Hello readers, thanks for coming back. This piece is a promised piece in response to a request that I describe how outage management systems work, what makes them tick. Let’s get into it

First for the most part Distribution Outage Management, I will just call it OMS (Outage Management System) after this, often gets confused with Transmission OMS. The two systems have two completely different functions. On Distribution it’s the system that tells the utility your power is out, sends you (the customer) text messages, and drives the map you can look at to see how many people are out with you. Transmission OMS is all about planning and managing who gets to take what out when, so we don’t get in trouble. From here on we are only talking about Distribution OMS.

OMS is usually going to be part of the Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA) system, or a more complex Energy Management System (EMS). However there are vendors that make stand alone OMS programs that often run outside the secure SCADA world on the business environment. Milsoft owns a major slice of the standalone OMS market for small Co-ops that often run small legacy SCADA systems with limited capability. It’s packaged to run on the business environment, collect outage data via firewall connections to SCADA, and Smart Meter data from the Customer Information System (CIS). If you want to look at where OMS started, the Milsoft product is a good example, it started as something stand alone.

The Milsoft style systems are a legacy that are rapidly disappearing as SCADA systems grow more complex. Now OMS is often just a part of a larger package known as Advanced Distribution Management Systems (ADMS) that has grown well beyond the boundaries of OMS, but let’s not get drawn down that rabbit hole. ADMS is a topic for another day (see Smart Grid - Where We Are Now). Let’s get into the OMS system itself and what makes it work.

The foundation of any modern OMS system is a Geographic Information System (GIS) map where all the customer addresses and equipment are geographically located with GIS addresses. So everything on the map ties to the global positioning system that drives maps like Google Maps. Every customer address is tied to a meter number, and that data lives on the map. On the GIS map the tech builds a connectivity model. The connectivity is built on a per phase basis of a three phase system. So every meter is connected to a transformer, every transformer is connected to a junction box or overhead line. Every line or junction box will eventually connect to a protective device. Those protective devices connect upstream to larger protective devices that serve several downstream devices until it connects to the breaker at the substation. Think about it as a river system in reverse with power flowing upstream to tributaries and finally to a small spring. This connectivity model is an electronic version of how things are actually connected in the real world. The connectivity model includes all the switches and open cross connections that allow power to be rerouted. These electronic switches can be operated by the operator, so the model reflects what is actually going on with the distribution system. This connectivity model is the basis for how the OMS resolves outages.

When a customer reports an outage to an OMS, it is usually done via an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system, you know, that hated computer that answers the phone. But in this case it helps because an IVR can answer and process thousands of calls in the same time it takes a human Customer Service Representative (CSR) to answer a few dozen. The IVR flags the customer address as out in the OMS and the OMS generates an outage ticket. If calls continue to come in, and more addresses get flagged, it moves the outage disconnect point upstream to the next protective device, it flags all of the downstream addresses as out of power. Within just a few minutes a pretty clear picture of the size of the outage emerges. It can also be driven by a breaker operating that SCADA can detect and provide that input into the OMS. Most OMS systems will lock an outage after a preset time period of no new activity, ten to twenty minutes. After that, any new calls outside the outage window are flagged as a new outage.

If the system has smart meters or Automated Meter Reading (AMR) equipment deployed, it changes the game a bit. As soon as the first smart meter reports an outage or the first customer calls, the OMS will “ping” or request a status report from all the AMR meters in that general area. As AMR meters report back if the power is on or off the outage boundaries are determined within a minute or two, often before the operator can even dispatch a troubleshooter. AMR meters also help on restoration because once power is restored, the meters can be pinged to verify all the power is back on.

Because the connectivity model reflects actual field conditions, if switching is performed to restore all or some of the customers, it can be accurately reflected in the OMS.

Beyond simply reporting outages, the system also records outage counts and outage lengths so accurate reports can be generated for oversight agencies. These are the numbers behind the reliability indices you may have heard of: SAIDI (System Average Interruption Duration Index), SAIFI (System Average Interruption Frequency Index), and CAIDI (Customer Average Interruption Duration Index). Those indices are what regulators use to grade your utility’s performance, and they drive where the utility spends money on things like pole replacements, tree trimming, and equipment upgrades. The maps and customer counts are also ready sources of reporting for media during storm events.

So next time your power is out and you pull up that map on your utility app to see how big the outage is, you have an idea of what is going on in the background. The OMS is not just telling you the lights are off. It’s the system that tells your utility where the problem is, how many people are affected, where to send the crews, and ultimately where to spend money to keep it from happening again. I hope you enjoyed the short piece, as always leave me a comment.