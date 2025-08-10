Hello readers, RDM requested a light, short overview of the elements of a Power System, so I will do my best. I’ll try to just cover the basic layout of Transmission, and let my readers ask for clarification from there. So, let’s roll.

To have a utility scale power system you must have Transmission, the highways of the Power System where energy gets moved. Her we go, let’s talk voltages.

Ultra-High Voltage. Typically, over 800kV, many overhead DC lines are in this range. China and Kazakhstan operate AC Transmission at over 1 million volts. UHV is pretty rare at this point, both AC and DC UHV Transmission are uber expensive to build. Extra High Voltage. Typically, above 230kV (typically 345kV) and 765kV. EHV makes the backbone Transmission, the expressway of superhighway to move large amounts of bulk power. 345kV is by far the most common is the USA, followed by 500kV. AEP operates a large 765kV network in the Eastern Mid-West region. It is interesting that AEP uses 345kV as a regional sub-transmission but for many utilities, that voltage is their major backbone. Like expressways, the number of these big Transmission lines is limited because of their high cost. High Voltage. Anything above 100kV to 230kV are considered HV transmission. 115kV and 230kV are very common on systems with a 500kV backbone, 138kV is very common on 345/765kV backbone systems. Think of these lower voltage Transmission lines as the regional highways, that pick up the power from the expressways and move them out to the cities. For a small or very rural utility these lower transmission voltages might be their backbone. Sub-transmission. 60kV to 100kV is called sub-transmission and is often used to move power from the local Bulk Electric Substation (BES) served by a HV or EHV line to the small distribution substations located throughout the city that feed power to the distribution system. It is not unusual for these lines to be radial or only powered from one end. Note* 60kV is exclusive to Pacific Gas and Electric, it is 69kV everywhere else. Distribution voltages. These run from 2500 volts (very old) to 34500 volts. There is no rule of thumb, it can be anywhere in that range. 12470Y7200 is probably the most common. AEP uses 34500Y19920 here. Ok, I hear what’s the number after the Y? The Y means “wye connected”, so the transformer has a neutral that is connected to ground. The high number is voltage between phases; the low number is from phase to ground. These are the wires that are in and on the street that bring the power to the transformer by your house.

So, I mentioned radial, let’s dig in. Transmission above 200kV is virtually all networked with rare exceptions. Networked means the Transmission line is just one line in a web of lines all connected at both ends to substations that are connected to somewhere else. The intent is if a single line trips, the power flow will simply redistribute over the network and there will be no power outage. It doesn’t always work, but it works way better than one line to an endpoint. 100kV to 200kV are mostly networked, but you see more radial lines. AEP treats 138kV like 69kV, so they have a fair amount of radial 138kV. 60kV to 100kV is mostly radial, but networking is not unusual.

Distribution in the USA is nearly always radial except in large city cores. Downtown networks of both distribution and secondary are fairly common there. Outside of the USA networking the secondary is pretty common.

In the end, as you can see it’s pretty much like the highway system. Big highways carry bulk product, then it works its way down through the delivery system. As requested, I am keeping it simple, please tell me what details you would like me to fill in. Up next Gene Nelson would like me to talk about the massive currents produced by large generators, and how we work with that. As always, your feedback is appreciated.