The competitive rationale was not retired with the name.

Rates Are Set by Council, Not by Voters

Here is a structural point that shapes everything that follows. Cleveland Public Power’s rates are set by City Council ordinance — not by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, which regulates CEI and every other investor-owned utility in the state, and not by voter referendum. By the council. The same body that represents the customers whose votes they need.

That creates a predictable incentive structure. Rate increases are politically painful. Frozen rates are politically comfortable. A 2020 consultant’s report, obtained by WKYC, called CPP’s financial situation “not sustainable” and proposed staged increases of 5%, 8.4%, and 10.5%. The administration did not brief council on the unfinished study. Council did not ask.

The rates stayed frozen.

Forty Years

The last base rate increase before 2024 was in 1983 — the same year Muny Light became Cleveland Public Power. A dollar in 1983 is worth roughly $3.15 today. CPP’s rates weren’t just frozen; they were eroding in real terms every year while wages, equipment costs, debt service, and power supply expenses climbed.

By 2024, the operating cost trajectory looked like this: $73 million for the year, rising to an estimated $79 million in 2025 and $83.9 million in 2026. Annual debt service was stepping up from $16 million to $18 million. The capital asset base — $318 million net of accumulated depreciation — shrank by nearly $6 million in fiscal year 2023 alone. CPP was consuming more than it was reinvesting.

The infrastructure visible from the street told the same story. Thirty-six substations. A patchwork distribution system running at 69kV, 13.8kV, 11.5kV, and 2,300 volts depending on the substation — legacy voltage tiers that speak to deferred standardization across decades. In 2019, the Director of Public Utilities told City Council that infrastructure investment “will make a significant difference” on outage issues. Council President Kevin Kelley replied: “I just can’t tell them that everything is going to be okay anymore. I need to know why it’s going to be okay and when.”

In June 2025, a battery fire at CPP’s Lake Road substation took down power for more than 3,000 customers for roughly eighteen hours.

Who They Serve

Cleveland Public Power’s service territory covers roughly 60% of Cleveland’s geographic footprint, concentrated primarily on the city’s East Side.

That geography is not incidental. Cleveland’s East-West divide is one of the most documented in any American city — a direct legacy of redlining and blockbusting that solidified after the 1950s. The East Side is predominantly Black. The West Side is predominantly non-Hispanic white and Hispanic. The wealthy suburban ring — Beachwood, Lakewood, the Heights communities — is CEI/FirstEnergy territory. CPP serves the city proper, and within the city, primarily its eastern half.

The numbers: per the 2020 census, Cleveland’s median household income is $30,907. Its poverty rate is 32.7%. Its population is 47.5% Black American and 13.1% Hispanic or Latino. This is the customer base absorbing 40 years of deferred infrastructure investment.

The utility was created in 1903 to serve the working people of Cleveland against monopoly pricing. By the compounding of geography and demographics, it predominantly serves the city’s lowest-income, majority-minority neighborhoods. There is no dedicated low-income Lifeline rate program. Customers in arrears are directed to HEAP and county assistance programs.

The Performance Numbers

CPP’s tagline is “the utility you can count on.” The numbers from EIA-861 equivalent reporting suggest some caution about that claim. The average CPP customer experiences approximately 1.18 outages per year and sits without power for roughly 162 minutes when they do.

Compare that to CEI — the private utility CPP was created to out-compete. CEI’s Customer Average Interruption Duration Index runs approximately 135 minutes. Its system average interruption frequency runs approximately 1.13 outages per customer annually.

Forty-one years of frozen rates produced a municipal utility whose outage duration is nearly 20% worse than the investor-owned utility it was supposed to keep honest.

This is not a condemnation of the line crews or the field engineers — it is a structural argument about capital investment. A system that cannot raise rates cannot fund capital replacement. A system that cannot fund capital replacement degrades. The physics of aging distribution equipment doesn’t negotiate with political convenience.

A note on the reliability numbers: I couldn’t locate SATI/CATI figures in CPP’s public filings, and they wouldn’t be in PUCO reporting either — municipal utilities aren’t subject to that framework. What’s cited here is drawn from EIA-861 equivalent data. CPP publishes annual reports at cpp.org; if those metrics live anywhere, that’s where to look.

The 2024 Reckoning

In November 2024, City Council voted unanimously to approve Ordinance 957-2024 — CPP’s first base rate increase since 1983.

The average residential customer using 500 kWh per month will see a $4.85 monthly increase in 2025, followed by an additional $3.45 in 2026. The typical summer bill moves from $80.72 to $90.52. In percentage terms: roughly 15% in year one, cumulative 25% by 2026.

Council held three committee hearings and six or seven public meetings before the vote. It passed unanimously. “We don’t take it lightly,” Director of Public Utilities Martin Keane told council. “There’s not a lot of meat on the bone, but we know we need to do better.”

