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Michael Deakins's avatar
Michael Deakins
2d

This is one of the reasons why I like Nuclear Power. These plants are so regulated, they have to perform maintenance on a regular basis, during a scheduled refueling outage. We are currently working on Fall '26 Outage Related items. Diablo Canyon CFCU motor, Callaway reactor coolant pump motor and 3 reactor coolant pumps (Salem, Farley and Callaway) in the shop. It is a busy summer here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vRMx4JaznfU

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Meredith Trimble's avatar
Meredith Trimble
2d

We have a simple story of reliability: our Ring doorbell. When the battery gets low the first thing to go is the video. In the winter the battery capacity is diminished, anyway. We weren’t paying attention to the app telling us the battery was low and assumed ok if the doorbell rang. That assumption was proved wrong when we were to receive a watch phone at our door. The watch never showed up, though the Fed Ex guy took a picture to send to the customer(not us). We changed to a trickle charger solar powered after that. Not much better, but we are more careful!

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