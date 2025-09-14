Hello readers! As we discussed in our last piece, we should continue our conversation about lighting protection. In this article we are talking to you. Let’s be fair, if lightning directly strikes the wires coming into your home, it will do some serious damage, and there isn’t much that can be done to stop it.

If it strikes the roof of your home, there is a better than fifty percent chance your home will catch fire. Even if it doesn’t set a fire, as the current from the strike finds its way to ground, it will do all kinds of strange things, like blow up individual outlets, make burn marks in the wall where there are nail heads, and leave burn marks around the screws in appliances. The magnetic impulse will randomly fry electronics throughout your home, some just sitting on a shelf. Not a good experience. Even if it doesn’t strike you home, it can cause surges on the power system that are very hard on the electric your devices. So, what is one to do? Let’s talk about it, easy to hard.

I am sure most of you use some sort of surge arrestor power strip for your personal electronics, there is no reason not to. Please continue and enhance that practice. If you don’t want or need a plug strip, there are simple plug-in cubes that go between the outlet and your cord.

Even as backup protection, these are a good idea. If you own your home, I strongly recommend a main panel mounted surge arrestor to help protect your whole house. Most panelboard manufacturers have a surge arrestor that will plug right into the space where a double (240 volt) breaker would fit, some even include breakers.

This makes installation super easy. The surge arrestor is best installed as close to the incoming power wires as possible. If you are a hard fan of one of the external mount wired in type of surge arrestors, just make sure you don’t hard wire to the bus, use a circuit breaker.

Installing lightning rods is not a DIY project, even though you can buy a kit online. Routing of the conductor from the rod to the ground rod requires specialized retainers and some knowledge about routing that conductor safely. If you feel lightning rods are needed, I strongly suggest you find an experienced contractor in this specific area with good recommendations. Specifically, you want to find a contractor certified by the “Lightning Protection Institute” or is certified by “UL Solutions”. Under one of these certifications, you know that they have specialized training in the field and access to the best products.

Now that we covered that, let’s talk about lightning itself. Lightning doesn’t just happen. It follows “streamers”, trails of ionized air particles emitted from every object protruding off the ground, including you. These streamers are caused by the difference in voltage between the atmosphere and the earth, and there is always some potential difference. Tall things tend to shorten the distance between the soil and the atmospheric charge, that’s why lightning tends to strike things protruding from the landscape. Things like radio towers and high-rise buildings with well-grounded lightning protection will draw more strikes than trees because of the solid conductive path the soil. So, adding lightning rods to your building may increase the strikes that hit those rods. Of course, some of us might enjoy that bright flash and huge boom, we are weird that way. There are three types of lightning rods, and I have listed them below:

Conventional System (Franklin Rod). This is by far the most common, and it places grounded rods at key points on top of the structure to attract a lightning strike and shunt it away. Early Streamer Emission (ESE) System. This system attempts to generate a strong ionized path and draw lightning energy before it can build enough to strike somewhere else (aka I like lightning strikes). Dissipation Array Systems. This system attempts to scatter the ionized steamer and prevent the formation of a conductive path preventing a strike on the protected equipment. This system is very controversial.

It’s important to understand the options if you are considering a system.

Next let’s talk about grounding. If you want to protect your home from step-potential caused by ground voltage rise from a nearby strike, you might consider a ground ring around your home. Step-potential is a different issue than a direct strike. Current flowing through the soil will flow through anything in its way, including your home. There are two types of earthing systems used in homes, a ground rod or plate, and a Ufer ground. Ufer grounds are required in California. A Ufer means they use the rebar and concrete in your foundation as a ground and it works very well, Ufer grounds are among the best.

However, Ufers have a weakness, and that weakness exists even if you use a ground rod. In a close cloud to ground strike, the step-potential can cause lightning current to flow through the rebar in the foundation. The magnetic forces and heat can severely crack the foundation.

A ground ring creates a conductive ring around your foundation that keeps the ground potential equal. Ground rods need to be spaced to keep them out of the “area of influence” of the next rod, so 10-foot (long) ground rods driven 10 feet apart, about 10 feet away from the concrete to form a circle around the protected structure. A trench is dug between the rods, and the rods are connected by using a bare copper cable to form a loop. All of this should be buried underground. The building ground should be tied into this ring to keep everything at the same potential, that includes a Ufer ground if there is one. Any lightning rod grounds would also connect to the ring. One last suggestion, tell your contractor any buried connections you want cad-welds, not clamps, you will thank me later.

So, you are armed with information going forward. You can now assess your risk and make a decision. Personally, I have a whole grove of “lightning rods” growing not far from my home, so I am not too concerned. I am also on underground utilities, but I still have a panel surge arrestor. If you think you’re exposed, it certainly can be worth getting a quote. Also review your homeowner's policy and see if there is a lightning exclusion, they are pretty common. Good luck with your next project, I hope you enjoyed this piece. As always, let me hear from you in the comments

Let me know what you might like to know next, my article que in empty at the moment. Thanks everyone for supporting me.