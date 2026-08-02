Break!
It’s the youngest grandchild’s first sleepover with the grandparents. Grandma is busy feathering the nest, and Grandpa is on duty.
It’s the youngest grandchild’s first sleepover with the grandparents. Grandma is busy feathering the nest, and Grandpa is on duty.
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Embed these moments in your memory bank, they don't last long.
My oldest grandchild turned 18, graduated High School and moved to North Carolina all in 6 weeks time this year.... What happened?
Crazy
Spending the week with our eldest granddaughter, who is currently carrying our first greatgrandchild, and her family.