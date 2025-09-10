Kilovar’s Substack

Al Christie
1d

Very interesting. Lightning is fascinating. I've had a few memorable experiences. Lightning struck 15' from our camp in the Adirondacks. It shook the building. I stepped outside and there was a very strong smell - ozone, I think. In the morning I found where it struck. A small tree in the yard had been blown apart.

Another time, as a boy, I was swimming in a creek. when thunder and lightning came, I wondered why everyone else left the pool. Then there was a lightning strike somewhere upstream. All I felt was a tingle, but it scared me enough to get out of the water!

One other. A friend and I were sitting on the back porch of a house in Albany, NY, watching the powerful thunderstorm. The back yard was surrounded by a wrought iron fence with points on top. A bolt of lightning struck the corner of the fence on our right, right next to the porch. It formed as a ball of sparkling light, about the size of a basketball, and it rolled all the way around the top of the fence, and back to the porch on our left, before apparently going into the ground.

Learner
1d

Keep in mind that inverters have a maximum inverting capability in the form of a horizontal line that bisects the mid-day arc of solar production. This means that "high noon" solar production is not the true, effective nameplate capacity. Rather the effective nameplate capacity for solar is constrained by the operating maximum of the inverter, which is the horizontal line intersecting the solar production arc somewhere below the mid-day theoretical maximum.

