Kilovar’s Substack

Kilovar’s Substack

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Tom from WNY's avatar
Tom from WNY
1d

Thank you for this explanation! From my days in Environmental Compliance Management, these rules are not a nightmare. Its Institutional Insanity.

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Robert Hargraves's avatar
Robert Hargraves
1d

I am super impressed with the quality of the engineering that has gone into the development of the diesel emissions controls. I also recognize that Zelden and EPA techs understand the problem. Your overviews surpass all.

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