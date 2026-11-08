Happy election week, everyone. Whether you are celebrating, mourning, or just waiting for the next shoe to drop, it’s been a week! Me, I am acting like the moderate I am and just making popcorn. This week I am dodging the whole election conversation and talking about something near and dear to my heart, SAFETY! I have been a first-person witness to a couple of gnarly industrial accidents, and they will make a believer out of you.

The Week

November 8–14, 2026, is National Natural Gas Safety Awareness Week, which dovetails nicely with last week’s piece, The End of the Pipe. Some disclosures here: you do not have to dig very deep to find that this event was founded by DeNova Detect, a New Cosmos Electric company, which submitted it to the National Day Calendar this year. DeNova Detect builds the state-of-the-art residential natural gas detector. No, I am not associated with the company, but I am their customer and have three of their detectors in my home. This is the event’s first year, so we will see if it gets legs.

Merrimack Valley, Massachusetts

Acknowledgment to Robert Hargraves for bringing this one to my attention with this comment on last week’s piece. On September 13, 2018, crews working for Columbia Gas of Massachusetts tied in a new plastic main and abandoned the old cast-iron main it replaced, exactly as the work package told them to. The mistake was in the work package. The regulator station feeding the neighborhood had two pilot-operated regulators in series, a worker and a monitor, and the sensing lines that told both pilots what pressure the system was seeing were still tapped into the old cast-iron main. Nobody had moved them when the new main went in. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) put the blame on Columbia Gas’s engineering management, not the crew. That station fed a low-pressure system of about half a pound, 12 inches of water column, serving Lawrence, Andover, and North Andover.

Low-pressure distribution like this, measured in inches of water column rather than pounds per square inch (psi), is largely a holdover in the USA and remains in service mainly in older areas that have not been upgraded. Most gas distribution is now 35 to 100 psi (the main feeding the Merrimack regulator station ran at about 75 psi), with a gas regulator at each home by the gas meter. The gas pressure inside your home is likely still quarter pound, or about 7 inches of water column, unless you have something special like me. I have a 2 psi system with regulators that drop it to quarter pound near the appliances.

On that day in the Merrimack Valley, the abandoned main lost pressure, both pilots read that as a drop in system pressure, and both regulators opened wide, dumping 75 psi gas into the half-pound system. In relay terms, the backup protection shared its potential source with the primary, and when that source went dead, both acted on the same bad measurement. Pilot lights became blowtorches, and running gas appliances simply burst into flame. In some cases, the diaphragms in the appliance regulators ruptured. In other cases, the huge increase in flow extinguished the pilot light, and raw gas flowed into the structures. In the end, 131 structures were damaged and at least five homes destroyed, 22 people were injured, Leonel Rondon (18) was killed, and about 50,000 people were evacuated.

Aquidneck Island, Rhode Island

Acknowledgment to Gene Nelson for this tip. On January 21, 2019, the interstate pipeline feeding Aquidneck Island lost pressure in the middle of a cold snap, and National Grid had to shut off gas to Newport and Middletown.

Gas is not electricity. Losing gas pressure is a much more serious and time-consuming matter. Old-style ranges had pilot lights with no safety whatsoever, just a manual valve on the line to the pilot jet. Newer equipment with pilot lights has a pilot safety valve held open with a millivolt signal from a thermocouple. However, after years of being held open, these valves are known to stick open when the pilot light goes out. Open, unlit pilot lights become gas leaks when the gas pressure returns, and no one, including the homeowner, knows where they are.

So as a matter of safety, if pressure drops too far, the gas distribution must be shut off, the service at every meter turned off before the main is repressurized, and each home inspected by qualified personnel, including relighting any pilot lights, before service is restored. The alternatives are too dangerous. It took until January 30, 2019, and roughly 1,000 utility workers, to restore Aquidneck Island, and that was only 7,455 customers.

Rondon Rule

As an illustration of how hard it is to implement new regulations, consider what followed the Merrimack Valley incident. Congress passed the Leonel Rondon Pipeline Safety Act, named for the 18-year-old killed in Lawrence, as Title II of the PIPES Act of 2020 (Protecting our Infrastructure of Pipelines and Enhancing Safety). It ordered the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), the federal pipeline safety regulator, to write new rules for gas distribution systems: overpressure protection, emergency response plans, operations and maintenance procedures, records, and distribution integrity programs. Congress set deadlines of December 27, 2021, and December 27, 2022. PHMSA did not publish its proposed rule until September 7, 2023, and its advisory committee did not review it until May 28, 2026.

The heart of it: any regulator station serving a low-pressure system that is new, replaced, or relocated would need a second layer of overpressure protection plus remote pressure monitoring. That is the direct answer to Merrimack Valley. With 2026 drawing to a close, the final rule still has to clear the Department of Transportation and the White House Office of Management and Budget. PHMSA’s own schedule now targets Federal Register publication on January 15, 2027. A month ago, that target was December 14, 2026. It is only a target, no guarantee attached.

NTSB Recommendation

On March 24, 2023, in West Reading, Pennsylvania, the R.M. Palmer candy factory suffered a catastrophic natural gas explosion that killed seven people. Workers smelled gas but stayed inside. In its final report in 2025, the NTSB found that natural gas alarms likely would have prompted them to evacuate, and it called on all 50 states to require alarms built to NFPA 715, the National Fire Protection Association’s standard for gas detection.

It repeated the call on September 29, 2026, in its report on the Steffens Auto Parts explosion in Hutchinson, Kansas, on February 22, 2025. A joint welded in 1926 on a main under the street failed, and gas migrated through the soil into the building. Nobody was hurt. Someone reported the smell, the lone occupant was evacuated, and firefighters got out about 20 seconds before the building exploded. The only gas detectors in that building were the ones the firefighters carried in.

