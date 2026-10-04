October 1

The first day of October marks the official opening of the European heating season and the start of the window (October 1 to December 1) for the EU to hit its natural gas storage target. Storage stood at 71.5% of capacity on September 29, against 82.6% on the same date last year, which was also considered questionable. This is the lowest storage level entering the heating season since records began in 2011. By October 1, it had edged up only to 72.0%.

On July 1, EU gas storage was at 48% of capacity, and the price was $14.88 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), or €44.5 per megawatt-hour (MWh), at TTF (Title Transfer Facility, the Dutch virtual hub that serves as Europe’s Henry Hub). European gas trades in euros per megawatt-hour, so for our European readers I’ll carry that figure in parentheses, converted at the day’s exchange rate ($1.14 per euro on July 1) and 3.412 MMBtu per MWh. TTF peaked at $27.80/MMBtu (€82.2) on September 14, its highest since December 2022, and closed the week of October 2 at about $24.70 (€74.8). Against Henry Hub, Europe’s premium went from about 4.5 times on July 1 to nearly 10 times at the September peak, and it’s still running about 8 times (Figure 1).

Even paying 7 to 10 times Henry Hub, the EU is coming up short on securing gas. That’s not a cash shortage. That’s a margin problem that may turn into a reliability problem.

Leg 1: Gas storage and the LNG bidding war

Even with flexibility built into its gas storage rules (the formal target is 90%, with 10 points of slack allowed when filling is difficult, so 80% in practice), the EU simply could not get there, and it’s unlikely to get better as the season wears on. Injections will continue into October, but the research firm Energy Aspects expects storage to top out around 75 to 78% by the end of the month (Figure 2).

The whys are pretty clear. Russia is offline and has been declared an enemy of the state. With the impact of Ukraine’s long-range weapons coming online this winter, it’s unlikely Russia could successfully operate any sizable gas exports anyway. The Strait of Hormuz is still largely closed to liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. September’s roughly 20 LNG transits were the most since the war began, but still less than a quarter of the roughly 86 a month that crossed before it. Qatar, which supplied about a fifth of the world’s LNG before the war, shipped 18 cargoes in the first half of 2026 against 509 a year earlier, and QatarEnergy has extended force majeure through November, and into early December for some buyers. Iranian strikes damaged two of Qatar’s 14 liquefaction trains, about 17% of its capacity (12.8 million metric tons a year, or about 1.7 billion cubic feet a day), and QatarEnergy puts those repairs at three to five years. The other 12 trains are intact and could restart within about two months of a safe reopening, but nobody should count on that this winter.

The EU is flat out losing the bidding war with the Far East for LNG tankers. The Asia-Pacific Rim nations have been very successful at turning LNG tankers toward their ports, sometimes mid-transit. Asia’s benchmark, JKM (the Japan-Korea Marker), ran above TTF all summer and touched about $29 in mid-September. The cost of delivery, including war-risk spillover from both the Persian Gulf and Ukraine into insurance rates, has an impact.

Even Europe’s own pipeline gas out of Norway has shown its weaknesses. In early September, unplanned maintenance at the Kollsnes processing plant and the Troll field cut flows to the continent, and TTF jumped on the news.

Leg 2: Water

It has been a dry year in important parts of Europe. Let’s break down where and what it means:

Reservoirs Europe uses a zonal electricity pricing model instead of the nodal model used by US Independent System Operators (ISOs). (See “Power System Elements - Market Nodes and Congestion.”) One of the most important zones in Europe is Norway’s NO2 zone in the southwest, from Stavanger to Kristiansand. This is the terminus of the DC cables to Germany, Great Britain, the Netherlands, and Denmark. That’s about 5.2 GW of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) export capacity, all fed from one zone (Figure 3). Remember, Norway, Sweden, Finland, and eastern Denmark form their own Nordic synchronous area. They do not operate in parallel with the Continental European system and connect to it only through DC Transmission. NO2 hydro reservoirs ended September (week 39) 51.1% full. A week earlier, at 49.8%, they set a 20-year low for the time of year. Norway as a whole stands at 67.8%, against a 20-year normal of 82.8% for late September. NVE, the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate, has tightened reporting requirements on hydro generators as a result. The water shortage sits exactly where the export capacity is.



