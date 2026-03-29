Google Data Campus New Albany OH, image credit to Google Maps.

Hello readers, today we are heading back to those hidden 35 GW we discussed two weeks ago. I wanted to dig into what the regulations are, what compliance to the top tier really means, and who the players are in this market. To keep this digestible, I am breaking this into several short pieces.

The vast majority of standby generators in the size range that serve data centers are diesel, or as the EPA identifies them, compression ignition (CI) engines. Diesel engines do not have spark plugs. Instead, they have high compression ratios. This means the air in the cylinder is squeezed an extra amount; compressed air gets hot, and highly compressed air is hot enough to ignite the diesel fuel when it is sprayed into the cylinder. So, when you read the regulations, the dividing line is compression ignition and spark ignition (SI), or oil-based fuels like diesel and gas-based fuels like natural gas and gasoline. The EPA regulates these two categories under separate rules: 40 CFR Part 60, Subpart IIII (commonly called “Quad I”) for compression ignition engines, and 40 CFR Part 60, Subpart JJJJ (“Quad J”) for spark ignition engines. When you see those references in permitting documents, that’s what they’re pointing to.

There have been massive increases in the regulation of diesel engines over the last thirty to forty years. The requirement for low sulfur diesel was the first of these, rolled out in 1993, and it marked the increase in price for diesel from less than gasoline to more than gasoline. The regulation was tightened to Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel (ULSD) in 2006, further reducing the sulfur content to a maximum of 15 parts per million. That move also significantly increased the life of diesel engines because of the corrosive nature of high sulfur fuels. What many people don’t realize is that ULSD was also a prerequisite for the Tier 4 aftertreatment systems that came later. The diesel particulate filters (DPF) and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) catalysts that Tier 4 demands are poisoned by sulfur—EPA had to clean up the fuel before they could mandate the aftertreatment hardware. The two regulations were designed as a system.

Starting in 1996, the EPA rolled out their Tier system for compression ignition engine emission controls. This was intended to clean up the exhaust from diesel engines, a largely unregulated sector at that point.

As soon as the Tier system rolled out, it marked the end of the much-loved Detroit Diesel engine, an industrial staple since WWII. The Detroit was a two-stroke engine and was simply too dirty to meet the new regulations. Regardless, there are huge numbers of these Detroit engines still in service across the industry. They are grandfathered and will likely stay until parts disappear. Its big brother, the EMD (Electro-Motive Division) locomotive engine still continues in thousands of locomotives across the world as well as larger generation plants like Kauai. Unlike Detroit Diesel, EMD remains in business as a Caterpillar subsidiary through Cat’s acquisition of Progress Rail. Wärtsilä’s marine two-stroke business was spun off as WinGD (Winterthur Gas & Diesel), now owned by China State Shipbuilding Corporation, and MAN Energy Solutions (formerly MAN B&W) still manufactures extremely large two-stroke marine propulsion engines for use in cargo and tanker vessels. These marine engines typically burn Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO).

The EPA Tier program was rolled out over a number of years in a four-tier system, each tier tightening the regulations on diesel emissions. This was intended to reduce the industry’s impact and give manufacturers time to catch up. All emission values below are expressed in grams per brake horsepower-hour (g/bhp-hr), which is the unit you will typically see on American engine specification sheets. Here are the tiers and what each one implemented.

