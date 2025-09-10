Hello readers! Today let’s talk about another requested piece by HLC. Florida gets a few big sparks and HLC would like to know how we handle lightning. Weather it was Zeus, Indra, or Lightning Larry, stories about lightning are engrained in our history, our religions, and our cultures. We are really divided into two types, those that hide in the center of the house, and those that sit on the porch and watch the show, I’m #2.

There is evidence that the ancient Chinese at least had a functional knowledge of lightning protection. There is no evidence they understood the science, but they did understand that lining the tops of important structures with metal and tying those metal strips to the earth via a metal path worked to protect the buildings from lightning strikes. There are some excellent examples of this craft in the Forbidden City.

The first lightning protection that was based on clearly understood science was created by Benjamin Franklin. He began his research in approximately 1750, and published instructions for a lightning rod system under his pen name “Richard Saunders” in his publication “Poor Richard's Almanack” in 1753. The published instructions are noted below, as it appeared in the almanac. His design is still the basis for most lightning rod systems to this day.

It has pleased God in his Goodness to Mankind, at length to discover to them the Means of securing their Habitations and other Buildings from Mischief by Thunder and Lightning. The Method is this: Provide a small Iron Rod (it may be made of the Rod-iron used by the Nailers) but of such a Length, that one End being three or four Feet in the moist Ground, the other may be six or eight Feet above the highest Part of the Building. To the upper End of the Rod fasten about a Foot of Brass Wire, the Size of a common Knitting-needle, sharpened to a fine Point; the Rod may be secured to the House by a few small Staples. If the House or Barn be long, there may be a Rod and Point at each End, and a middling Wire along the Ridge from one to the other. A House thus furnished will not be damaged by Lightning, it being attracted by the Points, and passing thro the Metal into the Ground without hurting any Thing. Vessels also, having a sharp pointed Rod fix’d on the Top of their Masts, with a Wire from the Foot of the Rod reaching down, round one of the Shrouds, to the Water, will not be hurt by Lightning.

We have of course come a long way from Benjamin Franklin with our understanding of lightning and how to protect equipment from it. Lightning of course has massive current flows, and incredible voltages, but a nearby strike also has strong electromagnetic fields. The laws of inductance work for a lightning strike just like they work for the rotor in a generator. These induced voltages play havoc with electronic devices by producing stray voltages and currents not directly associated with the lightning strike itself.

There are a couple of things to know about lightning. It is essentially the same as dragging socks on the carpet, then zapping your sibling, only much bigger. It is very much like discharging a capacitor. The discharge is a very high frequency AC current rich in harmonics. Where lightning current enters the soil, you get ground voltage rise. This means the soil increases in voltage then decreases in gradients the further you get from the point of the strike. This produces “step potential” meaning if you are standing on the ground, the soil under your two feet can be different voltages under each foot. You can be killed by electrocution from step potential. Step potential also applies to equipment.

Starting at Generators, let’s hit utility first, then a little side story about home standby installs:

Medium voltage large rotating equipment is extremely expensive both to purchase and repair. Due to this high cost, it makes the addition of lightning/surge arrestors almost a must. You can usually expect to find an arrestor cabinet connected out of the output terminals of the generator. You will also usually find a set of station class MOV (Metal Oxide Varistors), arrestors, and an arrestor capacitor inside these cabinets. The MOV stack will conduct to ground if voltage exceeds its breakdown voltage. the capacitors help limit the speed of voltage rise and act as a low impedance path to high frequency transients. MOV stacks are the most common arrestor on the power system, regardless of voltage. Generac used to recommend driving a ground next to their home standby generators and connecting it to the steel frame of the unit, they ended the recommendation in 2014, Generac discovered that in areas that had active electrical weather they had issues. Electronic components kept failing, especially the stepper motor that controls throttle position. They figured out it was the recommended ground rod. It was only connected to the house ground via the ground in the power connection. The difference in ground voltage rise between the generator and the home produced some large high frequency circulating currents that induced voltage into the electronics that fried them. REU had a similar problem when a radio tower ground was separated from the substation ground grid by a few feet. That one fried a router. We will discuss this more later.

Substations have large ground mats of widely spaced ground rods with interconnecting copper cables. The cables make a web buried under the soil, and the ground rods reach deep into the soil to make parallel paths into the earth. This keeps the voltage rise equal across the whole substation. Every piece of equipment is connected to this mat. There are metal grates that personnel stand on called switching pads that tie to the ground mat. These are placed where personnel operate switching equipment to keep ground potential equal to the grounded equipment. This is for both electrical faults and lightning strikes

Substations often have multiple lightning masts; tall metal towers often with a ball shaped fixture on top. These towers are intended to be the tallest structures in the substation so that they attract any lightning strike and shunt it to the ground mat. You nearly always see at least one lightning mast placed directly adjacent to any large substation transformers. There are also often lightning masts on top of substation structures in an attempt to prevent any direct strikes on equipment.

Every substation transformer will also have a lightning arrestor on each phase both primary and secondary. These are usually substation class MOV stack lightning arrestors. Some utilities use spark gap arrestors, but I personally have never seen one. You will also find substation class arrestors on the cable termination structures where distribution feeders leave the substation.

Transmission lines are often constructed with a guard wire over the top of the energized power conductors. The guard wires are connected to the steel of the transmission tower, which is in turn grounded. Or a grounding conductor is run to the base of each wooden pole structure where the guard wire is connected. The wire provides a path to ground above the main conductors to draw any strikes. On modern lines these guard wires often have a metal sheath and a fiber-optic core.

Transmission lines will typically also have line class lightning arrestors at regular intervals. These arrestors are tied to ground through strike counters. When enough strikes have been shunted the arrestor is replaced before it fails.

The inductance from a lightning strike very often causes a momentary line trip, even if the line is not hit directly. This is why utility breakers are equipped with reclosers. Transmission above 300kV nearly always has single pole tripping. This is where only the phase affected by the strike/fault trips for xx cycles and then recloses. If the problem is still there, all three poles trip and the breaker will lock open.

So, on the distribution line to your house, any place there is a transition to underground cable, there is a set of lightning arrestors. It is surprising how often these blow up, or short out. Any pole mount transformer will have a lightning arrestor on the wires feeding it somewhere. Once it leaves the utility transformer it is up to you to protect your stuff!

We’ll continue this discussion in another piece. We will talk about what you can do to protect your home. We will also talk about some things not to do. As always, your feedback and comments are welcome.