Alpine storage, the snowmelt-fed hydro reservoirs in the Alps (Switzerland, Austria, and the mountain regions of France and Italy), is below normal. In July, the commodity data firm Kpler had Alpine storage 6% below its five-year average, after snowpack in the Alps and Pyrenees ran about 75% below normal by June 1. These reservoirs are Central Europe’s winter battery. Snowmelt refills them in late spring and summer, and operators draw them down through the winter, when power demand peaks. The closest US match is the Columbia River system behind Grand Coulee Dam, which runs on the same calendar.

The Iberian Peninsula is the ray of sunshine in the water report. Its reservoirs are above normal after one of Spain’s wettest Januarys in decades. Spain’s reservoirs were about 63% full in early September, well ahead of a year earlier, and Kpler had Iberian hydro storage about 30% above its five-year average in July.

Rivers and once-through cooling The Danube at the Paks nuclear plant (2 GW) fell to a gauge reading of −129.5 cm (about −51 inches) on July 31, smashing the old record of −97 cm (−38 inches) set in October 2018. That dropped the river below the minimum depth the intake pumps need to stay submerged. These pumps provide cooling water flow to this once-through, open-loop, four-reactor, eight-turbine plant. This forced significant derates at a plant that provides about 40% of Hungary’s electricity: three of the four reactors shut down, and the fourth ran at half power for 11 days. Paks was back to full output by late August. Romania shut down its last operating reactor at Cernavodă in mid-August and fired up a 330 MW lignite plant to cover the loss. Hungary is building an underwater weir at the Paks intake, ahead of schedule. It is expected to raise the water level by up to a meter (about 3 feet), compared with about 20 cm (8 inches) from the barges it sank. Several French reactors were derated due to high water temperature in the Rhône and other rivers, not the level. Gravelines, on the North Sea coast, lost three reactors (about 3.2 GW) on August 10 when jellyfish clogged the seawater intake filters, the second August in a row. Winter eliminates the water temperature issue, but the low-flow issue remains a risk. Low flow on the Rhine adds another risk, and it has happened before, in 2018 and 2022. Low water levels slowed coal barge deliveries to German coal plants, which could become critical if gas is in short supply. This August, the Rhine hit an all-time low of under 20 cm (8 inches) at the Kaub chokepoint. The same barges move diesel and heating oil inland (see the sidebar).



Leg 3: France, the continent’s swing supplier

France is a net exporter of electricity. It has a massive nuclear fleet, and unlike much of the EU, it did not move away from nuclear energy as part of its net-zero goals. It’s left France in a bit of a sweet spot in 2026 when it comes to electric power, but it’s not without issues.

France exported a record 51 TWh in the first half of 2026, and EDF (Électricité de France, the state-owned utility that runs the reactors) expects the fleet to generate 350 to 370 TWh for the year.

Summer cooling limits pushed French nuclear output 15.6% below normal on one August day, the largest shortfall ever calculated from EDF’s own data. The Gravelines jellyfish shutdown took out another 3.2 GW the next day.

EDF has shown a tendency to reduce its availability estimates as winter approaches. Ahead of the 2024–25 winter, its planned unavailability was revised up by an average of 3.4 GW between mid-September and delivery.

France is impacted by the reduced Alpine hydro forecast.

It’s France. There remains the possibility of a major labor strike, but when isn’t there the possibility of a major labor strike in France?

France is extremely sensitive to the cold. An Arctic air outbreak can quickly dry up any potential exports as France serves its own internal load. According to RTE (Réseau de Transport d’Électricité), France’s Transmission system operator, France picks up about 1.3 GW of load for every 1°F drop in winter temperature (2.4 GW per °C), because so much of its heating is electric resistance. In the 2024–25 winter, France’s net exports averaged 9.3 GW, but that winter ran about 1°F (0.6°C) warmer than normal, meaning Météo-France’s 1991–2020 average for the season. At normal winter temperatures, the export cushion is closer to 7.9 GW. Every 1°F below normal uses up about 17% of it (about 31% per °C). A cold spell about 6°F (3.3°C) below normal erases it entirely, and with EDF’s usual availability slip, it takes only about 3.3°F (1.9°C; see Figure 4).