The rate increase answers the immediate debt service problem. The question it cannot answer is whether 41 years of deferred capital investment can be recovered by a 25% adjustment on a 500 kWh monthly base. The honest answer is: not on that timeline, and not with those dollars. The debt service cliff was the forcing function. The infrastructure rebuild is a much longer and more expensive project that has not yet fully begun.

The Company That Tried to Take It

CEI — the Cleveland Electric Illuminating Company that Brock Weir’s banks tried to deliver Muny Light to in December 1978 — did not remain an independent entity. In 1986, CEI merged with Toledo Edison to form Centerior Energy. In 1997, Centerior merged with Ohio Edison to form FirstEnergy Corp.

CEI didn’t help found FirstEnergy. CEI became FirstEnergy. The corporate succession is direct.

That same institutional DNA:

Triggered the 2003 Northeast Blackout. FirstEnergy’s failure to maintain transmission line clearances in Ohio, combined with a software failure that left control room operators blind to cascading overloads on their system, set in motion the largest grid failure in North American history — 55 million people across eight states and Ontario without power. The U.S.-Canada Power System Outage Task Force identified FirstEnergy’s Ohio system as the initiating point.

Nearly caused a nuclear meltdown and then lied about it. In March 2002, maintenance workers at FirstEnergy’s Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station in Oak Harbor, Ohio, discovered that boric acid corrosion had eaten a cavity the size of a football through the carbon steel reactor vessel head, leaving only a thin stainless steel liner to hold back 2,000 PSI of pressurized reactor coolant. Engineers had been submitting false inspection reports to the NRC for years, including oral testimony from one employee that he was “at peace in his soul” about inspection results that proved to be fiction. The NRC estimated that if Davis-Besse had operated another two to eleven months, a serious loss-of-coolant accident was likely. The incident ranks fifth on the NRC’s list of most dangerous nuclear events in the United States since Three Mile Island. The NRC imposed its largest-ever single fine — $5.45 million. The DOJ settlement was $28 million. Two employees were convicted.

Orchestrated the largest bribery scheme in Ohio history. Between roughly 2016 and 2020, FirstEnergy funneled approximately $60 million through dark money channels to elect and control the Ohio House Speaker, pass House Bill 6 — a $1.3 billion ratepayer-funded bailout of failing nuclear plants — and separately bribed the Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio with $4.3 million disguised as a consulting fee. The U.S. Attorney called it “likely the largest bribery, money laundering scheme ever perpetrated against the people of the state of Ohio.” Former Speaker Larry Householder is serving 20 years in federal prison. Former CEO Chuck Jones and former Senior VP Michael Dowling were reindicted on 22 criminal counts in June 2026, following a mistrial in March. The PUCO chairman died by suicide while under indictment.

Kucinich told Council in 1978 that Cleveland Trust and CEI had “brought shame to this city.” He wasn’t wrong about the company.

What the Founders Knew

Tom Johnson built Muny Light as a check on monopoly power. The check worked — for as long as the utility was funded well enough to be competitive. Dennis Kucinich paid a significant political price to keep it in public hands. The city paid a price in default.

What neither the founders nor Kucinich could fully anticipate was that political ownership creates its own form of capture. The same democratic accountability that can prevent a private CEO from extracting monopoly rents can prevent a council from charging what service actually costs. The result, over four decades, was a utility that froze its rates, deferred its capital, and delivered declining performance to the lowest-income residents of one of Ohio’s most economically stressed cities.

The 2024 rate increase doesn’t fix that. It begins the conversation about fixing it. The question for the next decade is whether CPP can translate modest rate revenue into the infrastructure investment that its founding mission has always required — and whether the residents of Cleveland’s East Side will see “the utility you can count on” become something closer to true.

Kucinich was right to save it. The job of making it worth saving continues.

This is the third installment in the When the Clock Runs Out series. The May Mirage examined the gap between nameplate solar capacity and what the grid actually sees when load peaks. The Terminal Irony traced how Anchorage kept drawing from Cook Inlet long past the point where the reserve math still held. This one is about a municipal utility that froze its rates in 1983 and called it a gift. Three different assets, three different jurisdictions, three different clocks — but the same arithmetic. You can push the cost forward. You cannot make it disappear. The longer the deferral, the narrower the options when the bill arrives, and in each of these cases, it’s the people with the fewest alternatives who end up holding the largest share of it.

Cleveland Public Power publishes annual financial reports at cpp.org/About/Annual-Reports. Rate schedules are governed under Part V of the Municipal Utilities and Services Code, Chapter 523. PUCO has no jurisdiction over Ohio municipal electric utilities; reliability performance is not subject to the same mandatory public disclosure framework governing investor-owned utilities. EIA-861 reliability data for CPP is publicly available at eia.gov.