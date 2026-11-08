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Meredith Trimble's avatar
Meredith Trimble
1d

I read the last article about gas freeze off. Should data centers in the North have LNG storage backup? Seems like a good idea to me.

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1 reply by Kilovar 1959
depletedUranium's avatar
depletedUranium
21h

I'm not so sure 10 year battery systems are robust, and I wonder about the other detection electronics staying functional.

Where plugs are convenient, I'm comfortable with wired systems with a backup battery. Just replace all batteries on New Years day peeps!

Overall, great info about gas safety and pressure!

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1 reply by Kilovar 1959
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