Mandates

Despite repeated calls from the NTSB, which has pushed for wider use of gas detectors for nearly 50 years, mandates for natural gas detectors remain sparse. So far, they are required in only two places: the state of Maine and New York City. As far as I can find, there isn’t even a proposal on the books in Ohio.

Protect Yourself

So, as it stands now, protection is your choice. No one is looking out for you. You need to take this one on. Let’s talk technology and why, for now, the DeNova Detect sensor is probably the right choice.

Three things set the DeNova Detect units apart. First, the alarm point: they alarm at 10% of the lower explosive limit (LEL), where the traditional residential alarm threshold has been 25%. Second, they run on a sealed battery (10 years on the natural gas units), so they can be mounted where the gas actually goes instead of where the outlet happens to be. Third, that 10% set point sits below the level federal rules require utilities to make gas smell. Odorized gas must be readily detectable by a normal nose at one-fifth of the LEL. When you are asleep, away, or just used to the smell, the alarm is still awake.

For Natural Gas: Natural gas is lighter than air, so it rises to the ceiling and collects closest to the leaking appliance. For primary sensing, it’s best to locate the natural gas leak detector within 12 inches of the ceiling and 3 to 10 feet from the appliance. One per gas appliance (unless two occupy the same space). Alternative or secondary location: this is what I use. Why? Because I have a custom open-concept home where the kitchen and great room share an 11-foot vaulted ceiling with decorative beams. My wife has declared her home a “no visible ugly sensor zone,” and I don’t blame her. So, my gas leak detectors are installed directly adjacent to the three combo smoke/carbon monoxide (CO) detectors required by code in my home. Even if I had leak detectors in the primary locations, these backup locations are a good idea. Do not use the plug-in style for natural gas. At standard outlet height, they are too low in the room to serve the purpose and are a waste of money. Carbon monoxide is different: it mixes with the room’s air, so a plug-in CO alarm at outlet height still does its job.

For Propane: Unlike natural gas, propane is heavier than air and will pool next to the floor. Like natural gas, it will pool closest to the leaking appliance first. Primary location is once again close to each propane appliance unless two share the same space. Alternative or backup locations would be outside any sleeping area so they wake you up. Mount them low, within 18 inches of the floor, not up beside the ceiling smoke/CO detectors. There should always be one at the lowest point in your home, like the basement, next to the floor. Propane will seek the lowest point. If there is any appliance not covered above with any kind of open flame, it deserves a detector nearby, because that is your potential point of ignition. Unlike natural gas, outlet height (typically about a foot off the floor) is actually in the right zone for propane. The advantage of a unit like DeNova’s propane alarm is the 10% LEL alarm point and no cord, not the mounting height.



The DeNova Detect natural gas alarm comes in two models, one with CO sensing (DD623NCV) and one without (DD620NV). Their propane alarm (DD720PV) is propane only, on a 5-year battery. If you already have a CO alarm, that is a matter of choice. The main goal is to detect something you do not have coverage for now.

In fairness, DeNova has had a stumble. On November 14, 2024, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of about 26,360 of DeNova’s first combination natural gas/CO alarms, model DD622NCV, sold from December 2023 through July 2024. The sensor wasn’t the problem. The logic was. After an alert that lasted less than four minutes, the alarm could drop into sleep mode and miss a new gas or CO event during that window. Think of a relay that resets after a brief pickup and then sits blind. No incidents were reported, and owners got free replacements. If you bought a DeNova combo unit in that window, check the model number.

Future Progress

If gas leak detectors ever make it into the building code, then it’s likely you will see the combo smoke/CO detectors become smoke/CO/natural gas detectors. Near the kitchen, that will take something not offered right now. Under NFPA 72, the national fire alarm code, a photoelectric smoke alarm has to stay at least 6 feet from the range (ionization types even farther), while a natural gas sensor wants to be within 10 feet of it. That leaves a window of 6 to 10 feet, and the smoke sensor in it has to shrug off cooking smoke.

Personal comment here: California kept a rule from the old Uniform Building Code. If a room opens onto the bedroom hallway and its ceiling is at least 24 inches higher than the hallway’s, it gets its own smoke alarm. Every California ranch I lived in had a vaulted family room and kitchen off a hallway with a 7- or 8-foot ceiling, which put a detector right over the cooking. Ohio’s code has no such rule, and I don’t miss the nuisance alarms.

I should mention the triple sensor was available at one time, the Universal Security Instruments (USI) MICN109, a hardwired, battery-backup, interconnectable detector. It has been discontinued. So was USI’s 4-in-1 version, and the replacement model dropped the gas sensor entirely. The MICN109 also used an ionization smoke sensor, the type most prone to cooking nuisance alarms. A hardwired triple would also fix a gap in today’s battery units: the DeNova Detect alarms don’t talk to each other the way interconnected smoke alarms do, where if one alarms, they all alarm. Hardwired homes already run that interconnect wire to every smoke alarm location.

Closing

For those who would use this piece as a club for getting rid of natural gas, I would remind you that electrical distribution and lighting equipment alone causes about 35,100 home fires a year, according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). Electrical fires are far more common, and the causes are often harder to detect. In the kitchen, where the two compete head to head, NFPA found homes cooking with electricity report about 2.5 times as many cooking fires per household as homes cooking with gas. Shift from gas to electricity, and at least in the kitchen, you increase the chances of fire, not decrease them. Gas is like any form of energy: it has tremendous potential to do good when respected. It has the same potential to do great damage when abused. Don’t fear it, respect it, and learn how to use it safely. Share your thoughts in the comments.

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