New Albany Ohio Data Campus

Hello readers, I told Sarah Montalbano I would dig into the AEP-Ohio Data Center Tariff (DCT), so let’s take a look. If you are not aware, AEP-Ohio was the first utility to launch a proactive way to deal with the explosion of Data Center requests and power demand in the USA. Let’s lay some groundwork. Ohio is a deregulated state in the PJM RTO footprint. In Ohio, the utilities are not permitted to own generation; they will act as a “wires” company that delivers power under the umbrella of a regulated utility. The delivery portion of your power bill is the monopoly part, where the energy portion is open to free market contracts. If you do not choose a supplier to contract with, and I do mean everyone, then AEP delivers power to you at the variable “standard offer rate”.

So based on the above, the Data Center Tariff has nothing to do with energy, even though you will read a plethora of articles talking about AEP making Data Centers pay for 85% of the energy they contracted for. It is just sloppy journalism by lazy reporters repeating something they read. The Data Center Tariff is entirely about the cost of delivery and contains no energy provisions whatsoever.

So, let’s break it down;

Section III-F details beginning the process, Step one is an interested party with a Data Center load (with a planned load over 25MW) must request a Load Study by AEP-Ohio. They must own or lease an identified piece of land where the project will be located. In their request, they must state their anticipated ending load and the ramp rate at which it is expected to be added to the system. AEP-Ohio will collect a fee between $10K and $100K to complete the study. This was added to stop the exploratory requests that were submitted with no real intention to build. By forcing there to be skin in the game, it stopped a lot of frivolous requests. AEP-Ohio will put forth its best effort to complete the study within sixty days. Multiple requests from the same area will be grouped together to avoid duplication of services. Upon completion of the study, AEP-Ohio will present the applicant with a Letter of Authorization (LOA) that requires the customer to reimburse AEP for 100% of the buildout costs to serve the applicant if they should cancel or delay the project by one year. Project costs include improvements to local Transmission. Any regional Transmission improvements are excluded as the impacts of a major Transmission project reach well beyond a single customer. Just before the project is completed, AEP will require the customer to sign a Contribution In Aid of Construction (CIAC) agreement that contains the finalized costs of developing the new service. AEP-Ohio will also require the new customer to sign an Electric Service Agreement (ESA) that will contain all the contract information including the ongoing fee structure to service the new facility. The customer has 60 days to sign the LOA and ESA before construction begins. Once construction is complete, CIAC fees are paid, the customer will be energized, and AEP-Ohio will begin billing the customer per the ESA terms. So, while section F pretty much lines out and boxes in the requirements for constructing a new Data Center, the real meat is in the capacity tariff. Section III-A through E detail how the tariff will work. It’s a lot of legalese, so let’s summarize: The customer is obligated to pay up to 85% of the estimated demand charge for the capacity they estimated on their Load Study Request. The actual charge is identified in the Exhibit B table in the PUCO # 21 addendum to the DCT. This is to ensure the customer pays for the capacity on the system that they requested. Remember, capacity and energy are not the same. Capacity is the capability to flow energy, not the energy itself. Mobile Data Centers and brick and mortar Data Centers were combined into a single description. The language to limit mobile Data Centers to 1 MW of demand before needing an ESA was struck. Existing Data Centers were grandfathered as long as they do not increase load. The grandfathered sections can maintain their status if metered separately, otherwise they lose their status. The ramp rate to ramp into the ESA contract is limited to four years, after which the full terms of the contract are enforced. If the actual demand is higher than the ESA agreement, then the customer will pay the actual demand. The demand period is 30 minutes based on a thermal demand meter. Section III-G deals with transferring capacity to a third party. The tariff allows the customer to transfer up to 25% of their capacity commitment to ta third party customer, providing the third party has an identified facility site in the same area. The transfer must be at cost; an attempt to profit by the sale has punitive fines built into the tariff. The third party must pay the construction costs to deliver the capacity to its location. Section III-H gives AEP the opportunity to offer a contract capacity reduction if it would benefit Transmission constraints. If the customer accepts the offer, they cannot request a capacity increase for three years. Section III-I was included to address the lawsuit brought by the Data Center coalition claiming DCT violated state law by blocking Behind The Meter (BTM) generation. This section adds language that if the customer intends to reduce their capacity tariff with BTM meter energy, then they need to state that on their Load Study Request. The ESA will state that if the BTM generation fails, the customer must immediately trip the same amount of load. If the customer fails to trip the load and burdens the system, then AEP has the right to collect one-time fees for the incident. If the incident repeats, AEP reserves the right to appeal to the PUCO to increase the ESA to reflect the higher demand. Section III-J deals with exit fees. If a customer wishes to cancel their contract. There are minimum periods they need to continue to pay the ESA demand charge, and they are required to pay any stranded costs left by the exit in addition to the contract cancellation penalties.

That is the tariff in a nutshell; it does a pretty decent job of protecting the public from the system delivery costs of serving Data Centers. There is no plan that wholly protects the consumer, but at least there is effort here. The cost of energy is an entirely different matter, and as the need for more energy grows, the price of energy is going to rise, that’s free markets. This Tariff has become the model for similar tariffs in other states, each with their own flavor based on the unique form of each state’s energy market.

Thanks again for reading my column, I hope you found this interesting. As always leave me a comment!

Link to PUCO case file https://dis.puc.state.oh.us/CaseRecord.aspx?CaseNo=24-0508