Tier 1 (1996–2003 phase-in): The first real federal standards for off-road diesels. Set baseline limits on NOx, hydrocarbons (HC), carbon monoxide (CO), and particulate matter (PM). Compared to unregulated pre-Tier engines, this was a modest but meaningful first cut—mainly achievable through combustion optimization (timing, injection pressure, air handling) without exhaust aftertreatment. Engines 175–300 hp: NOx 6.9 / HC 1.0 / CO 8.5 / PM 0.40 Engines 300–600 hp: NOx 6.9 / HC 1.0 / CO 8.5 / PM 0.40 Engines 600–750 hp: NOx 6.9 / HC 1.0 / CO 8.5 / PM 0.40 Engines 750–1200 hp (generator sets): NOx 6.9 / HC 1.0 / CO 8.5 / PM 0.40 Engines >1200 hp (generator sets): NOx 6.9 / HC 1.0 / CO 8.5 / PM 0.40 Tier 2 (2001–2006 phase-in): Tightened the NOx and PM limits further, still largely achievable through in-cylinder combustion improvements—better fuel injection systems (early common rail), turbocharging refinements, charge air cooling. Some engines started using cooled EGR (exhaust gas recirculation) at this stage to knock down NOx formation temperatures. Note that starting at Tier 2, EPA combined the HC and NOx limits into a single NMHC+NOx standard. Engines 175–300 hp: NMHC+NOx 4.9 / CO 2.6 / PM 0.15 Engines 300–600 hp: NMHC+NOx 4.8 / CO 2.6 / PM 0.15 Engines 600–750 hp: NMHC+NOx 4.8 / CO 2.6 / PM 0.15 Engines 750–1200 hp (generator sets): NMHC+NOx 4.8 / CO 2.6 / PM 0.15 Engines >1200 hp (generator sets): NMHC+NOx 4.8 / CO 2.6 / PM 0.15 Tier 3 (2006–2008 phase-in): Another incremental tightening, primarily targeting NOx and HC. Still mostly an in-cylinder strategy—advanced electronic fuel injection, refined EGR, improved combustion chamber geometry. The key thing about Tiers 1 through 3 is that manufacturers could generally meet them without bolting on exhaust aftertreatment hardware. Tier 3 did not adopt its own PM standard; engines continued to meet the Tier 2 PM limits. Critically, Tier 3 was never promulgated for engines above 750 hp. Those larger engine categories jumped directly from Tier 2 to Tier 4. This becomes important when we discuss the emergency standby exemption below. Engines 175–300 hp: NMHC+NOx 3.0 / CO 2.6 / PM 0.15 (carried from Tier 2) Engines 300–600 hp: NMHC+NOx 3.0 / CO 2.6 / PM 0.15 (carried from Tier 2) Engines 600–750 hp: NMHC+NOx 3.0 / CO 2.6 / PM 0.15 (carried from Tier 2) No Tier 3 standard exists for engines above 750 hp. Tier 4 (Interim: 2008–2012, Final: 2012–2015 phase-in): This is the big one. Tier 4 Final demanded roughly a 90% reduction in NOx and PM compared to earlier tiers. This could not be met with combustion tricks alone—it forced the adoption of exhaust aftertreatment systems: DPF (Diesel Particulate Filter): Traps soot, periodically regenerates by burning it off at high temperature. SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction): Injects DEF (diesel exhaust fluid, a urea solution) into the exhaust stream to chemically reduce NOx to nitrogen and water. DOC (Diesel Oxidation Catalyst): Oxidizes CO and unburned hydrocarbons. Tier 4 iterim emission standards: Generator sets 750–1200 hp, Tier 4 Transitional (2011–2014): NMHC 0.30 / CO 2.6 / PM 0.08 Generator sets >1200 hp, Tier 4 Transitional (2011–2014): NMHC 0.30 / NOx 0.50 / PM 0.08 Tier 4 final emission standards Engines 175–300 hp (2014+): NMHC 0.14 / NOx 0.30 / CO 2.6 / PM 0.01 Engines 300–600 hp (2014+): NMHC 0.14 / NOx 0.30 / CO 2.6 / PM 0.01 Engines 600–750 hp (2014+): NMHC 0.14 / NOx 0.30 / CO 2.6 / PM 0.01 Generator sets 750–1200 hp, Tier 4 Final (2015+): NMHC 0.14 / NOx 0.50 / CO 2.6 / PM 0.02 Generator sets >1200 hp, Tier 4 Final (2015+): NMHC 0.14 / NOx 0.50 / CO 2.6 / PM 0.02

Note that EPA gave the large generator set categories (above 750 hp) a slightly more relaxed NOx number—0.50 versus 0.30 for the smaller categories—and a PM number of 0.02 versus 0.01. Still requires aftertreatment, but a modest acknowledgment that the largest engines have a harder time meeting the absolute tightest limits.

To put the magnitude of these changes in perspective: going from Tier 1 NOx of 6.9 to Tier 4 Final of 0.30 g/bhp-hr is a 96% reduction. PM from 0.40 to 0.01 is a 97.5% reduction. Those numbers are physically impossible to achieve through combustion optimization alone, no matter how sophisticated the fuel injection, turbocharging, or EGR systems become. That is what forces the entire aftertreatment stack—DPF, SCR, DOC—into existence. Tiers 1 through 3 were evolutionary improvements to the engine itself. Tier 4 is a fundamentally different compliance architecture that bolts an entire chemical processing system onto the exhaust.