France set a precedent in 2022, when stress-corrosion inspections kept much of its fleet offline, by becoming a net importer for the year for the first time since 1980. So that possibility cannot be removed from the table.

Leg 4: Britain on the outside

With Brexit, Great Britain (GB) left the EU and the solidarity that went with it. GB is now an island in more ways than one. The GB power system has only DC ties to the mainland. There is no synchronous connection. So, power flow to and from GB is fully controlled. Operationally, there has already been some fallout from this political separation.

BritNed is a 1,000 MW HVDC tie between GB and the Netherlands. On June 23, 2026, NESO (the National Energy System Operator, which runs the GB power system) abruptly cut exports along this path during an evening of low wind output and heat-driven demand. The cable itself was fine; NESO’s own status report that morning listed BritNed as fully available. It was an operator’s decision to keep the power at home, and Ofgem, the GB regulator, is now investigating after whistleblower allegations about security concerns. This was the beginning of a pattern of NESO curtailing exports. In July, NESO cut day-ahead export capacity to zero on four interconnectors (to Belgium, Denmark, France, and Norway) during “margin extremes” on July 24, 29, 30, and 31, then said it would use that procedure more often. Belgian press noted right away that Britain’s neighbors can now count less on British power to balance their own systems.

NESO’s early winter view puts GB’s de-rated margin at 5.5 GW, and that estimate assumes GB is a net importer from the same systems it curtailed. De-rated margin is the spare capacity NESO expects to have at the peak of a typical cold spell, after covering demand and operating reserves. “De-rated” means each power plant, wind farm, and interconnector is counted only for the share of its capacity NESO expects to actually show up, not its full nameplate rating. NESO also acknowledged that last winter, available conventional generation came in largely below its forecast.

With GB outside the EU, and not exactly making friends, this could be an interesting winter if things get tight. Every system operator protects its own margin first. In June that was NESO keeping power at home. In a continental cold snap, France, Belgium, or Norway can make the same call, and GB has no EU solidarity claim to fall back on.

Where cost becomes a blackout

So, everything points to a very expensive winter in the EU, but costs and blackouts are two different things. Where do these two lines cross? Price can ration energy spread across a season. It can’t make gas flow faster in the coldest hour of the year.

A mild winter points to no reliability issues. The high cost of gas and its direct reflection in the cost of power will have a chilling effect on industrial loads. Manufacturers who cannot recover their energy costs will simply shut down. Whether that’s permanent or only until things improve will depend on their capital reserves. That load not showing up due to cost might be what the EU needs even if the winter turns the wrong way. That’s what carried Europe through 2022: record prices, but no rolling blackouts, because industry cut back.

Another Arctic winter like last year could be the tipping point, but it is unlikely to show up until the end of the season. If the 2026–27 winter repeats 2025–26, storage ends March at 17 to 23%. Last winter drew storage down 55 points, from 83% on October 1 to 28% on April 1. Take the same 55 points off a 72 to 78% peak this fall (Figure 5). ENTSOG, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas, plans to keep every country above 30% at the end of winter. Last February, with German storage near 20%, German analysts warned that withdrawals get physically harder at about that level. Once gas storage drops to 20% or below, reservoir pressure drops, withdrawal flows fall off, and keeping the flows up becomes more difficult. A cold snap is met by withdrawal rate, not by how much gas is left in the ground. In a gas emergency, Europe’s rules hand the shortage to the power system on purpose. Under the EU’s gas security regulation, households (and essential services, if a member state chooses) are protected customers. Gas-fired power plants aren’t on that list. A government can move critical plants ahead of some protected customers if losing them would severely damage the power system, but it has to make that call in the middle of the emergency (Figure 6). That’s not how it went in the US. In Winter Storms Uri (2021) and Elliott (2022), the gas that failed our generators failed at the source: wellheads froze and processing plants lost power, and during Elliott, Marcellus and Utica shale production fell 23% and 54%, respectively. Nobody curtailed generators to keep homes warm. During Uri, the Texas Railroad Commission’s February 12, 2021,o emergency order actually moved generators serving human-needs customers up the priority list, second only to homes, hospitals, and schools. We lost the molecules. Europe’s playbook curtails the generators by rule.



