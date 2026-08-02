Kilovar’s Substack

Kilovar’s Substack

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Michael Deakins's avatar
Michael Deakins
4d

Embed these moments in your memory bank, they don't last long.

My oldest grandchild turned 18, graduated High School and moved to North Carolina all in 6 weeks time this year.... What happened?

Crazy

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Ed Reid's avatar
Ed Reid
3d

Spending the week with our eldest granddaughter, who is currently carrying our first greatgrandchild, and her family.

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