If you are someone who loves a diesel light truck, you have lived these transitions and probably used some colorful language as each tier was implemented. But it wasn’t without purpose. As we learn more, it has become increasingly apparent that exposure to PM 2.5—soot—is a real health problem, and particulate emissions from diesel engines were a big contributor. As someone who takes asthma medications and has children who also suffer from asthma, it is hard for me personally to kick against this particular rock. But Tier 4 brings a host of operational issues I will talk about in a later installment.

Fortunately, the EPA gives diesel generators an out. Because emergency standby generators only run limited hours, they are not considered a major source of air pollution by the federal EPA. So, the EPA allows emergency generators to be certified to lower tier standards: Tier 3 for engines from 50 to 750 hp, or Tier 2 for engines above 750 hp. The reason for the split is that Tier 3 was never promulgated above 750 hp, so there is no Tier 3 standard for those larger engines to meet—they certify to Tier 2 instead. Either way, these are emission levels achievable without exhaust aftertreatment.

To qualify for this exemption, the engine must follow strict operational rules defined in 40 CFR §60.4211(f). The rules break down into three categories:

Actual emergencies: There is no hour limit on operation during genuine emergencies—power outages, fires, floods, or grid failures. Run it as long as you need it. The regulation also counts voltage or frequency deviations of 5% or greater below standard as an emergency condition, which effectively covers any serious grid disturbance.

Maintenance and testing: A maximum of 100 hours per calendar year for all non-emergency operation, including monthly functional tests, annual load bank verification, ATS transfer testing, and any other readiness testing. The engine must be equipped with a non-resettable hour meter—that is a specific regulatory requirement, not optional.

Non-emergency situations: 50 hours per calendar year, but this is carved out from within the 100-hour total—it is not in addition to it. If you use 50 hours for non-emergency operation, you only have 50 hours left for maintenance and testing. And these 50 hours come with strict restrictions: they cannot be used for peak shaving or non-emergency demand response, and they cannot be used to generate income or supply power as part of a financial arrangement. There is one narrow exception: the hours can be used to supply power when dispatched by the local balancing authority or transmission operator specifically to avert voltage collapse or line overloads.

The bottom line is that the 100 hours is a hard number. If you exceed it, or use the engine for prohibited purposes, the unit is permanently reclassified as a non-emergency engine and must meet Tier 4 Final standards. That is not a fine—that is a potential engine replacement or an extremely expensive aftertreatment retrofit. It is up to the local authority to track the hours on these units.

The real fly in this ointment is the patchwork of local and regional air quality districts with their own more restrictive regulations. Most people think that this only applies to the entirety of California, but they would be incorrect. There are many rural air districts in California that have fairly reasonable air quality regulations for standby generators. California’s Airborne Toxic Control Measure (ATCM) for stationary compression ignition engines only applies to engines above 50 brake horsepower, and the state has 35 independent air districts, each with authority to set their own requirements. The most aggressive districts are South Coast AQMD (covering the Los Angeles basin) and Bay Area AQMD, which increasingly mandate Tier 4 as Best Available Control Technology (BACT) even for emergency standby engines. But there are plenty of California air districts that don’t go nearly that far.

California is not alone in having districts that make operating equipment a difficult task. The NESCAUM states—Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont—operate as a bloc with enhanced permitting requirements for stationary diesel engines. New York City requires air permits for engines 200 hp and above. New Jersey imposes operation restrictions on poor air quality days. The Houston and Atlanta metro areas are also notably restrictive as EPA ozone nonattainment areas. Some of these districts restrict non-emergency run time to as low as 20 hours a year. Many local districts implement Tier 4 requirements even though Tier 2 or Tier 3 meets federal standards.

These extremely restrictive air districts are scattered all across the country, and some are in states that would surprise you. Of all of them, the South Coast AQMD is probably the most famous, and is known to be extremely difficult to work with. But SCAQMD certainly isn’t the only one that is a challenge. This makes specifying equipment a nightmare because you have to be very careful to observe the specific regulations covering relatively small regional areas, or find yourself on the wrong end of the law. This is one of the things that will make Secretary Wright’s 202(c) proposal a nightmare to implement. When regulations can change by the city block, it becomes almost impossible.

Next we will talk about some of the realities of a Tier 4 system when applied to a standby generator. As always, please share your thoughts about this piece.