Kilovar’s Substack

Kilovar’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CarolinaKilowatt's avatar
CarolinaKilowatt
Oct 4

I had a short stint of active duty in southeast Germany a couple winter ago and can tell you the dunkelflaute is real. I had to laugh when I walked by a five-acre set of solar panels and saw in the far distance wind farms with blades not moving.

Reply
Share
Tom from WNY's avatar
Tom from WNY
Oct 4

As the Chinese curse goes: "May you live in interesting times!"

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kilovar 1959 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture