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Stephen Heins's avatar
Stephen Heins
15h

Thanks for the great information, Kilovar.

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
16h

Far too many regulations IMHO. Standardized rules would keep costs down and efficiency up IMHO too. How these states have authority to override federal regulations is a large reason it costs more to do business there. Really interesting how the emissions reductions on truck diesel engines was implemented. I have participated in many maddening moments over the past 30 years. My new 2025 Duramax has made 22k without a recall 🤞

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