Where this gets interesting is a regional, still-air Arctic air mass that kills the wind, kills the sun, and freezes all of Europe. The Germans have a word for the windless, sunless part: Dunkelflaute, the “dark doldrums.” It’s not unheard of (the “Beast from the East” in early 2018 pushed Britain to a gas deficit warning), but this winter, especially if we have extended cold, could be a disaster in the making. Chances of all those factors lining up are slim, but Karma is watching.

Sidebar: The Last Line Runs on Diesel Light fuel oil as a class (the middle-distillate cut of the barrel: jet fuel, kerosene, heating oil, and diesel) is in short supply worldwide, including in Europe. European markets group heating oil and diesel together as gasoil. Gasoil is the fuel used to power the equipment that backs up the power system. That means standby generators at hospitals, telecom sites, water plants, and data centers. It also includes the utility-scale dual-fuel plants that switch fuels when natural gas is in short supply. Those combustion turbines are forgiving. In the US, they often burn heating oil or kerosene instead of No. 2 diesel because of price. Last winter, while NYISO (the New York Independent System Operator) was actively managing generator oil inventories through the January–February cold stretch, a fuel marketer reported some New York units taking Jet-A because that was what could be delivered. Standby gensets aren’t so flexible. US emissions-certified engines have to burn ultra-low-sulfur diesel (ULSD), so the turbines can scavenge the whole cut while the gensets are stuck with its most expensive slice (Figure 7). In addition, heating oil is a very common heating fuel throughout Europe, and demand spikes as temperatures drop. So now we have parallel fuel shortages: a primary fuel shortage and a shortage of the backup fuel. The numbers back it up. Middle East diesel exports to Europe were on track for a six-year low in September, about 110,000 barrels a day. Independent gasoil stocks at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) hub, about 12.3 million barrels, are near a four-year low. Diesel cargoes delivered to Northwest Europe were assessed at $1,642 a metric ton in September, about $5.25 a gallon wholesale before tax. And part of the cushion is already spent: in March, International Energy Agency (IEA) members agreed to release 400 million barrels from emergency stocks, with Europe’s share mostly refined products. Before US readers get too comfortable, note that this isn’t just a European problem. The CEO of Vitol, the world’s largest independent oil trader, put the world’s missing product supply at about 2 million barrels a day from Russia and nearly 2 million from the Middle East. US distillate inventories were 13% below their five-year average in early September, on-highway diesel was near $6 a gallon, and US refineries are running close to flat out. Every cargo Europe outbids pulls on the same US stocks that back up New England and New York dual-fuel plants this winter.

What to watch

Here are the things to keep a finger on as we move forward:

ENTSOG’s Winter Supply Outlook, due about now (last year’s came out October 9)

NESO’s full Winter Outlook and RTE’s winter outlook

Any EU member state escalating its gas emergency level

Daily storage withdrawals against maximum withdrawal capacity once storage drops below 30%

NVE’s weekly reservoir report, especially NO2

EDF’s unavailability schedule between now and December

Hormuz: a safe reopening would let Qatar restart its 12 intact trains within about two months

Close: riding the edge

So from here through December, it’s going to be who can pay their bills. The people of the US have nothing to compare it to. It’s going to be painful. How much governments protect individuals from this price run-up will likely depend on where you live.

January through March, it’s the weather, and some of that depends on how cold it was in the early stretch. But it’s like running out of gas in the middle of Nevada. When the tank is empty, a whole wallet full of $100 bills isn’t a lot of help. At best, it gets you a ride back and forth and a five-gallon can that might or might not get you to the next station.

When spring 2027 arrives, there will be empty storage fields, probably still a war in the Persian Gulf, still a war in Ukraine, and the same Pacific Rim competition. The difference will be that Pacific Rim factories will continue to run and generate cash flow to outbid the EU. And if the seasonal models are right about a mild, wet El Niño winter, more of the winter’s precipitation falls as rain than snow. That helps this winter’s reservoirs and hurts next spring’s melt. It’s a tough spot. Let me know your thoughts.