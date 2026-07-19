Boiler Feedwater Pump Repair

Another eventful week in power system operations. PJM declared an EEA1 this week even though load came in about 6 GW below the level that triggered the record scramble two weeks ago. MISO declared an EEA2 as reserve margins thinned out hard during this second round of heat. All of it a reminder that this is an El Niño year — the heat isn’t going anywhere, and we’ll likely be dealing with system stress on and off through October.

The Root Cause

The “why” behind these lower numbers tripping the same alerts that used to take higher ones is often a mystery. But the reality is that an interconnection is just a machine made up of a lot of moving parts, and like any machine, when you push it hard enough for long enough, things start to break. Anyone running a fleet of equipment — or just running an office — already knows this. The copier will make it through maybe 200 sets of that 500-count, 250-page color binder — double-sided, three-hole-punched, collated — before it quietly raises the white flag and goes on vacation. The same story shows up in forklifts, delivery trucks, anything you lean on hard for a big project. Interconnections are no different.

The Data

MISO and PJM are the only two RTOs in the Eastern Interconnection with decent, publicly accessible outage data — and MISO’s is better than PJM’s. ISO-NE has a stated policy of not releasing reliability data to the public. NYISO, as I’ve said before, is an information vacuum. But pull what MISO and PJM do publish and line it up, and a clear pattern shows up: when it’s hot and generation is maxed out, forced-outage counts climb — and they keep climbing for a few days after the heat itself breaks. There’s normally a recovery period after that, as repairs get made, and equipment comes back into service.

That’s where MISO and PJM start to diverge. Over the past five weeks, MISO’s forced outages have genuinely recovered between events, bottoming out at 56% of their own peak during the lull before the record emergency hit. PJM’s haven’t. Over the same stretch, PJM’s forced-outage floor has only pulled back to 72% of its own peak before climbing again — closer to flat than to a real recovery cycle.

Forced outages indexed to each system’s own peak reading. MISO pulls back toward baseline between events; PJM’s floor barely moves. Source: PJM Data Miner 2 (Generation Outage for Seven Days by Type); MISO Multiday Operating Margin Forecast Report.

Derates, the Other Hidden Data

MISO is also the only Eastern Interconnection RTO that publishes derate data on top of outage data, and that’s a meaningful gap. A derate is a different animal from a forced outage — a derated unit won’t show up on the outage list at all, even though it can hit reliability just as hard. A derate simply means a plant can only produce part of what it’s normally capable of. There are plenty of reasons for one: gas turbines lose capacity simply from rising air temperature; nuclear plants are sensitive to cooling-water temperature — France took significant derates during its own heat dome because of river-water limits; coal units get derated when a coal mill goes down and can’t feed enough fuel; hydro units are sensitive to tailwater level. Whatever the cause, derates are a real chunk of the capacity the Interconnection loses during stress events — and the fact we can only see this from one RTO says a lot about how far transparency still has to go across the rest of the fleet.

Wildfire Smoke, the Gas Turbine’s Enemy

In the last 48 hours, a plume of Canadian wildfire smoke has settled over the Eastern Interconnection. Right alongside it, MISO’s derate numbers have climbed — and that’s not a coincidence. It hits gas turbines specifically. A gas turbine is a mass-flow engine: it moves enormous volumes of air to make power, and to protect the precision internals from erosion by airborne grit; it relies on large, high-efficiency filters on its intakes. Wildfire smoke is almost entirely PM10 and PM2.5 — exactly the particle sizes that foul those filters fast. As the filters load up, airflow drops, and so does output. During the Carr Fire, we were changing air filters at REU as often as every 36 hours — each filter ran well over a thousand dollars, and there were at least a half dozen per unit. The smoke fouled the generator cooling-air filters right along with the intake filters.

MISO’s derated capacity troughed at 10,745 MW on July 8 and has climbed nearly every day since, reaching 12,875 MW by July 16 — up almost 20%, with the sharpest single-day jump landing exactly on July 14–15, right as the smoke arrived in earnest. MISO’s own forecast has it easing back down through next week as both the smoke and the heat lift, so treat this as a real hit, but likely a temporary one rather than a structural one.

MISO system-wide derated capacity, actual (solid) and MISO’s own forecast (dashed). Source: MISO Multiday Operating Margin Forecast Report.

Conclusions

Expect utilities to keep struggling to keep their already-thin fleets not just running, but running at full output, as the heat continues through the rest of the summer. That’s exactly why adequate reserves matter as much as they do — that extra margin is what covers the “what if” that always seems to show up eventually. Hope you enjoyed the piece — tell us about your copier going south, or your own reliability story, in the comments.