Hello Readers, welcome back to my column, thanks for participating. As we have been discussing, it’s been a wild winter, and there has been no shortage of keyboard experts coming out of the woodwork declaring they have the perfect solution to fix the power system. Generally, the content is easy to spot; it’s long on claims and light on details. Among the many claims being made, there is no shortage of renewable energy trumpeters declaring if only we had more wind and solar, we could have saved the day. However, when you put the facts under the microscope, renewable energy largely fails to show up for the most severe parts of the arctic intrusion. Pointing that out will only get you this:

What I want to talk about specifically in this piece is Bulk Electric Storage Systems (BESS), or grid scale batteries (yes, I know grid is a terrible description, but it’s an industry standard name). So, let’s talk about BESS systems a little bit, then get into cold weather. Some of this I have covered before.

Batteries themselves cannot make AC electricity; they need to be connected to an inverter. That makes them an Inverter Based Resource (IBR), and the North American Reliability Corporation (NERC) has been very vocal about issues with IBR devices causing instability on the power system. Most of the issues are with the inverters themselves, not with the energy source. IBRs remain immature technology. Specific to batteries, they will usually use a Grid Forming Inverter (GFM). The advanced versions may include technology for synthetic or simulated inertia and simulated synchronous generator performance. The renewable energy promoters claim this technology is fully developed and ready to replace rotating fossil fueled generation. In truth, these systems have never been proven to be fully functional in the field. In fact, renewable heavy systems are choosing to invest additional capital in synchronous condensers with flywheels operating in a vacuum. This would hardly seem necessary if advanced GFM battery systems lived up to their claims. Still, the author acknowledges that a BESS system with an advanced GFM inverter is likely beneficial during system disturbances when paired with other traditional resources.

BESS systems like all resources are sized based on optimum operating conditions. This holds true regardless of if it’s a combustion turbine (CT), a boiler, or a battery. Many power system resources are affected by real world conditions and may need to be derated based on the environment they are operating in. A good example is that a CT is generally derated based on higher ambient temperature. CTs often have evaporative coolers on the intake air to help control this, but it’s only partially effective. Fossil fueled generators are required to report their derates in advance to the Balancing Authority (BA), so the reduced output is known. It does not appear, from what I found, that this rule applies to BESS systems. Please correct me if I am wrong here.

Unfortunately, batteries do not perform well in the extreme cold. Without environmental controls the electrolyte, the liquid in Lithium-Ion batteries gels, and becomes the consistency of tar. Once the electrolyte has reached this state, extreme care must be taken with the battery charge and discharge rates, or permanent damage can occur. To put some numbers on this, Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) cells, which are the dominant chemistry in grid-scale BESS installations, retain only about 55% of their rated capacity at -20°C (-4°F). At -30°C (-22°F), which many locations in PJM and MISO saw during Winter Storm Fern, the capacity loss is even more severe. The internal resistance of the cells increases dramatically, which limits both the charge and discharge rates the Battery Management System will allow. This is not a gradual, linear decline, it falls off a cliff as you move deeper into subzero territory.

Because of the gelling problem, most BESS battery enclosures have environmental controls (excessive heat can also negatively affect battery life). All power resources have a certain amount of station service load. Even my 17kW Home Standby (HSB) generator has heaters. However, once temperatures drop into the freezing range, the station service demand is pretty stable. There is a heat trace (heat tape) applied to water and instrument lines to keep them from freezing, plus lubricant heaters.

This is not true of BESS systems; the station service demand can increase exponentially as the temperature drops. A 100MW – 400MWh BESS system may demand 3 to 8MW of station service around the clock. If the load is served by the battery, that power is not available to the system. If it is served by station service (more likely), it’s yet another demand on the system. What is important here is the ratio of station service demand to available capacity. This creates what I call a “double squeeze.” As the temperature drops, the parasitic heating load on the BESS enclosures increases while the deliverable energy from the cells simultaneously decreases. The nameplate says 100MW/400MWh, but in a deep freeze the system might only be able to deliver 60MW for two and a half hours while consuming 6 to 8MW of station service power around the clock. It’s simple math, the warmer you keep the batteries to extract additional capacity, the more station service energy you burn through. That is a dramatically different resource than what the capacity planners counted on. For a traditional thermal plant, derates from ambient conditions are well understood and reported. For BESS, we are still in the early innings of understanding what these systems actually deliver when the chips are down.

Even with environmental controls, the BESS system may lose up to forty percent of its available capacity, and the duration it is available may be reduced, simply because of the cold. The Battery Management System (BMS) will control the discharge and charge rates to protect the batteries. The BMS may also reduce the bottom limit of discharge to ensure the electrolyte does not freeze. It’s a game of chemistry and physics that cannot be ignored. Charging cold lithium-ion cells is actually more dangerous than discharging them. When you try to charge a cold cell, lithium metal plates out on the anode surface instead of intercalating normally into the graphite. This lithium plating permanently degrades the cell and can create internal short circuits, which is a fire and thermal runaway risk. A properly programmed BMS will severely restrict the charge rate in cold conditions, which means after a BESS system discharges during an evening peak, it may not be able to recharge in time for the next morning’s peak. This is a critical planning assumption that is not well understood outside of the battery engineering community. The resource may be available for one dispatch cycle and then unavailable for the next when you need it most.

The open question is if the BA knows that these BESS resources are severely derated in the cold. That is not clear at this time. If they don’t, they are depending on capacity that does not exist. After Winter Storm Uri in 2021, NERC and FERC moved to establish cold weather reliability standards for generation resources, including mandatory winterization requirements. Those standards were primarily written with thermal generation in mind. BESS systems are growing rapidly on the system, with tens of gigawatts in the interconnection queues, but the cold weather performance standards for these resources are lagging behind the deployment pace. We need transparent, enforceable reporting requirements for BESS cold weather derates, just as we have for thermal generation. The system operators making real-time commitments and dispatch decisions need to know the actual capability of every resource on the system, not the nameplate rating from the manufacturer’s brochure. If Fern taught us anything, it’s that the gap between what we think we have and what we actually have can be the difference between keeping the lights on and load shedding.

Thanks for reading, I hope I shed a little more light on the realities of operating a power system. BESS systems have a role to play on the modern power system. They are excellent for frequency response, short duration peak shaving, and renewable energy time-shifting in moderate climates. But they are not a magic bullet, and pretending they can perform at nameplate in arctic conditions is the kind of wishful thinking that puts millions of people at risk. We need honest engineering assessments, not sales pitches, when we are making reliability decisions. Please leave a comment.